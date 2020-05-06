KQED is a proud member of
California Aims to Deliver Food to Seniors During Coronavirus Pandemic

A state-led plan to deliver food to seniors sheltering from the pandemic is getting off the ground, but slowly, and not everywhere.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Great Plates Delivered with two goals: feed seniors who must stay at home to minimize the risk of coronavirus and stoke business for restaurants starved of patrons.

“This partnership will allow for the ability for restaurants to start rehiring people or keep people currently employed,” Newsom said at an April 24 press briefing.

The program relies largely on money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay restaurants, and on counties and cities to recruit participants.

Newsom’s announcement took some local officials by surprise.

“Literally within 10 minutes, our hotline started ringing pretty much off the hook,” said Lisa Mancini, director of San Mateo County’s Aging and Adult Services.

Still, she says the county welcomed the opportunity: “We know the need is out there,” she said.

But rural and small counties have expressed skepticism of the program's original May 10 deadline for spending the money, as well as the potential for red tape.

“If we do it wrong, we’re not reimbursed,” said Solano County Emergency Services Manager Don Ryan at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. “If we do it right, a lot of people are not even going to be eligible for it.” Read the full story here.

— Molly Peterson (@mollydacious)

Uber to Lay Off 3,700 Workers, CEO to Waive Salary

Uber is cutting 3,700 full-time workers — about 14% of its workforce — and its CEO will give up his base salary with the nation largely still observing social distancing guidelines and shelter-in-place orders.

The San Francisco company said Wednesday that the layoffs and related costs like severance will reach about $20 million.

This announcement comes just one day after another San Francisco-based tech giant, AirBnb, announced it would lay off 25% of its workforce due to a decline in travel.

Uber Technologies Inc. had already imposed a hiring freeze and has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19, or placed in quarantine.

Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary through year-end.

The company, which is scheduled to report quarterly financial results after the bell Thursday, said it is evaluating other cost cuts.

On Tuesday, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined with some city attorneys across the state in filing a lawsuit against both Uber and Lyft over their use of contractors.

— Associated Press

UCSF Testing If Blood Plasma From Recovered Patients Can Help Treat COVID-19

Under the FDA's expanded access authorization, doctors at UCSF have begun treating some of their sickest COVID-19 patients with blood plasma donated from people who have recovered from the virus.

"If you know somebody recovered and was successful, they're probably going to have the good antibodies in them, which we call neutralizing antibodies," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF.

Chin-Hong says the science behind plasma infusions has been around for decades and that doctors have been using convalescent plasma, as it's called, to treat disease since the time of polio.

"We don't really know if it works in COVID-19 just because it works in other infectious diseases, but there is a lot of plausibility," Chin-Hong said.

The five UCSF patients recently given plasma, Chin-Hong says, are on the whole "doing fine," without any adverse effects. However, clinical trials will be needed to determine if convalescent plasma infusions can effectively treat COVID-19. Read the full story here.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Coronavirus Sickens About 100 People at Solano County Nursing Facility

The coronavirus has sickened nearly 100 people and killed two at the Windsor Vallejo Care Center, a skilled nursing facility in Solano County. More than half of the county's reported cases are connected to this one outbreak.

County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas says only a handful of patients from Windsor have required hospitalization so far, but he warned a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday that could change.

Working with county officials, Windsor is separating patients by their “risk of transmission to others,” Matyas said. That means COVID-positive patients are separated from those suspected of having the virus, and both those groups are kept apart from residents who test negative.

In addition, Matyas says they’re retesting everyone, in an effort to catch those who have the virus but show no symptoms. Because of the risk that patients in other facilities may be transmitting COVID-19 asymptomatically,  the county with the help of hospitals and other groups plans to “proactively" test staff in all long-term care facilities, "as soon as we are able to,” Matyas said.

The initial introduction of the virus into Windsor Care Center has been traced to staff members becoming infected in their homes, Matyas says. Workers then brought the virus into the facility, where it spread.

Lessons from the Windsor outbreak include using personal protective equipment in care facilities as regularly as hospitals, according to Matyas.

— Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious)

SF Supervisor Introduces Ordinance to Expand the Rights of Laid-Off Workers

On Tuesday, San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar introduced the Back to Work Emergency Ordinance, which aims to ensure laid-off workers are offered their jobs back if their employers begin rehiring.

“Workers deserve economic certainty,” Mar said in a draft news release sent to KQED. “Without swift action, unemployment will be an enduring crisis, and we need bold interventions for laid-off workers now more than ever.”

According to the release, since a state of emergency was declared on Feb. 25, more than 83,000 people in San Francisco have filed for unemployment.

The proposed law would apply to any company that's laid off 10 or more employees in a 30-day period since Feb. 25. If passed, it would ensure employers prioritize rehiring by seniority level and that workers are given comparable wages, schedules and benefits upon rehiring.

If employers are financially unable to meet the requirements, they can opt out of the ordinance but must inform the city and maintain a record of layoffs, as well as give laid-off workers information about city resources.

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

Court Upholds California Ban on Church Services During Pandemic

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had the right to ban church assemblies in the interest of public health during the coronavirus outbreak, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Newsom's stay-at-home order did not violate the constitutional rights to free assembly and religion when the Cross Culture Christian Center in Lodi was ordered to cease holding services, U.S. District Judge John Mendez in Sacramento said.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Christian Center and its pastor, Jonathan Duncan, alleged that Newsom's stay-at-home order in March violated their constitutional rights to freedom of religion and assembly. The church held services until the church's landlord, under threat of misdemeanor from county health officials, changed the locks on the church doors.

The church was one of several that initially defied the governor's order. Most churches have moved to online services.

Mendez said state and local stay-at-home orders were a valid exercise of emergency police powers and didn't violate the church's constitutional rights. Mendez noted that the Supreme Court over 100 years ago upheld the government's right to exercise police powers to promote public safety during a public health crisis.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

Airbnb Laying Off 25% of Its Workforce Due to Travel Decline

Airbnb says it is laying off 25% of its workforce as it confronts a steep decline in global travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a serious setback for the San Francisco-based home-sharing company, which just a few months ago was valued at $31 billion and planning a hotly anticipated stock market launch. Airbnb lists around 7 million properties on its website.

In a letter to employees, CEO Brian Chesky said the company is letting 1,900 of its 7,500 workers go and cutting businesses that don’t directly support home sharing. Those include its investments in hotels, air transportation and movie production.

Chesky said Airbnb expects its revenue to drop by more than half this year. The company is privately held, so it doesn’t release financial figures. But AirDNA, a company that monitors bookings and rental fees for Airbnb hosts and others, said new U.S. bookings fell by 53% between Feb. 3 and April 13.

Chesky said travel will eventually return, but will look different. Airbnb expects travelers will want options that are closer to home and more affordable, for example. The company is scaling back its investments in luxury properties as a result.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

