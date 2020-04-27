KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

San Francisco Marathon Pushed to NovemberAnalysis: US states need more testing to safely reopenNewsom says crowding at beaches ‘could set us back’Bay Area shelter-in-place orders will extend through MaySuperior Court of Alameda County expands list of documents that can be filed by mailFree childcare program for essential workers in Vallejo$10 million to assist California workers impacted by COVID-19
More timeline

Analysis: Most US States Will Need a Lot More Testing to Safely Reopen

More than half of U.S. states will have to significantly step up their COVID-19 testing to even consider starting to relax stay-at-home orders after May 1, according to a new analysis by Harvard researchers and STAT.

The analysis shows that as the U.S. tries to move beyond its months-long coronavirus testing debacle — faulty tests, shortages of tests, and guidelines that excluded many people who should have been tested to mitigate the outbreak — it is at risk of fumbling the next challenge: testing enough people to determine which cities and states can safely reopen and stay open. Doing so will require the ability to catch reappearances of the coronavirus before it again spreads uncontrollably.

Last week, California said it aims to conduct 25,000 tests a day by the end of April, up from an average of about 14,000 in recent days. The Harvard team calculated the Golden State needs about 26,000, suggesting that if California hits its goal it could well be on track to safely reopen.

Read the full story from STAT here.

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Marathon Pushed to November

The San Francisco marathon, which usually takes place in late July, has been rescheduled for Nov. 15 due to coronavirus-related health concerns.

In a press release, officials with the marathon said the decision to move the event was made in consultation with city and county officials.

"The City and County of San Francisco has led the charge and helped flatten the curve, yet there is still more to be done and the health and safety of our participants, staff and volunteers is always our first priority," the statement reads.

According to the site, refunds will not be offered, but participants who cannot make the rescheduled race can can transfer to the virtual option at no cost or defer registration to the 2021 or 2022 marathon for $39.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

Gov. Newsom Says Crowding at Beaches 'Could Set Us Back'

During his daily briefing on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom had strong words for those who crowded onto beaches in Southern California this weekend, saying “this virus doesn’t take the weekends off.”

While noting that not all beaches experienced overcrowding, Newsom said the state must confront certain locations — like Newport Beach and Ventura — where social distancing guidelines were clearly not being followed.

Officials in Orange County plan to meet tonight to determine if beaches there should be closed again due to public health concerns. Newsom said he will also consider more aggressive enforcement of the statewide stay-at-home order if crowds continue to gather.

"The only thing that will set us back is our behavior," Newsom said.

Over the past 24 hours, there were 1,300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California, and 45 deaths.

Additionally, Newsom announced that Colorado and Nevada have joined California, Washington and Oregon in a Western states coronavirus compact, allowing for greater cooperation and data-sharing between the states.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

Bay Area Shelter-in-Place Orders Will Be Extended Through May

Later this week, seven Bay Area county public health officers — representing Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, as well as the city of Berkeley — will issue revised shelter-in-place orders that largely keep the current coronavirus-related restrictions in place through May, according to a joint statement issued Monday.

The announcement will extend the current shelter-in-place orders in effect across the seven jurisdictions that are set to expire on May 3, 2020.

"[We] have made substantial progress in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, ensuring our local hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, and saving lives," the statement reads. "At this stage of the pandemic, however, it is critical that our collective efforts continue so that we do not lose the progress we have achieved together."

The new orders will include a limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities, according to the statement, although no specific details were provided.

– Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

Some Superior Court of Alameda County Documents Can Be Filed by Mail

The Superior Court of Alameda County has expanded the list of
documents the court will accept for fax and drop box filing and has begun accepting filings by mail, court officials announced Friday.

The change is in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the current public closures. A list of the documents the court will accept for fax and drop box filing is available here (New document types accepted are displayed in blue text).

The court will also begin accepting documents via email.

Documents sent by mail and received since the public closure period started on March 17 will also be accepted. Beginning Monday, all accepted documents received by mail between March 17 and April 24 will be stamped as of Monday.

Going forward, documents will be stamped as of the date the court receives them.

Sponsored

— Via Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

Free Childcare Program for Essential Workers in Vallejo

The Solano County Emergency PopUp Childcare Program is now open to healthcare workers, first responders, disaster service workers and essential employees working in Vallejo.

The program is coordinated by First 5 Solano on behalf of the Solano County Office of Emergency Services. A partial list of essential employees eligible includes workers in grocery stores, food delivery, gas stations, auto repair facilities and hardware stores.

To apply, parents and guardians must fill out a questionnaire and will be contacted within 24 hours to verify information and locate the best placement. Parents and guardians must confirm eligibility and acceptance within 24 hours of placement and attend on the first day they accept care or notify the program if their need for care is delayed.

The free program is not available to the general public and drop-in child care is not available.

For more information about placement, call (707) 784-1338, and for information about documents or logistics call (707) 784-1335.

— Via Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

$10 Million to Assist California Workers Impacted by COVID-19

The California Employment Development Department (EDD) and the Labor & Workforce Development Agency has awarded $10 million to 42 local workforce areas.

“The immense impact of COVID-19 has put an incredible financial strain on the lives of many Californians,” said EDD Director Sharon Hilliard. “It is our hope that this funding, along with other ongoing efforts, will help provide some relief to Californians who need it as quickly as possible.”

Each local area will address unique community needs to support emergency funds for underserved populations, specifically those in English Language Learners (ELL) navigator programs and additional assistance for basic needs such as childcare, housing and transportation costs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom originally announced the initiative on April 2, with the aim of supporting workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funding assistance for teleworking and Wi-Fi access may also be available for workers in some areas.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑