Monterey Bay Aquarium to Reopen on May 15

The Monterey Bay Aquarium announced on Friday it will welcome back all visitors on May 15 after an unprecedented 13-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before reopening its doors for the general public, the aquarium will reopen for its members on from Saturday, May 1, through May 14.

Visitors are being asked to make online reservations on the aquarium's website in advance, as capacity inside the aquarium remains limited due to state guidelines.

"Social media and our online experiences have allowed us to stay connected with people virtually, but we know that people are looking forward to reconnecting with favorite exhibits and animals in person. Everyone can expect an outstanding experience that puts the well-being of our guests, staff and volunteers front and center," she said.

The aquarium will only be open Thursdays through Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. After Memorial Day, May 31, the aquarium will resume a seven-day weekly schedule.

In addition, new safety measures will be in place, including face coverings for all visitors ages three and up. Also, visitors will be directed through the exhibit galleries along one-way paths to ensure social distancing and capacity limits are followed.

More information about the reopening, as well as ticket sales, can be found online.

— Bay City News

Santa Clara County Officials Raise Concerns About Declining Vaccine Demand

Santa Clara County leaders are urging members of the public to get vaccinated now, especially young people and members of the South Bay's Latino communities.

Just last month, Santa Clara’s biggest issue with the vaccine rollout was supply — the county’s doses were so limited, it briefly paused administering new first shots.

Now officials say Santa Clara clinics have more supply than demand and the county can offer additional walk-up shots, pop-up vaccine clinics and expanded in-home vaccinations.

“We have come a long way in this pandemic, but we are not done yet,” said Dr. Rocio Luna, deputy county executive, during a Friday press conference. “We're not done until the hardest-hit communities are vaccinated at the same rate as everyone else.”

Two of every three eligible Santa Clara County residents have received at least one dose, but vaccination rates among young people and Latinos is too low, officials say.

“Latinos, we've got some work to do. I'm calling on you to get your vaccine. We understand that everyone is working," Luna added, noting the county is switching its strategy. "We're coming to you, if you can’t come to us."

During the press conference, Luna and other officials described an effort to counter misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines, swatting down the idea that individuals who previously contracted COVID-19 don’t need shots.

Luna said individuals who have had COVID-19 should get vaccinated for expanded protection, including against variants.

Another idea officials tried to knock down: Young people don’t need to get vaccinated because studies show they are less likely to get very sick from the coronavirus.

“We've seen a lot of young people with long-term infections that go on for months, and months, and months," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County's vaccine officer.

Andrea Hernandez, a senior at W.C. Overfelt High School, spoke during the press conference on how the idea that young people don't need vaccinations is circulating widely on social media.

“I believe that false narrative being spread around is causing the youth to not get our vaccines and to be reluctant about getting the vaccine,” she said. “Once more people my age are coming out about getting the vaccine and how it is important, I believe that more people will be able to get it.”

— Kevin Stark

Walk-In Vaccine Slots Available at Eight Contra Costa Sites

Contra Costa County's health services is offering walk-in coronavirus vaccinations at eight vaccination sites in five cities: Richmond, Concord, Bay Point, Brentwood and Pittsburg. The vaccinations are offered during specific hours on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment required, and some of the clinics are temporary.

All hours and locations are listed on the county website.

The county chose the walk-in locations in areas where COVID-19 has hit hard or where low vaccination rates have been logged, said Brittany Paris, a spokesperson for Contra Costa Health Services.

The county also has community ambassadors canvassing these communities, offering vaccine information and sign-up help.

Walk-in vaccinations are provided on the honor system to anyone who lives or works in Contra Costa County and is 16 or older. People under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them or available to contact by phone during the vaccination.

The county will also offer mobile clinics in Concord and Bay Point next week where no appointments are required, staffed by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services in partnership with Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

The mobile clinics will offer vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at the Meadow Homes Elementary School at 1371 Detroit Ave. in Concord, and the Ambrose Recreation Center at 3105 Willow Pass Road in Bay Point.

A little more than 69% of the county's eligible residents have now received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from Contra Costa Health Services.

Katrin Snow and Bay City News

A Lot of People in Solano County Are Skipping Their Second Vaccine Dose

In Solano County, 15% of people who got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine missed their appointment for a second dose. That's twice the national rate reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than half of the people who skipped completing their inoculation were scheduled to get it this month. Solano County Health Officer Bela Matyas says the no-shows are most likely younger people who became eligible for the vaccine more recently.

"That may be because they're just not in a hurry," Matyas said. "They feel healthy. They, they may feel that one dose was enough."

Matyas also believes the FDA pause of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine may have deterred people from getting the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. But ultimately, he believes a lot of people will come back to complete their vaccination, which is what officials recommend for the strongest protection against COVID.

Meanwhile, health officials in San Mateo County say they were surprised to find 17,000 people were overdue for a second shot. Of those, almost 11,000, or more than 2% of everyone given a first dose, have passed the six-week point, after which vaccine efficacy is unknown, according to the CDC.

Officials in San Mateo attribute the drop off in part to limited vaccine supplies over the past few weeks. They say a new partnership with the federal government should increase supply.

In Marin County, about 1,000 people are overdue for their second shot. Other Bay Area counties are not tracking the number of people who have skipped a second dose.

April Dembosky and Kate Wolffe

Hayward's Downtown Library Branch to Reopen to Public for 2-Hour Visits

Hayward Public Library's downtown branch will reopen for walk-in services with limited capacity starting Monday. The library will allow people to enter for two-hour sessions, in which they will be required to adhere to Alameda County protocols, including mask and social distancing requirements.

Up to 125 people will be allowed in the building at 888 C St. during each "HPL Express" two-hour session. The branch will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, as well as 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

To prioritize staff and public safety, meeting rooms and study rooms will be closed; toys and games in the children's room will be unavailable; and story-times and homework help will remain virtual.

More information here.

—Bay City News

After Controversial Closure, Free Meal Site for Kids Reopens in SF's Chinatown

Free hot meals for students were discontinued at Gordon J. Lau Elementary School last week, a central Chinatown site used by hundreds of neighborhood families.

Beginning Thursday, those meals are back.

Public furor erupted when the Chinatown site, part of the San Francisco Unified School District's Grab & Go meal program, stopped serving meals and announced the Lau site would move to the Tenderloin neighborhood, as part of a reorganization due to the reopening of some schools. The program was designed to feed students missing out on free meals while they learned from home.

But the rising number of racist attacks against the Asian community left many families afraid to travel for food, especially on public transit. And while Gordon J. Lau Elementary has reopened to students, many have opted to stay in distance learning from home, prompting Supervisor Aaron Peskin to work with SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews to recruit some of the city's disaster service workers to staff an extra site and ensure meals are still available for kids who aren't yet ready to return to class.

Peskin says the school district should have recognized the problem without the community having to sound the alarm.

"There is a systemic problem at the San Francisco Unified School District as to how they honor the Chinese American community," Peskin said.

Peskin says the school will be serving roughly 500 meals to students Thursday.

— Arooba Kazmi, Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Some Californians Still Can’t Get Vaccine, Despite Surge in Supply

Hearing of excess vaccine and unfilled appointments frustrates Dr. Aaron Roland, a family physician who has been lobbying for doses to inoculate his patients, many of whom are low income, immigrants or elderly.

The San Francisco Bay Area doctor has more than 200 patients who have inquired when he will offer inoculations against the coronavirus. One patient, who is 67, said he walked into a Safeway supermarket because signs said doses were available.

“But they said, ‘Oh no, they’re not really available. You just have to go online, just sign up online.’ It’s not something he does very easily,” said Dr. Roland, whose practice is in Burlingame, south of San Francisco.

California, swimming in vaccine, is in far better shape than just weeks ago when scoring an appointment was cause for celebration. But that doesn’t mean everyone in California who wants a vaccine can get one.

Read the full story.

—Janie Har, Associated Press

 

