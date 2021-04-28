KQED is a proud member of
San Francisco Vaccine Site Opens in Ocean View Neighborhood

San Francisco has opened a new vaccine site in the Ocean View neighborhood to expand access for several communities.

The site serves residents 18 and older in the Lakeview, Ocean View, Merced Heights and Ingleside neighborhoods — an area with one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the city.

District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai said the site was established as part of the city’s efforts to ensure equitable access to the vaccine.

"It’s going to have a significant impact because it’s low barrier, easily accessible to those that need it the most. Lakeview, OMI, along with the 94112 ZIP code have been one of the highest impacted areas of COVID-19," he said.

The site at 50 Broad St. is open Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents can drop in or book an appointment by contacting the OMI COVID-19 hotline at 415-712-0313.

Emily Hung

San Joaquin County Reports Major Drop in COVID Hospitalizations

The San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency reported a 38.6% drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last week.

As of Tuesday, just 35 coronavirus patients were being treated in county hospitals, officials said. That's a marked decrease from the more than 350 COVID-19 hospitalizations during the peak of the winter surge.

As of now, the county's adult intensive care units are operating at 107% of licensed bed capacity, with one reported death due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The county agency is urging residents to immediately seek help in a medical emergency, and if they are feeling sick, to stay away from individuals outside of their households. Officials are also strongly encouraging more residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in San Joaquin County still lags behind much of the rest of California. Just over 36% of county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 23% are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 72,000 people in the largely agricultural county have contracted the virus and 1,346 have died from it. The country's large Latino population has been disproportionately impacted.

Matthew Green and Bay City News

COVID Deaths in Contra Costa County Remain Low, But Trending Younger

Although coronavirus cases and deaths have been on the steady decline in Contra Costa County over the last three months, the small number of people getting severely ill and dying are trending younger and are mostly unvaccinated, health officials reported Tuesday.

"Out of the 11 deaths we've had in the last week, three of them have been people in their 60s, two have been people in their 50s and two have been people in their 40s. So it's this unvaccinated group who is still at high risk," Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county's health officer, told the county Board of Supervisors.

In the last three months, he added, there have also been 128 recorded "breakthrough" cases among fully vaccinated people who still tested positive, with or without symptoms. But just one of them — an elderly person already in hospice care — died.

"We've had over 100 deaths in the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated during this time frame, the same three-month period," Farnitano said.

Meanwhile, only four of those breakthrough cases required hospitalization.

"So four cases in three months getting sick enough to be in the hospital compared to, we've had several hundred hospitalized cases of COVID in the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated during that same time frame," he said.

"That just tells you these are incredibly effective, very powerful vaccines. They're not perfect, but they dramatically prevent cases and, even more so, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID."

Farnitano said people who are fully vaccinated should feel comfortable dining indoors and resuming social gatherings, while people who are not vaccinated should continue to avoid those activities.

This week, the county hit a milestone of 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered, well before its stated goal of doing so by Memorial Day. More than 630,000 county residents are at least partially vaccinated — over 67% of the county's 16-and-older population. And more than 430,000 residents are fully vaccinated.

The county also recently renewed availability of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which had been temporarily shelved due to blood clotting concerns — and in many cases, people can now choose which brand of vaccine they receive. There are 9,000 available appointments this week, officials said.

Farnitano also noted that the West Coast variant of the virus is still the most prevalent in the county, though officials have tracked 32 cases of the UK variant. And although the county experienced a modest increase in cases after recent holidays and spring break vacations, it was less a "wave" than a "swell or a speedbump."

Alex Emslie and Bay City News

California Sends India Desperately Needed Oxygen Equipment

California is responding to India's recent devastating surge in COVID-19 cases by sending sorely needed oxygen equipment to the country.

With the help of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the state is sending hundreds of units of equipment, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders, regulators, pulse oximeters and personal protective equipment to India. The state is also sending a deployable oxygen concentrator system, which is capable of producing 120 liters of oxygen per minute.

“When communities across the world need help, California steps up. As we surpass 28 million vaccinations and continue to see the lowest positivity rates in the country, we must meet this moment with compassion by aiding those that are hardest hit by this pandemic,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. “Everyone deserves quality medical treatment against this terrible disease, and California will answer the call and provide aid to the people of India who so desperately need it.”

On Monday, India reported more than 350,000 new COVID cases – the fifth day in a row the country broke global records for infection rates.

"The purpose of this is really a humanitarian mission," said Brian Ferguson, spokesman for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. "To save lives, to protect people who are really in dire situations."

Depending on India's needs, he said, Cal OES is open to sending out more equipment.

"We continue to have conversations with the embassy on what their needs are," Ferguson said. "This is what has been asked for at this time. Certainly we're willing to have conversations on what additional needs may be down the line."

Ferguson said supplies will be reaching India within the next 24 hours.

- Arooba Kazmi

Bay Area Man Treated for Rare Blood Clot After Receiving J&J Vaccine

UCSF officials on Monday said a Bay Area man in his early 30s is recuperating from treatment for a blood clot that formed after he received the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The man went to the hospital with severe pain in his leg and lower back last week, 13 days after getting his J&J shot, according to UCSF officials.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported the condition in 17 people, 15 of them women, among the 8 million doses that have been administered nationally. It involves clots that occur together with low levels of blood-clotting platelets. It’s unclear, though, if there’s a connection between the vaccine and the clotting.

Three of the women previously identified died, and seven remain hospitalized.

U.S. health officials on Friday lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using J&J's single-dose shot, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh the rare risk of blood clot.

The man at UCSF is making good progress and should be discharged within a few days, the hospital said in a statement.

Bloodwork showed he had the same syndrome as the other patients, although initial imaging did not show a blood clot, said UCSF spokeswoman Suzanne Leigh. Physicians later discovered a tiny clot, she said.

Dr. Andrew Leavitt, a UCSF hematologist, says the medical world has been gathering data on rare cases of blood clots associated with both the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines, but why those clots are happening remains unclear.

"The exact mechanism is trying to be understood rapidly by the worldwide medical community," he said. "It includes low platelets and blood clots in funny locations."

As it recommended resuming J&J vaccinations, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its online vaccine information leaflets for would-be recipients and health workers.

Polly Stryker and The Associated Press

Most Contra Costa County Libraries to Reopen This Week

Most libraries in Contra Costa County will reopen this week for indoor service.

Twenty-two sites are slated to reopen on April 26 and 27 under COVID-19 safety protocols. Occupancy will be limited, masks will be required and guests are asked to minimize their visits to less than an hour.

“One thing that people have mentioned to us that they miss the most is being able to come in and just browse for books,” said Brooke Converse, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Library system.

Aside from the ability to browse and pick up books on hold, computers and printers will also be available for public use, in a socially distanced capacity.

Online resources, such as reading materials and virtual community events on Zoom will still be available for those that do not feel comfortable visiting the library in- person.

Two library locations in Pinole and Ygnacio Valley will stay open as COVID-19 testing sites. The Crockett and Rodeo libraries are too small to reopen for indoor access but will maintain their front-door services, according to the Contra Costa County Library’s website.

“Things right now are looking good in California in terms of COVID and that’s a very positive step for libraries that allows us to safely open,” Converse said. “And we’re very happy to be able to welcome the public inside again for the first time in more than a year.”

Gabriella Frenes

Contra Costa County Administers 1 Million Vaccine Doses

Contra Costa County surpassed 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Saturday, meeting the county's goal more than a month ahead of the May 31 deadline.

About 421,000 people in Contra Costa County have been fully vaccinated, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard. That's 45.5% of the county's population ages 16 and older.

County officials announced in January the goal of administering 1 million vaccine doses by the Fourth of July. At that time, more than 65,000 vaccine doses had been administered countywide.

After receiving an abundance of vaccine doses, county officials moved up the 1 million vaccination deadline to Memorial Day.

As of Saturday, the county has administered 1,010,267 doses and is frequently eclipsing 15,000 doses administered daily on weekdays.

County officials were not available to comment Friday on the milestone.

Since January, the county has been inundated with vials of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines before the latter's use was temporarily paused nationwide to investigate at least six cases of women under age 50 developing severe blood clots potentially connected to its use.

On Friday, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recommended the J&J vaccine be put back into circulation, determining that its benefits outweigh the risks.

At the time of the pause, more than 6 million J&J vaccines had been administered nationwide.

Contra Costa County has received so many vaccine doses in recent weeks that it opened vaccine eligibility to all residents ages 16 and older on March 30, more than two weeks before the state's targeted date of April 15.

Last week, county officials announced the launch of walk-in vaccination clinics in several parts of the county that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, including Antioch, Concord, Pittsburg and Richmond.

Approximately two-thirds of the county's population age 16 and older has now received at least one vaccine dose. According to county data, 44.3% of eligible residents are already fully vaccinated, equating to 409,916 residents.

County residents and people who work in the county can visit https://covidvaccine.cchealth.org/COVIDVaccine or call (833) 829-2626 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

—Bay City News, KQED staff

