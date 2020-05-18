New Orders for Alameda County Allow Car Gatherings and Curbside Pickup

Residents of Alameda County can now get together, so long as they stay in their cars. New orders issued Monday by Alameda County's health officer, Dr. Erica Pan, outline safety requirements for "vehicle-based gatherings."

Events must be hosted, with a permit if it's required for the location; maximum attendance is 200 cars and entrance should be by invitation only. Congregations of more than 10 cars need to include onsite security.

“These gatherings are considered fairly low-risk, but only if all rules are followed,” Dr. Pan said in a statement.

On the same day, the county also updated health orders to allow customers to preorder goods and pick them up curbside or at the storefront. Manufacturing and warehouse activities are also allowed, under certain conditions. The order does not include office workplaces.

A list of business types currently authorized to operate in Alameda County can be found on the Health Department’s COVID Recovery page.