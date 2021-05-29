Families with children in San Francisco Unified School District schools are invited to register their kids – from kindergarten through 12th grade – for free summer camp, as long as they do so by 8 p.m. on Monday, May 31.
There are 2,872 slots available for summer camps at 25 different agencies. The summer camp slots are available through the city’s Summer Together initiative.
“We acknowledge that our SFUSD families have experienced significant loss this past year. And we wanted to do whatever it took to help some of these children and families,” said Maria Su, executive director of San Francisco’s Department of Children, Youth and Their Families, which runs the Summer Together program.
In April through early May, families with the greatest need — those who are experiencing homelessness, low-income families, those from historically impacted communities — were given priority registration.
All programs are free and are either in-person or virtual with a range of school subjects and activities. SFUSD-based programs will run from June 7 through July 16. All other summer programming will run from June 14 through Aug. 13.