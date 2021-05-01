Monterey Bay Aquarium to Reopen on May 15

The Monterey Bay Aquarium announced on Friday it will welcome back all visitors on May 15 after an unprecedented 13-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before reopening its doors for the general public, the aquarium will reopen for its members on from Saturday, May 1, through May 14.

Visitors are being asked to make online reservations on the aquarium's website in advance, as capacity inside the aquarium remains limited due to state guidelines.

"Social media and our online experiences have allowed us to stay connected with people virtually, but we know that people are looking forward to reconnecting with favorite exhibits and animals in person. Everyone can expect an outstanding experience that puts the well-being of our guests, staff and volunteers front and center," she said.