Yellow! Alameda and Napa Counties Move Into Less Restrictive Reopening Tier — A Week Before State Reopens

Just in the nick of time.

Alameda and Napa counties moved into the yellow tier of the state's pandemic reopening system Tuesday, just one week before the state lifts the tier system completely.

The two counties will be allowed to expand capacity limits for indoor business, like restaurants and gyms, as well as outdoor ones, like theme parks and large event venues.

The tier change and accompanying guidelines will take effect Wednesday.

"The increasing number of residents who are fully vaccinated is directly reducing case rates and helping Alameda County to move into the yellow tier ahead of the June 15 transition," Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said in a statement.



With this move, eight of the greater Bay Area's 11 counties are now in the least restrictive tier, with only Solano, Sonoma and Contra Costa counties in the slightly more restrictive orange tier.

California is expected to lift the tier system, officially called the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, on June 15, amid plummeting COVID-19 case rates statewide in recent weeks. Over 55% of state residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

State officials have noted it may be necessary to reimplement some capacity restrictions in the future depending on factors like the proliferation of viral variants or the possibility of another winter surge in cases.

For now, however, the state is on the cusp of moving beyond the tier system for the first time since introducing it last August.

"While we are moving away from the tier system, only 53% of Alameda County residents are fully vaccinated and COVID-19 is still a very real threat to unvaccinated individuals," Moss said. "We urge all residents to continue using COVID-19 safety precautions to protect vulnerable residents including young children who are not yet eligible for vaccine."

All California residents ages 12 and up are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine and are encouraged to contact their local health department or visit https://myturn.ca.gov for information about local vaccination sites.

Full information on the capacities at which businesses can operate in each tier can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

— Eli Walsh, Bay City News

California Regulators Reconsider Workplace Mask Rules ... Again

California’s workplace regulators are set to again reconsider controversial masking rules designed to protect employees against the coronavirus — requirements that business organizations say will make it harder for them to operate when the state fully reopens its economy next week.

A “special meeting” of the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board was hastily scheduled for Wednesday after State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón sent a letter to the panel reiterating the state’s plans to follow federal guidance starting next Tuesday.

Aragón said the state will do away with virtually all social distancing requirements and drop the mask requirement for people who are vaccinated while “requiring face coverings for all unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings and businesses.”

That policy conflicts with the board’s vote last week to allow workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The board will consider Aragón’s letter “and take action if appropriate,” board spokeswoman Erika Monterroza said.

The Cal/OSHA Board’s regulations apply in almost every workplace in the state, including workers in offices, factories and retail.

The board at Wednesday’s meeting could withdraw the new rules that it adopted less than a week ago because those have not yet become effective, Monterroza said.

But that would at least temporarily leave in place existing emergency rules that are even more stringent, requiring all workers to keep distanced and masked even if vaccinated.

The board can’t adopt new changes without posting the proposed revisions and giving the public at least five calendar days of notice, she said. That potentially sets up further public comment and action at the board’s regularly scheduled June 17 meeting.

The board’s rules decision have put Newsom in an awkward position as the state nears what he promised would be a full reopening and while he faces a likely recall election in the fall.

Business groups have asked Newsom to use his emergency powers to intervene and rescind the board’s regulations, but Newsom indicated he was disinclined to do so when asked about taking such action last Friday.

Carl DeMaio, a former San Diego city councilmember who wants Newsom recalled, sent an email to supporters on Tuesday that highlighted an “absurd new mask mandate” that “is not only an inconvenience to workers, but this anti-science policy imposes significant costs on small businesses and opens them up to costly frivolous lawsuits.”

The board said it will hear briefings from the state Department of Public Health and Cal/OSHA at Wednesday’s meeting before considering “the impact of the presented information” on its new rules.

The Associated Press

99% of California's Public Schools Plan to Fully Reopen In-Person This Fall, State Says

According to data released by the state Monday, 99% of the California public school districts that provide data to the state say they will fully reopen for in-person instruction this fall. The state also rolled out a series of interactive tools on its Safe Schools web portal Monday, which allow parents and educators to track school reopenings, summer instruction and COVID-19 resources for both public school districts and charter schools in real time.

Meanwhile, California is following through with its pledge to pump $4.6 billion into summer school across the state in an effort to help students who fell behind during distance learning.

The Oakland Unified School District is expecting about $277 million in state and federal COVID relief money over the next three years, according to a district spokesperson. But the cash isn’t translating into an expansion of summer school this year.

Not all OUSD parents who want to enroll kids in summer school have been able to, with spots being reserved for only those students who need it most. One Oakland parent, Susana Torres, said she tried to enroll her nephew in fifth grade summer school, but was told his grades at Manzanita SEED Dual Language Immersion Elementary School were too good.

Despite the vast majority of schools announcing plans to fully return to in-person instruction this fall, many California parents living in areas hardest hit by the pandemic – which have proven to be disproportionately African American, Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities – have remained hesitant to send their kids back inside schools full time. The state said on Monday it will spend $1 million on a campaign to reach those parents and convince them it’s safe.

KQED's Vanessa Rancaño contributed to this story.

- Julia McEvoy

AC Transit Cuts Social Distancing Requirement on Buses to 3 Feet

The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will reduce the physical distancing requirement aboard its buses to 3 feet starting next week.

The transition from 6 feet to 3 feet will start Monday, according to AC Transit, and is a result of falling coronavirus cases and increased vaccination in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

The transit agency has mandated that riders keep 6 feet of distance between them since March 2020.

The reduction in minimum distance for passengers will enable AC Transit to double its rider capacity on all of its buses. Currently, the agency's standard buses can carry 10 riders while its largest buses can carry 24.

Riders who live in the same household are not subject to the distancing requirement, AC Transit says. All buses are also equipped with free face coverings, hand sanitizer and air filters to improve air flow and ventilation.

—Bay City News

'We Are Out of the Woods': Breed Focuses on Pandemic Recovery in New SF Budget

San Francisco Mayor London Breed unveiled her $25.9 billion budget proposal for the next two years – $13.1 billion for FY 2021-22 and $12.8 billion for FY 2022-23 – on Tuesday before a crowd in Chinatown.

The mayor's financial strategy focuses on accelerating the city's economic recovery from COVID-19 while supporting response efforts to the pandemic. She also stressed the importance of maintaining the city’s reserves.

"We are out of the woods," said Breed. "But one thing we learned over the last year, we never know what lies ahead."

Breed used the same expression to describe pandemic risk levels in the city.

"I can finally declare with pride and confidence that we are literally out of the woods," she said. "But keep your mask on.”

Breed said she plans to spend around $477 million over the next two years on pandemic-related efforts.

Among those initiatives are food security programs, small business support, backfilling the loss of hotel tax revenue for the arts and addressing student learning loss with a focus on communities in the city that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

New or expanded initiatives include an income pilot program for transgender people, and a “community ambassadors” program to provide assistance to people in need in downtown San Francisco, including the mid-Market corridor and waterfront areas.

“These are ambassadors who are watching our blocks, making calls for services for those who are struggling, giving directions to those who are lost, offering a friendly face to those who are in need," Breed said.

Breed’s proposed budget also includes major investments in affordable housing, mental health services and public safety, notably the creation of an Office of Justice Innovation aimed at preventing violence, supporting victims and exploring alternative responses to non-criminal activity.

"The new Office of Justice Innovation that will coordinate the city's response to victims across all communities, including targeted support for the API community," Breed said.

The mayor’s budget also seeks to address homelessness by expanding the work started through the city’s Homelessness Recovery Plan to create housing for 6,000 unhoused people. The proposed budget will next go to the Board of Supervisors.

"The decisions we make in this budget will have huge consequences for the future of our city, perhaps unlike any before us," said District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney, who also chairs the city’s Budget and Appropriations Committee. "We have the opportunity to shape the future of San Francisco right now."

- Chloe Veltman

Solano and Marin Prepare to Move Ahead with Reopening Next Week

Solano County could soon catch up to the rest of the Bay Area by moving out of the state’s more restrictive red tier.

County officials say they could move into the orange tier as soon as next week, as vaccinations increase and the county's seven-day positivity rate continues to hold below 5%, a necessary threshold set by the state.

"Solano County entered the first of the required two consecutive weeks of improved metrics to qualify for the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy," the county said in a press release. If the numbers hold steady or improve for another week, the county will likely change tiers by June 2.

Solano County is the only Bay Area county that hasn’t moved into the orange tier.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue to fall in Marin County, and officials there say they are “hopeful” they will join San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties in moving to the least restrictive yellow tier.

“We are cautiously optimistic Marin County will move into the yellow tier on Tuesday,” Laine Hendricks, a county spokesperson, wrote in an email to KQED.

Moving ahead in the state's tier system could allow businesses a jump-start on reopening ahead of June 15, when state officials expect to fully lift restrictions across California.

Kevin Stark

SFUSD Parents Can Enroll Kids in Free Summer Camp — Deadline Is Monday

Families with children in San Francisco Unified School District schools are invited to register their kids – from kindergarten through 12th grade – for free summer camp, as long as they do so by 8 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

There are 2,872 slots available for summer camps at 25 different agencies. The summer camp slots are available through the city’s Summer Together initiative.

“We acknowledge that our SFUSD families have experienced significant loss this past year. And we wanted to do whatever it took to help some of these children and families,” said Maria Su, executive director of San Francisco’s Department of Children, Youth and Their Families, which runs the Summer Together program.

In April through early May, families with the greatest need — those who are experiencing homelessness, low-income families, those from historically impacted communities — were given priority registration.

All programs are free and are either in-person or virtual with a range of school subjects and activities. SFUSD-based programs will run from June 7 through July 16. All other summer programming will run from June 14 through Aug. 13.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance saying that at summer camps where everyone has been fully vaccinated, campers can sing, play sports and weave baskets mask-free – except where required by local law.

- Marnette Federis and Gabriella Frenes

