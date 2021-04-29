KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Free meal site for kids reopens in Chinatown after neighborhood outcryWhy Some Californians Still Can’t Get Vaccine, Despite Surge in SupplyIn California, known infections after vaccination are very low so farSan Francisco vaccine site opens in Ocean View neighborhoodSan Joaquin County reports major drop in COVID hospitalizationsCOVID deaths in Contra Costa County remain Low, but trending youngerCalifornia sends India crucial oxygen equipment
More timeline

Some Californians Still Can’t Get Vaccine, Despite Surge in Supply

Hearing of excess vaccine and unfilled appointments frustrates Dr. Aaron Roland, a family physician who has been lobbying for doses to inoculate his patients, many of whom are low income, immigrants or elderly.

The San Francisco Bay Area doctor has more than 200 patients who have inquired when he will offer inoculations against the coronavirus. One patient, who is 67, said he walked into a Safeway supermarket because signs said doses were available.

“But they said, ‘Oh no, they’re not really available. You just have to go online, just sign up online.’ It’s not something he does very easily,” said Dr. Roland, whose practice is in Burlingame, south of San Francisco.

California, swimming in vaccine, is in far better shape than just weeks ago when scoring an appointment was cause for celebration. But that doesn’t mean everyone in California who wants a vaccine can get one.

Read the full story.

—Janie Har, Associated Press

 

Top of timeline ↑

After Controversial Closure, Free Meal Site for Kids Reopens in Chinatown

Free hot meals for students were discontinued at Gordon J. Lau Elementary School last week, a central Chinatown site used by hundreds of neighborhood families.

Beginning Thursday, those meals are back.

Public furor erupted when the Chinatown site, part of the school district's Grab & Go meal program, stopped serving meals and announced the Lau site would move to the Tenderloin, as part of a reorganization due to the reopening of some schools. The program was designed to feed students missing out on free meals while they learned from home.

But the rising number of racist attacks against the Asian community left many families afraid to travel for food, especially on public transit. And while Lau has reopened to students, many have opted to stay in distance learning from home, prompting Supervisor Aaron Peskin to work with SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews to recruit some of the city's disaster service workers to staff an extra site and ensure meals are still available for kids who aren't yet ready to return to class.

Peskin says  the school district should have recognized the problem without the community having to sound the alarm.

"There is a systemic problem at the San Francisco Unified School District as to how they honor the Chinese American community," Peskin said.

Peskin says the school will be serving roughly 500 meals to students Thursday.

— Arooba Kazmi, Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Top of timeline ↑

In California, Known Infections After Vaccination Are Very Low So Far

California and Bay Area health officials are tracking cases of people who have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

As of April 21, nearly 1,400 Californians have been identified since Jan. 1 as falling into this category, the state Department of Public Health says. That equates to just 0.01% of fully vaccinated people in California.

Health officials say breakthrough cases are fully expected because the vaccines don’t protect people 100%.

While the state Department of Public Health is not sharing details on how mild or serious these cases were, some Bay Area counties are.

Sonoma County has tracked 58 cases to date and said the majority resulted in mild to no symptoms, with no hospitalizations or deaths.

Contra Costa County has 140 cases, with four people hospitalized. One fully vaccinated person died, but they were already in hospice when they were vaccinated.

Laura Klivans

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Vaccine Site Opens in Ocean View Neighborhood

San Francisco has opened a new vaccine site in the Ocean View neighborhood to expand access for several communities.

The site serves residents 18 and older in the Lakeview, Ocean View, Merced Heights and Ingleside neighborhoods — an area with one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the city.

District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai said the site was established as part of the city’s efforts to ensure equitable access to the vaccine.

"It’s going to have a significant impact because it’s low barrier, easily accessible to those that need it the most. Lakeview, OMI, along with the 94112 ZIP code have been one of the highest impacted areas of COVID-19," he said.

The site at 50 Broad St. is open Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents can drop in or book an appointment by contacting the OMI COVID-19 hotline at 415-712-0313.

Emily Hung

Top of timeline ↑

San Joaquin County Reports Major Drop in COVID Hospitalizations

The San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency reported a 38.6% drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last week.

As of Tuesday, just 35 coronavirus patients were being treated in county hospitals, officials said. That's a marked decrease from the more than 350 COVID-19 hospitalizations during the peak of the winter surge.

As of now, the county's adult intensive care units are operating at 107% of licensed bed capacity, with one reported death due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The county agency is urging residents to immediately seek help in a medical emergency, and if they are feeling sick, to stay away from individuals outside of their households. Officials are also strongly encouraging more residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in San Joaquin County still lags behind much of the rest of California. Just over 36% of county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 23% are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 72,000 people in the largely agricultural county have contracted the virus and 1,346 have died from it. The country's large Latino population has been disproportionately impacted.

Matthew Green and Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

COVID Deaths in Contra Costa County Remain Low, But Trending Younger

Although coronavirus cases and deaths have been on the steady decline in Contra Costa County over the last three months, the small number of people getting severely ill and dying are trending younger and are mostly unvaccinated, health officials reported Tuesday.

"Out of the 11 deaths we've had in the last week, three of them have been people in their 60s, two have been people in their 50s and two have been people in their 40s. So it's this unvaccinated group who is still at high risk," Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county's health officer, told the county Board of Supervisors.

In the last three months, he added, there have also been 128 recorded "breakthrough" cases among fully vaccinated people who still tested positive, with or without symptoms. But just one of them — an elderly person already in hospice care — died.

"We've had over 100 deaths in the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated during this time frame, the same three-month period," Farnitano said.

Meanwhile, only four of those breakthrough cases required hospitalization.

"So four cases in three months getting sick enough to be in the hospital compared to, we've had several hundred hospitalized cases of COVID in the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated during that same time frame," he said.

"That just tells you these are incredibly effective, very powerful vaccines. They're not perfect, but they dramatically prevent cases and, even more so, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID."

Farnitano said people who are fully vaccinated should feel comfortable dining indoors and resuming social gatherings, while people who are not vaccinated should continue to avoid those activities.

This week, the county hit a milestone of 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered, well before its stated goal of doing so by Memorial Day. More than 630,000 county residents are at least partially vaccinated — over 67% of the county's 16-and-older population. And more than 430,000 residents are fully vaccinated.

The county also recently renewed availability of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which had been temporarily shelved due to blood clotting concerns — and in many cases, people can now choose which brand of vaccine they receive. There are 9,000 available appointments this week, officials said.

Farnitano also noted that the West Coast variant of the virus is still the most prevalent in the county, though officials have tracked 32 cases of the UK variant. And although the county experienced a modest increase in cases after recent holidays and spring break vacations, it was less a "wave" than a "swell or a speedbump."

Alex Emslie and Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

California Sends India Desperately Needed Oxygen Equipment

California is responding to India's recent devastating surge in COVID-19 cases by sending sorely needed oxygen equipment to the country.

With the help of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the state is sending hundreds of units of equipment, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders, regulators, pulse oximeters and personal protective equipment to India. The state is also sending a deployable oxygen concentrator system, which is capable of producing 120 liters of oxygen per minute.

“When communities across the world need help, California steps up. As we surpass 28 million vaccinations and continue to see the lowest positivity rates in the country, we must meet this moment with compassion by aiding those that are hardest hit by this pandemic,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. “Everyone deserves quality medical treatment against this terrible disease, and California will answer the call and provide aid to the people of India who so desperately need it.”

On Monday, India reported more than 350,000 new COVID cases – the fifth day in a row the country broke global records for infection rates.

"The purpose of this is really a humanitarian mission," said Brian Ferguson, spokesman for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. "To save lives, to protect people who are really in dire situations."

Sponsored

Depending on India's needs, he said, Cal OES is open to sending out more equipment.

"We continue to have conversations with the embassy on what their needs are," Ferguson said. "This is what has been asked for at this time. Certainly we're willing to have conversations on what additional needs may be down the line."

Ferguson said supplies will be reaching India within the next 24 hours.

- Arooba Kazmi

Top of timeline ↑