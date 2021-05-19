KQED is a proud member of
North Bay Transit Agencies Loosen Social Distancing Guidelines

Two North Bay transit agencies are relaxing COVID-19 social distancing guidelines starting Wednesday.

Passengers on Marin Transit and Golden Gate Transit and Ferry can now sit 3 feet instead of 6 feet apart on all rides in Marin County and San Francisco. Passengers must still maintain 6 feet of distance from  vehicle operators.

The change will allow rider capacity to increase to 50%,  decreasing the number of times buses skip stops due to reaching their passenger limit.

Robert Betts, director of operations and planning for Marin Transit, said the change will better accommodate students who rely on public transportation to get to school.

“It really minimizes the impacts that many of our riders are facing today with getting reliable public transit service,” Betts said. “We’ve actually increased our service over pre-COVID levels to try and respond to the pass-up activity that we’re experiencing.”

Betts also said the new guideline aligns with Marin County’s reopening strategies, as the number of positive COVID-19 cases there and in San Francisco has decreased.

Marin Transit and Golden Gate Transit and Ferry join San Francisco’s Muni Transit Agency and BART in the loosening of social distancing requirements. BART, in its 15-step plan to welcome back riders, has determined 3 feet of social distancing can be achieved with no more than 60 people per car.

Emily Hung

Bay Area Health Officers Support Masking Until June 15

Bay Area health officers released a joint statement Wednesday in support of the state’s recent announcement saying California will wait to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated masking guidance until June 15.

Last Thursday, the CDC updated its guidance to say that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most places, indoors and outdoors. But the California Department of Public Health put the brakes on vaccinated Californians eager to go mask-free when it responded earlier this week by saying the state wouldn’t immediately align with the updated guidance and wait instead until its reopening date of June 15.

Health officers from all nine counties and the city of Berkeley, plus Monterey and San Benito counties, were included in Wednesday’s joint statement.

In the statement, health officers touted great progress in vaccination efforts across the state but in the same breath cautioned that many people remain unvaccinated. Almost half of Californians 16 years and older are fully vaccinated, and nearly 65 percent have gotten at least one dose, the statement says, “However, large numbers of residents are still unvaccinated, not yet fully vaccinated, or not eligible to be vaccinated."

Officials stressed the importance of getting more people vaccinated within the next four weeks to help businesses and others better prepare for the incoming relaxed mask guidance.

“Thanks to so many in our community who have gotten vaccinated, we have come a long way and can finally start to see a return to normalcy in our area,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County health officer. “This next month is our chance to further increase vaccination rates. Wear your mask now, so we can get to June 15 together.”

Under current state rules, fully vaccinated individuals don’t have to wear masks outdoors except when in crowded environments, like concerts or sporting events. Unvaccinated people only have to wear masks outdoors when they can’t maintain social distance.

And even after June 15, masks will still be required in some public spaces, including hospitals, public transit and congregate housing facilities like nursing homes, homeless shelters and prisons. The state will also continue to require masks in public schools, in line with CDC guidelines.

Julie Chang

Giants Will No Longer Require Negative COVID Test or Vaccination to Attend Games

The San Francisco Giants announced Tuesday the team will stop requiring a negative COVID-19 test, or proof of vaccination, to enter Oracle Park and sit in its socially distanced sections.

The change will take effect Friday, the team said in a statement. Fans that are sitting in sections of the ballpark that have been reserved for the fully vaccinated will still be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Face coverings will still be required at all times when fans are not actively eating or drinking, even in fully vaccinated sections, according to the team.

Walk-up concession ordering is available at all concession stands throughout Oracle Park, but fans are encouraged to order food via the MLB Ballpark app to reduce face-to-face interactions.

—Bay City News

University of California System Closer to Requiring Vaccinations for Return to Campus

The University of California system says it’s one step closer to requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of students and employees who want to return to campus in the fall.

When UC announced the proposal for a vaccine requirement last month, it conditioned the policy on full approval of at least one of the three vaccines available in the U.S., beyond their current emergency use authorizations.

The head of UC's health system, Dr. Carrie Byington, told the University of California Board of Regents last week that she expected the Food and Drug Administration review of Pfizer's application for approval to take several weeks.

"We do expect full licensure to occur before the fall classes begin for the UC system," Byington said.

The much larger California State University system will also require vaccination upon FDA approval of at least one vaccine.

More on the proposed requirement from EdSource.

The California Report

Santa Clara, Santa Cruz Counties to Enter Least-Restrictive COVID Tier

Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties will move into the least restrictive tier of the state's pandemic reopening system, health officials said Tuesday.

The change to the yellow tier, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, will enable both counties to expand indoor capacities for businesses like restaurants and gyms, as well as outdoor capacities for businesses like theme parks and large event venues.

Bars in both counties will also be allowed to reopen indoors at 25% capacity or 100 total people, whichever is fewer, without a requirement to serve meals with alcohol.

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody called the tier change a "huge milestone" for the county, which didn't reach the yellow tier last fall before the state's deadly winter surge.

"Because so many members of our community are now fully vaccinated, COVID-19 case rates are at some of the lowest levels we've seen since the start of the pandemic," Cody said. "We are now confident that vaccination not only prevents people from getting sick, it also prevents people from spreading COVID-19."

"For a while it seemed uncertain to me whether the vaccines or the variants would win," Cody added. "I think team vaccine is in the lead, holding the lead and will win.”

The tier changes come just under a month before the state plans to lift the tier system, formally called the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, allowing counties to reopen most businesses at full capacity on June 15.

As of Tuesday, 13 of the state's 58 counties were in the yellow tier. However, those counties — which also include San Francisco, San Mateo and Los Angeles — account for 43.8% of the state's population.

Only one Bay Area county, Solano, remains in the second-most restrictive red tier, indicating substantial risk.

— Bay City News and KQED's Lesley McClurg

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings.

"This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue the relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly to underserved communities and those that were hard hit throughout this pandemic,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California's Health and Human Services Agency, touting the "amazing progress" the state has made in its fight against COVID-19.

The announcement comes as more than a dozen other states have already begun lifting their mask mandates after getting the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued new guidance on Thursday that says it is safe for fully vaccinated people to forgo face coverings and social distancing in most indoor settings, including stores and restaurants.

"It's in no way saying that the science or the direction by the CDC is wrong or there's a challenge to it," Ghaly said. "It's really just giving ourselves some additional time to have it implemented with a high degree of integrity, with the continued focus on protecting the public health in mind."

"Until June 15, when California plans to fully reopen our economy, California will keep our existing guidance around masks in place," Ghaly said. "In indoor settings, when you're outside of one's home, including on transportation and in our schools, face coverings continue to be required, regardless of vaccination status."

Only at that point, he said, when the state plans to drop most of its current pandemic-related restrictions, will it implement the CDC’s new masking guidelines that "allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings."

Even after June 15, California will continue to require mask-wearing in all public schools, in line with CDC guidelines. Masks will also still be required in some public spaces, including hospitals, public transit and congregate housing facilities like nursing homes, homeless shelters and prisons.

As of Monday, some 15.4 million Californians — almost 40% of the state — had been fully vaccinated against the virus, and the state's positivity rate had fallen to below 1%, among the lowest in the country.

Read the full story here.

Matthew Green

Pfizer Vaccine Available to Ages 12-15 Thursday, But Some Already Scheduling Appointments

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Wednesday recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

California health officials say the vaccine won’t be available for that age group until Thursday and that parents can't make  appointments through their county or the state just yet.

Some parents, however, have been able to schedule their kids for vaccinations through other avenues.

"They may be able to make appointments with their own providers or through retail pharmacies," said Dr. Anand Chabra, San Mateo County's COVID-19 vaccination branch chief.

CVS Health announced more than 500 of its pharmacies are currently scheduling vaccine appointments for the newly authorized group.

Booking appointments through the state’s My Turn website will begin on Thursday.

Parents or guardians will need to accompany young people to their appointment, but several counties say they'll allow signed consent forms or verbal consent over the phone.

Most Bay Area counties are asking young people or parents to bring a form of identification such as a birth certificate, student ID or even a report card. Some counties, such as Contra Costa, do not require an ID.

Laura Klivans

