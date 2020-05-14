Alameda County Expects to Loosen Some Restrictions Next Week

Alameda County says it expects to loosen some stay-at-home restrictions as early as next week. The modifications would allow eligible retailers to do curbside business, and permit associated manufacturing and warehouse operations.

The county says the decision to move into Phase 2 of reopening is based on progress made on indicators that monitor the flattening of cases, hospital capacity and other metrics.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Public Health Department said:

Based on the progress of our indicators, with continued monitoring in place, and barring any big spikes in cases over the next few days, we anticipate that we will be able to safely move into Early Stage 2 activities next week. • This would include curbside retail and associated manufacturing & warehouses

• For eligible businesses we plan to align with the state’s guidance where possible

• Every organization and business, regardless of when it will be permitted to open should be working on plans that include physical distancing, training for employees on limiting spread of COVID-19, and disinfection protocols We continue to emphasize the importance of universal face coverings and we are reiterating that to avoid big spikes in cases and to protect people who are at higher risk for severe illness, we are moving in a measured and incremental way.

San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties are also expected move into the next phase of reopening next week.

Alameda County says it plans to make a more formal announcement about modifications to its stay-at-home-orders soon.