Coronavirus Sickens About 100 People at Solano County Nursing Facility

The coronavirus has sickened nearly 100 people and killed two at the Windsor Vallejo Care Center, a skilled nursing facility in Solano County. More than half of the county's reported cases are connected to this one outbreak.

County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas says only a handful of patients from Windsor have required hospitalization so far, but he warned a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday that could change.

Working with county officials, Windsor is separating patients by their “risk of transmission to others,” Matyas said. That means COVID-positive patients are separated from those suspected of having the virus, and both those groups are kept apart from residents who test negative.

In addition, Matyas says they’re retesting everyone, in an effort to catch those who have the virus but show no symptoms. Because of the risk that patients in other facilities may be transmitting COVID-19 asymptomatically,  the county with the help of hospitals and other groups plans to “proactively" test staff in all long-term care facilities, "as soon as we are able to,” Matyas said.

The initial introduction of the virus into Windsor Care Center has been traced to staff members becoming infected in their homes, Matyas says. Workers then brought the virus into the facility, where it spread.

Lessons from the Windsor outbreak include using personal protective equipment in care facilities as regularly as hospitals, according to Matyas.

--Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious)

UCSF Testing If Blood Plasma From Recovered Patients Can Help Treat COVID-19

Under the FDA's expanded access authorization, doctors at UCSF have begun treating some of their sickest COVID-19 patients with blood plasma donated from people who have recovered from the virus.

"If you know somebody recovered and was successful, they're probably going to have the good antibodies in them, which we call neutralizing antibodies," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF.

Chin-Hong says the science behind plasma infusions has been around for decades and that doctors have been using convalescent plasma, as it's called, to treat disease since the time of polio.

"We don't really know if it works in COVID-19 just because it works in other infectious diseases, but there is a lot of plausibility," Chin-Hong said.

The five UCSF patients recently given plasma, Chin-Hong says, are on the whole "doing fine," without any adverse effects. However, clinical trials will be needed to determine if convalescent plasma infusions can effectively treat COVID-19. Read the full story here.

--Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

SF Supervisor Introduces Ordinance to Expand the Rights of Laid-Off Workers

On Tuesday, San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar introduced the Back to Work Emergency Ordinance, which aims to ensure laid-off workers are offered their jobs back if their employers begin rehiring.

“Workers deserve economic certainty,” Mar said in a draft news release sent to KQED. “Without swift action, unemployment will be an enduring crisis, and we need bold interventions for laid-off workers now more than ever.”

According to the release, since a state of emergency was declared on Feb. 25, more than 83,000 people in San Francisco have filed for unemployment.

The proposed law would apply to any company that's laid off 10 or more employees in a 30-day period since Feb. 25. If passed, it would ensure employers prioritize rehiring by seniority level and that workers are given comparable wages, schedules and benefits upon rehiring.

If employers are financially unable to meet the requirements, they can opt out of the ordinance but must inform the city and maintain a record of layoffs, as well as give laid-off workers information about city resources.

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

Court Upholds California Ban on Church Services During Pandemic

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had the right to ban church assemblies in the interest of public health during the coronavirus outbreak, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Newsom's stay-at-home order did not violate the constitutional rights to free assembly and religion when the Cross Culture Christian Center in Lodi was ordered to cease holding services, U.S. District Judge John Mendez in Sacramento said.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Christian Center and its pastor, Jonathan Duncan, alleged that Newsom's stay-at-home order in March violated their constitutional rights to freedom of religion and assembly. The church held services until the church's landlord, under threat of misdemeanor from county health officials, changed the locks on the church doors.

The church was one of several that initially defied the governor's order. Most churches have moved to online services.

Mendez said state and local stay-at-home orders were a valid exercise of emergency police powers and didn't violate the church's constitutional rights. Mendez noted that the Supreme Court over 100 years ago upheld the government's right to exercise police powers to promote public safety during a public health crisis.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

Airbnb Laying Off 25% of Its Workforce Due to Travel Decline

Airbnb says it is laying off 25% of its workforce as it confronts a steep decline in global travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a serious setback for the San Francisco-based home-sharing company, which just a few months ago was valued at $31 billion and planning a hotly anticipated stock market launch. Airbnb lists around 7 million properties on its website.

In a letter to employees, CEO Brian Chesky said the company is letting 1,900 of its 7,500 workers go and cutting businesses that don’t directly support home sharing. Those include its investments in hotels, air transportation and movie production.

Chesky said Airbnb expects its revenue to drop by more than half this year. The company is privately held, so it doesn’t release financial figures. But AirDNA, a company that monitors bookings and rental fees for Airbnb hosts and others, said new U.S. bookings fell by 53% between Feb. 3 and April 13.

Chesky said travel will eventually return, but will look different. Airbnb expects travelers will want options that are closer to home and more affordable, for example. The company is scaling back its investments in luxury properties as a result.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

Oakland Launching Trailer Program for Homeless and Vulnerable Residents

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Tuesday that the city is launching an isolation trailer program to house 130 homeless and medically vulnerable people in East Oakland during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Speaking at a press briefing at the site located at 633 Hegenberger Road, Schaaf said "Operation HomeBase" will use 67 trailers donated by the state to bring people into preemptive isolation and give them a "safe respite" so they avoid contracting COVID-19.

Schaaf said the program will provide three meals a day to the people who live there, and will run water and sewer connections to each trailer.

The program is by invitation only and will not be available for walk-ups, Schaaf said. Priority is being given to East Oakland residents who have medical problems — such as heart and lung disease — and are over the age of 65.

Schaaf said the goal is to eventually place people who are at the trailer site into permanent supportive housing, but she said there's no time limit on staying there and "we're not putting anybody out on the streets during this crisis."

Schaaf said the city will start moving in about 10 people a day starting on Wednesday, saying the intake process is lengthy and there's a long waiting list.

— Bay City News

Bay Area and California COVID-19 Data Dashboards All in One Place

County health departments in the Bay Area have a joint set of criteria they are looking at to guide them in deciding when and how much to allow the region to tiptoe out of its current forced hibernation. For those who want to access the kind of COVID-19 data that public health officials are staring at in order to divine in them the right conditons for loosening restrictions, we've curated some of the best resources for following along.

You can click on the image below to see Santa Clara County data, for example. Or click here to see COVID-19 data dashboards for all Bay Area counties, plus those for California, the U.S., and the world.

Screenshot of Santa Clara dashboad taking April 29, 2020

— Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy)

