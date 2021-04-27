California Sends India Desperately Needed Oxygen Equipment

California is responding to India's recent devastating surge in COVID-19 cases by sending sorely needed oxygen equipment to the country.
With the help of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the state is sending hundreds of units of equipment, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders, regulators, pulse oximeters and personal protective equipment to India. The state is also sending a deployable oxygen concentrator system, which is capable of producing 120 liters of oxygen per minute.
“When communities across the world need help, California steps up. As we surpass 28 million vaccinations and continue to see the lowest positivity rates in the country, we must meet this moment with compassion by aiding those that are hardest hit by this pandemic,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. “Everyone deserves quality medical treatment against this terrible disease, and California will answer the call and provide aid to the people of India who so desperately need it.”
On Monday, India reported more than 350,000 new COVID cases – the fifth day in a row the country broke global records for infection rates.
"The purpose of this is really a humanitarian mission," said Brian Ferguson, spokesman for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. "To save lives, to protect people who are really in dire situations."