99% of California's Public Schools Plan to Fully Reopen In-Person This Fall, State Says

According to data released by the state Monday, 99% of the California public school districts that provide data to the state say they will fully reopen for in-person instruction this fall. The state also rolled out a series of interactive tools on its Safe Schools web portal Monday, which allow parents and educators to track school reopenings, summer instruction and COVID-19 resources for both public school districts and charter schools in real time.

Meanwhile, California is following through with its pledge to pump $4.6 billion into summer school across the state in an effort to help students who fell behind during distance learning.

The Oakland Unified School District is expecting about $277 million in state and federal COVID relief money over the next three years, according to a district spokesperson. But the cash isn’t translating into an expansion of summer school this year.

Not all OUSD parents who want to enroll kids in summer school have been able to, with spots being reserved for only those students who need it most. One Oakland parent, Susana Torres, said she tried to enroll her nephew in fifth grade summer school, but was told his grades at Manzanita SEED Dual Language Immersion Elementary School were too good.

Despite the vast majority of schools announcing plans to fully return to in-person instruction this fall, many California parents living in areas hardest hit by the pandemic – which have proven to be disproportionately African American, Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities – have remained hesitant to send their kids back inside schools full time. The state said on Monday it will spend $1 million on a campaign to reach those parents and convince them it’s safe.

KQED's Vanessa Rancaño contributed to this story.

- Julia McEvoy

AC Transit Cuts Social Distancing Requirement on Buses to 3 Feet

The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will reduce the physical distancing requirement aboard its buses to 3 feet starting next week.

The transition from 6 feet to 3 feet will start Monday, according to AC Transit, and is a result of falling coronavirus cases and increased vaccination in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

The transit agency has mandated that riders keep 6 feet of distance between them since March 2020.

The reduction in minimum distance for passengers will enable AC Transit to double its rider capacity on all of its buses. Currently, the agency's standard buses can carry 10 riders while its largest buses can carry 24.

Riders who live in the same household are not subject to the distancing requirement, AC Transit says. All buses are also equipped with free face coverings, hand sanitizer and air filters to improve air flow and ventilation.

—Bay City News

'We Are Out of the Woods': Breed Focuses on Pandemic Recovery in New SF Budget

San Francisco Mayor London Breed unveiled her $25.9 billion budget proposal for the next two years – $13.1 billion for FY 2021-22 and $12.8 billion for FY 2022-23 – on Tuesday before a crowd in Chinatown.

The mayor's financial strategy focuses on accelerating the city's economic recovery from COVID-19 while supporting response efforts to the pandemic. She also stressed the importance of maintaining the city’s reserves.

"We are out of the woods," said Breed. "But one thing we learned over the last year, we never know what lies ahead."

Breed used the same expression to describe pandemic risk levels in the city.

"I can finally declare with pride and confidence that we are literally out of the woods," she said. "But keep your mask on.”

Breed said she plans to spend around $477 million over the next two years on pandemic-related efforts.

Among those initiatives are food security programs, small business support, backfilling the loss of hotel tax revenue for the arts and addressing student learning loss with a focus on communities in the city that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

New or expanded initiatives include an income pilot program for transgender people, and a “community ambassadors” program to provide assistance to people in need in downtown San Francisco, including the mid-Market corridor and waterfront areas.

“These are ambassadors who are watching our blocks, making calls for services for those who are struggling, giving directions to those who are lost, offering a friendly face to those who are in need," Breed said.

Breed’s proposed budget also includes major investments in affordable housing, mental health services and public safety, notably the creation of an Office of Justice Innovation aimed at preventing violence, supporting victims and exploring alternative responses to non-criminal activity.

"The new Office of Justice Innovation that will coordinate the city's response to victims across all communities, including targeted support for the API community," Breed said.

The mayor’s budget also seeks to address homelessness by expanding the work started through the city’s Homelessness Recovery Plan to create housing for 6,000 unhoused people. The proposed budget will next go to the Board of Supervisors.

"The decisions we make in this budget will have huge consequences for the future of our city, perhaps unlike any before us," said District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney, who also chairs the city’s Budget and Appropriations Committee. "We have the opportunity to shape the future of San Francisco right now."

- Chloe Veltman

Solano and Marin Prepare to Move Ahead with Reopening Next Week

Solano County could soon catch up to the rest of the Bay Area by moving out of the state’s more restrictive red tier.

County officials say they could move into the orange tier as soon as next week, as vaccinations increase and the county's seven-day positivity rate continues to hold below 5%, a necessary threshold set by the state.

"Solano County entered the first of the required two consecutive weeks of improved metrics to qualify for the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy," the county said in a press release. If the numbers hold steady or improve for another week, the county will likely change tiers by June 2.

Solano County is the only Bay Area county that hasn’t moved into the orange tier.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue to fall in Marin County, and officials there say they are “hopeful” they will join San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties in moving to the least restrictive yellow tier.

“We are cautiously optimistic Marin County will move into the yellow tier on Tuesday,” Laine Hendricks, a county spokesperson, wrote in an email to KQED.

Moving ahead in the state's tier system could allow businesses a jump-start on reopening ahead of June 15, when state officials expect to fully lift restrictions across California.

Kevin Stark

SFUSD Parents Can Enroll Kids in Free Summer Camp — Deadline Is Monday

Families with children in San Francisco Unified School District schools are invited to register their kids – from kindergarten through 12th grade – for free summer camp, as long as they do so by 8 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

There are 2,872 slots available for summer camps at 25 different agencies. The summer camp slots are available through the city’s Summer Together initiative.

“We acknowledge that our SFUSD families have experienced significant loss this past year. And we wanted to do whatever it took to help some of these children and families,” said Maria Su, executive director of San Francisco’s Department of Children, Youth and Their Families, which runs the Summer Together program.

In April through early May, families with the greatest need — those who are experiencing homelessness, low-income families, those from historically impacted communities — were given priority registration.

All programs are free and are either in-person or virtual with a range of school subjects and activities. SFUSD-based programs will run from June 7 through July 16. All other summer programming will run from June 14 through Aug. 13.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance saying that at summer camps where everyone has been fully vaccinated, campers can sing, play sports and weave baskets mask-free – except where required by local law.

- Marnette Federis and Gabriella Frenes

Bay Area Health Officials Encourage People to Get Other Vaccinations at Same Time as COVID Shot

Consider it an invitation to a one-stop vaccination extravaganza.

Bay Area public health leaders on Friday said they support recently revised immunization guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that deem it safe for children and adults to receive other vaccines at the same time they get jabbed with their COVID-19 inoculation.

The Association of Bay Area Health Officials, which includes health officers from 12 counties in and around the Bay Area, is encouraging health care providers to routinely recommend other child and adult vaccines to patients receiving COVID-19 shots.

Out of an abundance of caution, the CDC had previously recommended that COVID-19 vaccines be administered independently, with a minimum interval of 14 days before or after administration of any other vaccines.

"Now that we have substantial data and real-world experience with the COVID-19 vaccines, we feel confident that it is safe for everyone to get immunized simultaneously against COVID-19 and other vaccine-preventable diseases," the group said in a statement.

Dr. Chris Farnitano, health officer for Contra Costa County, said a lot of people have delayed getting care and regular immunizations during the pandemic.

"This new guidance will make it easier for people to catch up on any immunizations they’re due for when they get a COVID-19 vaccine at their provider’s office," he said in the statement.

Matthew Green

California Offering Cash Prizes for the Lucky and Vaccinated

Ten people.

$1.5 million each.

All they need is a little luck.

And ...

A little vaccine.

If this sounds like the world's most boring reality show, well, it's coming to California, and it's for a good cause. In what the state is calling "Vax for the Win," an incentive program for residents to get their shots before the planned June 15 elimination of nearly all COVID restrictions, the state will distribute $116.5 million in cash prizes to people who are at least partially vaccinated.

The rules:

Any resident 12 and older with at least one shot is automatically entered to win one of 30 $50,000 cash prize drawings on June 4 and June 11.

Then, on June 15, $1.5 million will go to each of 10 winners.

But wait. There's more ...

Starting Thursday, "the next 2 million people who begin and complete their COVID-19 vaccination" will receive a $50 prepaid or grocery card, the state said. If you win, you'll get a message with a redemption code sent to your mobile phone or email address. Those without either can call 1-833-993-3873, seven to 10 days after their final dose.

Any winners of the contests who have received only a first shot will have to complete their immunization in order to collect a prize. For the lucky vaccinated under 18, the money will go into a savings account until they come of age.

"Can be for your education, can start a business," Gov. Gavin Newsom offered Thursday, after announcing the program. "You can dream a little bit differently. You can help support your friends, family. Can do the right thing and set aside most of that money, maybe give it to charity. But that will be your decision."

About 63% of Californians ages 12 and older are at least partially vaccinated, according to the state, with an estimated 12 million eligible people who have yet to get a shot.

In terms of awesome vaccine-related lottery names, California has to compete with VaxCash in Maryland, Vax and Scratch in New York, and Take Your Shot, Oregon, among others. On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman won $1 million in Ohio's Vax-a-Million contest.

Jon Brooks

