San Mateo County Moves Into Least-Restrictive COVID Tier

Remember when trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment felt about as easy as scoring tickets to the Super Bowl? How times have changed.

In just the last month, what was overwhelming demand to get jabbed has plummeted, leaving health care providers awash in perishable vaccine doses and hungry for arms to put them in.

That appears to be the case in Berkeley, which this week (Tuesday through Friday) is operating a temporary walk-in vaccine clinic in Civic Center Park. The city, which has its own health department, is also hosting a vaccination site in South Berkeley on Tuesday and Wednesday, and one in West Berkeley on Friday.

The sites are open to everyone 16 and older (those under 18 need parental consent). No appointment is needed – although ones can be scheduled if desired.

Vaccinations are also available at the Buchanan Street mass vaccination site just over the border in Albany and at many privately run health care providers, pharmacies and supermarkets throughout the region.

Some 55% of Berkeley residents 16 and older are now fully vaccinated, according to the city's health department – a rate slightly higher than that of Alameda County as a whole. The biggest challenge now lies in reaching the remaining share of the population that has yet to sign up.

May 11-14: Downtown Berkeley Clinic

10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Open to everyone 16 and up.

Allston Way, between Milvia Street & MLK Jr. Way.

Parental consent: 16- and 17-year-olds need consent from a parent or guardian via: signed consent form; parent or guardian at vaccination; phone call to your parent of guardian.

Walk up or create a free Carbon Health account and sign-up online.

May 11 & 12: South Berkeley clinic

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Open to everyone 16 and up.

McGee Baptist Church, 1640 Stuart St.

Make an appointment

May 14: Drop-in in West Berkeley

9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., 12:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Open to everyone 18 and up

2500 Eighth St., Lot E parking lot on the Bayer campus.

Drive-thru, bike-thru and walk-thru vaccinations available.

Make an appointment

Every Tuesday-Saturday: Albany mass vaccination site

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

1 Buchanan St., Albany

Pfizer (16+): May 12, 13, 14, 15

Moderna (18+): May 11, 12

Parents must accompany 16- and 17-year-olds

Use myturn.ca.gov to reserve a spot. (Scroll down the "select location" page until you see "Buchanan St Parking Lot (next to Albany Bulb).

— Matthew Green