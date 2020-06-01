New Procedures for Dentists and Their Patients as Routine Visits Resume

As dental offices postponed routine and nonurgent care following the statewide stay-at-home order issued March 19, visits to the dentist slowed to a trickle of emergencies: a broken tooth, for example, or facial swelling.

As California entered Stage 2 of reopening in early May, the state allowed routine dental care like cleanings and exams to resume. But things don't look the same for returning patients.

In one San Francisco office, for example, using guidelines issued from the California Department of Public Health, patients will have to undergo a screening over the phone, then a temperature check outside the clinic. Those who make it inside will be issued a new surgical mask. Before getting treatment, patients will have to wash their hands and rinse with a peroxide-based mouthwash.

Meanwhile, new personal protective gear for dentists includes an N95 face mask, a face shield, a hair covering and a fresh disposable gown. Read the full story from KQED's Laura Klivans here.