Berkeley Opens Pop-Up Downtown Vaccine Clinic, No Appointment Needed

Remember when trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment felt about as easy as scoring tickets to the Super Bowl? How times have changed.

In just the last month, what was overwhelming demand to get jabbed has plummeted, leaving health care providers awash in perishable vaccine doses and hungry for arms to put them in.

That appears to be the case in Berkeley, which this week (Tuesday through Friday) is operating a temporary walk-in vaccine clinic in Civic Center Park. The city, which has its own health department, is also hosting a vaccination site in South Berkeley on Tuesday and Wednesday, and one in West Berkeley on Friday.

The sites are open to everyone 16 and older (those under 18 need parental consent). No appointment is needed – although ones can be scheduled if desired.

Vaccinations are also available at the Buchanan Street mass vaccination site just over the border in Albany and at many privately run health care providers, pharmacies and supermarkets throughout the region.

Some 55% of Berkeley residents 16 and older are now fully vaccinated, according to the city's health department – a rate slightly higher than that of Alameda County as a whole. The biggest challenge now lies in reaching the remaining share of the population that has yet to sign up.

May 11-14: Downtown Berkeley Clinic
10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Open to everyone 16 and up.
Allston Way, between Milvia Street & MLK Jr. Way.
Parental consent: 16- and 17-year-olds need consent from a parent or guardian via: signed consent form; parent or guardian at vaccination; phone call to your parent of guardian.
Walk up or create a free Carbon Health account and sign-up online.

May 11 & 12: South Berkeley clinic
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Open to everyone 16 and up.
McGee Baptist Church, 1640 Stuart St.
Make an appointment

May 14: Drop-in in West Berkeley
9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., 12:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Open to everyone 18 and up
2500 Eighth St., Lot E parking lot on the Bayer campus.
Drive-thru, bike-thru and walk-thru vaccinations available.
Make an appointment

Every Tuesday-Saturday: Albany mass vaccination site
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
1 Buchanan St., Albany
Pfizer (16+): May 12, 13, 14, 15
Moderna (18+): May 11, 12
Parents must accompany 16- and 17-year-olds 
Use myturn.ca.gov to reserve a spot. (Scroll down the "select location" page until you see "Buchanan St Parking Lot (next to Albany Bulb).

Matthew Green

San Mateo County Moves Into Least-Restrictive COVID Tier

San Mateo County moved into the state's least-restrictive COVID-19 reopening tier Tuesday, allowing the county to reopen almost all indoor businesses, with capacity limits.

The move to the yellow tier of the state's reopening blueprint will allow the county to reopen bars indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, while expanding indoor capacities for businesses like restaurants and gyms.

"Moving to the yellow tier is a credit to everyone who has worn their masks to slow the spread and to the 76% of us here in San Mateo County who have rolled up their sleeves and gotten the vaccine," county Board of Supervisors President David Canepa said in a statement.

County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow also announced Tuesday that he rescinded his June 17, 2020 health order that detailed local guidelines for social distancing and masking. The county will now comply with the masking guidance issued last week by the state Department of Public Health.

San Mateo County is the second Bay Area county to move into the yellow tier after San Francisco did so last week.

In addition to the 76.4% of county residents ages 16 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, 72.3% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated, according to county data.

Much of the Bay Area remains in the orange tier, which designates moderate COVID risk, while a handful of counties including Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey were on the cusp of advancing to the yellow tier this week.

State officials have targeted June 15 to sunset the tiered reopening system and remove capacity restrictions, provided that vaccine supply remains ample and coronavirus-related hospitalizations remain low.

- Bay City News

Bay Area Looks Ahead to Vaccinating 12- to 15-Year-Olds

On the heels of the Food and Drug Administration taking the first step Monday toward expanding emergency use of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, Bay Area health officials are gearing up for another round of shots.

COVID-19 case rates keep falling around the state, yet outbreaks are still occurring. In Sonoma County, younger people have been contracting the coronavirus, which has been traced back to social gatherings and sports events, according to Dr. Urmila Shende, who heads the county’s Vaccine Mission Program.

Shende is excited to start getting tweens and teens vaccinated at school clinics, health centers and pharmacies. She says even though young people fare better after becoming infected, serious consequences can still result. They may infect other unvaccinated people in the community, for instance.

"And somebody within that group may end up having a very bad outcome," Shende said. "This is the issue with COVID. You never know what’s going to happen."

Dr. Ann Petru, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, says reaching herd immunity without vaccinating this younger group would be difficult.

"You know, a lot of them are out playing and hanging out. You see them wearing no mask and out skateboarding," she said.

Petru says the data shows the Pfizer vaccine is safe and the side effects minimal.

State health officials say they are waiting to hear what the Centers for Disease Control’s safety review group says at a Wednesday meeting about expanding the vaccine for use in 12- to 15-year-olds. Then, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, created by California, Nevada, Washington and Oregon to review vaccine research, will assess the data and issue a recommendation. If the workgroup gives the go-ahead, several Bay Area counties say they will start administering the vaccine.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

San Francisco Teachers Union: Deal Reached to Bring High School Seniors Back

The San Francisco teachers union says it reached an agreement Friday on bringing high school seniors back into classrooms starting May 14.

United Educators of San Francisco President Susan Solomon said in a statement that the union made the proposal to the San Francisco Unified School District so that graduating students "would have the opportunity to spend some time in-person on campus with teachers and their peers during their last few weeks of high school ... ."

Solomon says the union is currently surveying its teachers for volunteers to come in for the newly opened classes. "Though the survey is still open, we already know that there are enough educators who have stepped up to make this return happen," Solomon said. "We are looking forward to seeing our students in person."

The last day of the school year is Wednesday, June 2. The school district has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Currently, only San Francisco public elementary schools are open to all students for in-person learning. Middle and high schools have only brought back what the district calls "priority populations," including newcomer and homeless students, foster youth, students in public housing and those who have been languishing by showing limited engagement during remote learning.

After a highly contentious year in which the Board of Education was perceived to have been dragging its feet on reopening by some parents, the school board passed a resolution in April to bring all students back full time in the fall, and the district is now looking to hire a consultant to make that happen.

Jon Brooks

Los Angeles Offering Walk-In Vaccine Appointments

Los Angeles residents will no longer need an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations at city-run inoculation sites, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday.

The city is prepared to administer over a quarter million vaccinations for the second week in a row, the mayor's office said.

Last week, Los Angeles stopped requiring appointments for some walk-up and mobile locations. Starting Monday, appointment-free options are available at all vaccination sites. People can still sign up ahead of time if they prefer.

“We stand at a critical juncture in our fight to end this pandemic, and our City will keep doing everything possible to knock down barriers to vaccine access and deliver doses directly to all Angelenos,” Garcetti said in a statement.

In addition, the city will provide nighttime appointments at three locations so residents can get vaccinated after work, officials said. At the city’s first night clinic last week, 62% of first doses were given out after 2 p.m., Garcetti’s office said.

So far, 48.4% of Los Angeles County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 34.8% are fully vaccinated, according to the Los Angeles Times’ vaccination tracker.

The Associated Press

Newsom's Use of Emergency Powers Upheld by State Appeals Court

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s use of emergency powers to make far-reaching policies during the pandemic was upheld Wednesday by state appellate judges who rejected a lower court finding that the Democrat had done too much unilaterally.

Three judges from the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento ruled unanimously that the prior judge “erred in interpreting the Emergency Services Act to prohibit the Governor from issuing quasi-legislative orders in an emergency."

“We conclude the issuance of such orders did not constitute an unconstitutional delegation of legislative power,” Presiding Justice Vance Raye wrote in ruling on a lawsuit brought by Republican state legislators.

The court already had stayed the earlier ruling by Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman that Newsom unconstitutionally usurped the Legislature’s power.

Heckman more broadly issued an injunction — which also had been temporarily halted by the appeals court — barring Newsom from issuing any orders under the California Emergency Services Act that amended state laws or legislative policy.

Newsom did so dozens of times during the pandemic in what amounted to one-man rule, Assemblymen James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley said.

The appeals court said the lower court rulings raised “matters of great public concern regarding the Governor’s orders in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic emergency” but agreed with the governor’s contention that he acted within the broad emergency authority granted him under state law in times of crisis.

The appeals court relied on a section of the law that says the governor shall “have complete authority over all agencies of the state government and the right to exercise within the area designated all police power vested in the state by the Constitution and laws of the State of California.”

Kiley and Gallagher said they would appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide lockdown order in March 2020 and followed up with a torrent of executive orders, acting unilaterally on everything from halting evictions to allowing marriages to be conducted by video or teleconference.

He also suspended school deadlines, gave consumers and businesses more time to pay taxes, changed the rules for public meetings, suspended medical privacy rules, and allowed grocery stores to hand out free single-use bags, among many other changes.

The lawsuit itself centered on just one executive order requiring election officials to open hundreds of locations statewide where voters could cast ballots, despite the potential health risk.

Read the full story.

Don Thompson, Associated Press

Walk-In Vaccination Appointments Available at Bay Area Walmarts

Walmart and its subsidiary Sam's Club will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who walks in or schedules an appointment at their pharmacy locations across the U.S.

More than two dozen of the stores are located in the Bay Area.

Vaccine supplies have surged even as eligibility has widened to people 16 and older.

"Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don't want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, who oversees Walmart's health and wellness unit. She said the company should prioritize distributing the vaccine to underserved and vulnerable populations.

—Bay City News and KQED News

