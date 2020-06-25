Getting Critical COVID-19 PPE in the Bay Area

With the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions rising at an alarming rate, Gov. Gavin Newsom wondered Wednesday if some Californians were afflicted with "a little amnesia" and warned that people must modify their behavior.

"We cannot continue to do what we have done over the last number of weeks," Newsom said.

As he does at all his press briefings, Newsom cited the most recent pandemic statistics. He said despite the spike in cases, just 8% of hospital beds are currently full while 30% of ICU beds are now occupied. The ICU occupancy rate is up 18% over the past 14 days, while hospitalizations have risen 16% over the same period of time.

Noting that increasingly younger people are getting infected with the coronavirus, the governor urged them to remember parents, grandparents and others at higher risk from COVID-19.

"They can spread the virus and they can spread it to people that simply cannot handle the virus as younger, healthier people can," Newsom said. He went on to urge people to wear masks, especially if they are unable to socially distance.

"There’s no excuse to not wear one," he said.