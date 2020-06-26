KQED is a proud member of
No Coronavirus Spike From Black Lives Matter Protests in Bay Area, Experts Say

Across the Bay Area, as the region battles the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands have taken to the streets in cities like Oakland, San Francisco and San Rafael to protest the killing of George Floyd and to demand systemic changes in policing.

Many Bay Area cities announced support for the right to protest injustice and encouraged people to stay safe by wearing masks and washing hands. But maintaining physical distance at some of the protests was virtually impossible, and health officials worried that marching crowds, protesters huddled together to listen to speeches, and throngs of demonstrators pressed up against police lines would lead to a surge in coronavirus transmissions.

But Bay Area health officials and experts say that while COVID-19 cases are rising, they see little indication — at least so far — that the protests are the cause.

“We investigate every reported COVID-19 case and try to elicit where they may have been exposed,” said Dr. Nick Moss ,acting director of the Division of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention at the county health department. “This includes a specific question related to mass gatherings, including protests.”

Attending protests, Moss said, is “not emerging as a risk for the most recent cases that we're seeing in the county.”

Read the full story from KQED Science's Laura Klivans and Kevin Stark

Farm Workers Strike After Dozens Have Virus

A group of about 50 farm workers went on strike Thursday at a California pistachio farm demanding free face coverings, gloves and information from the farm’s owner after they said they learned from the media that dozens of their coworkers tested positive for the coronavirus, a union official said.

Workers picketed in Wasco outside Primex Farms, which grows pistachio nuts, said Armando Elenes, a United Farm Workers official. Their demands also include better sanitation measures and more information from the company, which had not told them about the positive cases, he said.

Workers learned of the cases about two weeks ago when fellow workers started getting sick, but only heard that dozens had tested positive from a report on local television, Elenes said.

Primex, which has 5,000 acres of pistachio orchards in California and also grows other nuts and dried fruits, confirmed that 31 people at the company were infected.

The farm has about 400 workers and is following health guidelines to prevent virus spread, said Mojgan Amin, the company’s chief operating officer. It is closing its plant from Friday to Monday for a deep cleaning and hired a mobile testing facility to offer free testing to all workers on Monday, Amin said.

Veronica Perez, one of the workers, said the company never held a meeting to tell them what was happening and only began providing free masks a few days ago. Previously, she said they sold cloth masks for $8 each.

The company has since brought on new workers to fill in for those who have gotten ill but hasn’t advised them of the outbreak, she said.

—Associated Press

San Francisco Receives State Approval to Accelerate Reopening

San Francisco's health director announced Thursday that the city has won state permission — along with most other counties in California — to accelerate its reopening process.

The city will allow hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, massage establishments, tattoo studios, outdoor bars, outdoor museums and zoos to reopen June 29, as long as they employ new safety measures.

Grant Colfax, San Francisco's health director, reminded residents that the coronavirus will remain in town for the foreseeable future and "to wear face coverings, stay 6 feet apart, stay home if sick, and wash hands frequently so we can continue reopening our city."

He said the city is tracking health indicators to understand the impacts of reopening.

—Bay City News

Santa Cruz County Beaches Reopening Friday

Santa Cruz County beaches will reopen on Friday, public health officials announced Thursday. The beaches had been closed during the day for nearly two months to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The change was spurred in part by the public's unwillingness to adhere to the previous restrictions, which made it illegal to be on a beach between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., said Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel.

"We had hoped to continue the beach closure until after Fourth of July weekend, but it's become impossible for law enforcement to continue to enforce that closure," said Newel in a Thursday press conference.

Mandates for wearing face masks in public and observing social distancing protocols are still in place, including on beaches.

The county's shelter-in-place orders are currently set to expire on July 6, after which the county will align itself with statewide orders, said Newel.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Getting Critical COVID-19 PPE in the Bay Area

As the Bay Area continues to reopen, it's seeing increases in coronavirus cases, and hospitalizations that appear to be trending upward. A big issue for hospitals has been the challenge of procuring enough personal protective gear to guard front-line workers against the virus.

Earlier in the crisis, the state asked hospitals how much PPE they had on hand, and KQED obtained the responses through a public records request. In March, about half of California hospitals said they had one to two weeks of commonly used PPE, including N95 respirators, the emblematic face mask worn by health care workers. Hospitals also told the state they were worried about their supply chains, a complex global web of manufacturers, middlemen and medical offices , which were being torn by unprecedented demand for supplies. What resulted was a patchwork response on the part of hospitals, facilities and even the state in buying enough PPE, with groups mostly competing against each other.

Read the full story from KQED's Molly Peterson, Kevin Stark and Lisa Pickoff-White here.

Newsom: 'We Cannot Continue' Same Behavior as COVID-19 Keeps Spreading

With the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions rising at an alarming rate, Gov. Gavin Newsom wondered Wednesday if some Californians were afflicted with "a little amnesia" and warned that people must modify their behavior.

"We cannot continue to do what we have done over the last number of weeks," Newsom said.

As he does at all his press briefings, Newsom cited the most recent pandemic statistics. He said despite the spike in cases, just 8% of hospital beds are currently full while 30% of ICU beds are now occupied. The ICU occupancy rate is up 18% over the past 14 days, while hospitalizations have risen 16% over the same period of time.

Noting that increasingly younger people are getting infected with the coronavirus, the governor urged them to remember parents, grandparents and others at higher risk from COVID-19.

"They can spread the virus and they can spread it to people that simply cannot handle the virus as younger, healthier people can," Newsom said. He went on to urge people to wear masks, especially if they are unable to socially distance.

"There’s no excuse to not wear one," he said.

Asked by a reporter if he felt President Trump's refusal to wear a mask was contributing to the spread of COVID-19, Newsom avoided directly criticizing Trump, as he usually does.

"I would encourage those watching to look at the example of Dr. Fauci," he urged, referring to the respected government scientist who until recently was participating in daily briefings on the pandemic, but has fallen out of favor with Trump.

Newsom said he wasn't interested in being punitive or heavy-handed in enforcing requirements to wear a mask and socially distance. Instead, he looked to counties to do that.

Noting that some county health officials have been threatened and harassed by those who dismiss their warnings, Newsom said "they're being demeaned and demoralized."

"And let me just say this crystal clear... Someone feels significant when they threaten other people. But there's no nobility in that. You're not a bigger person because you threaten someone else. You're a weaker person."

— Scott Shafer (@scottshafer)

Outside Lands Postponed Until 2021; Lineup Announced

Outside Lands, the music and arts festival that brings tens of thousands of music fans to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park every August, has been rescheduled to 2021 due to the pandemic. Bay Area concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment announced the move today along with the lineup, which features Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Strokes at the top of the bill. (Fans caught a glimpse of the headliners, originally scheduled for this year, when Outside Lands published and then deleted the lineup from its website in April.)

Now taking place August 6–8, 2021, the festival also features genre-bending rapper and producer Tyler, the Creator, Oakland-raised R&B singer Kehlani, Colombian reggaeton-pop superstar J Balvin, indie rock band The 1975, singer-producer Zhu and hit-making rapper Young Thug.

Of course, the festival’s new dates are contingent upon California reaching phase four of its reopening plan, which would require the development of therapeutics to treat COVID-19. “We are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment for you, our fans,” the Outside Lands team wrote in a statement.

For those who already purchased early-bird passes, tickets for this year’s event will roll over to next year, and fans who can’t make the new dates have until July 24 to request a refund.

See the full lineup and more details here.

— Nastia Voynovskaya (@nananastia)

