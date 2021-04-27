KQED is a proud member of
California Sends India Desperately Needed Oxygen Equipment

California is responding to India's recent devastating surge in COVID-19 cases by sending sorely needed oxygen equipment to the country.

With the help of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the state is sending hundreds of units of equipment, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders, regulators, pulse oximeters and personal protective equipment to India. The state is also sending a deployable oxygen concentrator system, which is capable of producing 120 liters of oxygen per minute.

“When communities across the world need help, California steps up. As we surpass 28 million vaccinations and continue to see the lowest positivity rates in the country, we must meet this moment with compassion by aiding those that are hardest hit by this pandemic,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. “Everyone deserves quality medical treatment against this terrible disease, and California will answer the call and provide aid to the people of India who so desperately need it.”

On Monday, India reported more than 350,000 new COVID cases – the fifth day in a row the country broke global records for infection rates.

"The purpose of this is really a humanitarian mission," said Brian Ferguson, spokesman for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. "To save lives, to protect people who are really in dire situations."

Depending on India's needs, he said, Cal OES is open to sending out more equipment.

"We continue to have conversations with the embassy on what their needs are," Ferguson said. "This is what has been asked for at this time. Certainly we're willing to have conversations on what additional needs may be down the line."

Ferguson said supplies will be reaching India within the next 24 hours.

- Arooba Kazmi

COVID Deaths in Contra Costa County Remain Low, But Trending Younger

Although coronavirus cases and deaths have been on the steady decline in Contra Costa County over the last three months, the small number of people getting severely ill and dying are trending younger and are mostly unvaccinated, health officials reported Tuesday.

"Out of the 11 deaths we've had in the last week, three of them have been people in their 60s, two have been people in their 50s and two have been people in their 40s. So it's this unvaccinated group who is still at high risk," Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county's health officer, told the county Board of Supervisors.

In the last three months, he added, there have also been 128 recorded "breakthrough" cases among fully vaccinated people who still tested positive, with or without symptoms. But just one of them — an elderly person already in hospice care — died.

"We've had over 100 deaths in the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated during this time frame, the same three-month period," Farnitano said.

Meanwhile, only four of those breakthrough cases required hospitalization.

"So four cases in three months getting sick enough to be in the hospital compared to, we've had several hundred hospitalized cases of COVID in the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated during that same time frame," he said.

"That just tells you these are incredibly effective, very powerful vaccines. They're not perfect, but they dramatically prevent cases and, even more so, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID."

Farnitano said people who are fully vaccinated should feel comfortable dining indoors and resuming social gatherings, while people who are not vaccinated should continue to avoid those activities.

This week, the county hit a milestone of 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered, well before its stated goal of doing so by Memorial Day. More than 630,000 county residents are at least partially vaccinated — over 67% of the county's 16-and-older population. And more than 430,000 residents are fully vaccinated.

The county also recently renewed availability of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which had been temporarily shelved due to blood clotting concerns — and in many cases, people can now choose which brand of vaccine they receive. There are 9,000 available appointments this week, officials said.

Farnitano also noted that the West Coast variant of the virus is still the most prevalent in the county, though officials have tracked 32 cases of the UK variant. And although the county experienced a modest increase in cases after recent holidays and spring break vacations, it was less a "wave" than a "swell or a speedbump."

Alex Emslie and Bay City News

Bay Area Man Treated for Rare Blood Clot After Receiving J&J Vaccine

UCSF officials on Monday said a Bay Area man in his early 30s is recuperating from treatment for a blood clot that formed after he received the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The man went to the hospital with severe pain in his leg and lower back last week, 13 days after getting his J&J shot, according to UCSF officials.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported the condition in 17 people, 15 of them women, among the 8 million doses that have been administered nationally. It involves clots that occur together with low levels of blood-clotting platelets. It’s unclear, though, if there’s a connection between the vaccine and the clotting.

Three of the women previously identified died, and seven remain hospitalized.

U.S. health officials on Friday lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using J&J's single-dose shot, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh the rare risk of blood clot.

The man at UCSF is making good progress and should be discharged within a few days, the hospital said in a statement.

Bloodwork showed he had the same syndrome as the other patients, although initial imaging did not show a blood clot, said UCSF spokeswoman Suzanne Leigh. Physicians later discovered a tiny clot, she said.

Dr. Andrew Leavitt, a UCSF hematologist, says the medical world has been gathering data on rare cases of blood clots associated with both the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines, but why those clots are happening remains unclear.

"The exact mechanism is trying to be understood rapidly by the worldwide medical community," he said. "It includes low platelets and blood clots in funny locations."

As it recommended resuming J&J vaccinations, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its online vaccine information leaflets for would-be recipients and health workers.

Polly Stryker and The Associated Press

Most Contra Costa County Libraries to Reopen This Week

Most libraries in Contra Costa County will reopen this week for indoor service.

Twenty-two sites are slated to reopen on April 26 and 27 under COVID-19 safety protocols. Occupancy will be limited, masks will be required and guests are asked to minimize their visits to less than an hour.

“One thing that people have mentioned to us that they miss the most is being able to come in and just browse for books,” said Brooke Converse, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Library system.

Aside from the ability to browse and pick up books on hold, computers and printers will also be available for public use, in a socially distanced capacity.

Online resources, such as reading materials and virtual community events on Zoom will still be available for those that do not feel comfortable visiting the library in- person.

Two library locations in Pinole and Ygnacio Valley will stay open as COVID-19 testing sites. The Crockett and Rodeo libraries are too small to reopen for indoor access but will maintain their front-door services, according to the Contra Costa County Library’s website.

“Things right now are looking good in California in terms of COVID and that’s a very positive step for libraries that allows us to safely open,” Converse said. “And we’re very happy to be able to welcome the public inside again for the first time in more than a year.”

Gabriella Frenes

Contra Costa County Administers 1 Million Vaccine Doses

Contra Costa County surpassed 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Saturday, meeting the county's goal more than a month ahead of the May 31 deadline.

About 421,000 people in Contra Costa County have been fully vaccinated, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard. That's 45.5% of the county's population ages 16 and older.

County officials announced in January the goal of administering 1 million vaccine doses by the Fourth of July. At that time, more than 65,000 vaccine doses had been administered countywide.

After receiving an abundance of vaccine doses, county officials moved up the 1 million vaccination deadline to Memorial Day.

As of Saturday, the county has administered 1,010,267 doses and is frequently eclipsing 15,000 doses administered daily on weekdays.

County officials were not available to comment Friday on the milestone.

Since January, the county has been inundated with vials of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines before the latter's use was temporarily paused nationwide to investigate at least six cases of women under age 50 developing severe blood clots potentially connected to its use.

On Friday, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recommended the J&J vaccine be put back into circulation, determining that its benefits outweigh the risks.

At the time of the pause, more than 6 million J&J vaccines had been administered nationwide.

Contra Costa County has received so many vaccine doses in recent weeks that it opened vaccine eligibility to all residents ages 16 and older on March 30, more than two weeks before the state's targeted date of April 15.

Last week, county officials announced the launch of walk-in vaccination clinics in several parts of the county that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, including Antioch, Concord, Pittsburg and Richmond.

Approximately two-thirds of the county's population age 16 and older has now received at least one vaccine dose. According to county data, 44.3% of eligible residents are already fully vaccinated, equating to 409,916 residents.

County residents and people who work in the county can visit https://covidvaccine.cchealth.org/COVIDVaccine or call (833) 829-2626 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

—Bay City News, KQED staff

California to Distribute Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Again

Update April 25, 2021 at 2 p.m.: Scientists working on behalf of western U.S. states, including California, have concluded a review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's safety, clearing it for use.

Immediately following release of the report to the public, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said California "will immediately begin administering it again."

Bay Area health officers released a joint statement on Sunday supporting the recent guidance to lift the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The region’s health officers also said they support adding a warning label and making available culturally and linguistically appropriate informational materials in an accessible reading level, per recommendation by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

Original Post:

Bay Area counties are on the cusp of distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again but are waiting for a final evaluation to do so.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the recommended pause on the use of the J&J vaccine after a panel of experts voted to put it back in distribution. But Bay Area counties have yet to restart distribution of the single-dose shot.

The San Francisco COVID Command Center says it currently has 700 doses of the J&J vaccine. And while they agree with the expert panel’s “findings that the risks of developing the rare clotting disorder is extremely low” and that they believe the county is capable of continuing to safely administer the shot, San Francisco will wait for the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to complete its evaluation of the shot’s safety.

Other counties are following suit, including San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa and Santa Clara.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup is made up of health experts from California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, brought together by the governors of those states.

The California Department of Public Health said Saturday that they anticipate the Workgroup’s approval of the J&J vaccine sometime over the weekend.

Bay Area health departments, and others across the United States, paused the use of the J&J vaccine earlier this month following reports of six people reporting blood clots amid millions of people vaccinated with J&J.

Above, San Francisco announces the pause of the J&J vaccine in mid-April.

Sonoma and Solano counties did not respond to KQED’s questions about restarting the J&J vaccine in time for publication.

“Alameda County and City of Berkeley will align with other Bay Area counties and will plan to resume the use of our modest, existing supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as quickly as possible,” the Alameda County Public Health Department said in a statement Friday.

In the statement, the county said they agree that “the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine far outweigh the risks” and re-upped the reminder that “the best vaccine is the first one offered to them.”

San Mateo County says it has 1,220 doses on hand. County officials noted that the J&J has been “used for all populations generally” but has been beneficial for use on “targeted populations,” including people who are homeless or homebound because it only requires one shot.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County public health officials went ahead with telling vaccine providers they could resume administering Johnson & Johnson doses, if they give out an updated fact sheet about the vaccine to recipients.

Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, says the county has been working on developing additional materials to explain the rare blood clotting issue that prompted the J&J vaccine pause on April 13. Those materials will include signs and symptoms to be aware of, he says.

This article has been updated to reflect comments from Santa Clara County.

—KQED's Julie Chang, Associated Press

Over 1 Million Santa Clara County Residents Have Received at Least One Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine

More than 1 million people in Santa Clara County — nearly two-thirds of all eligible residents — have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, county health officials announced Friday.

Meanwhile, over a half-million residents have been fully vaccinated.

Officials attributed the county’s high vaccination rates to its many partnerships with health providers and other organizations, including Kaiser Permanente and the San Francisco 49ers, whose stadium in Santa Clara has for months been used as a mass vaccination site.

“Celebrating this 1 million number is about celebrating and acknowledging people,” Mike Wasserman, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, said at a press conference Friday. “It’s about our front-line heroes, who for more than a year have been giving up days off, much-needed sleep and their own well-being to care for complete strangers.”

Officials stressed that residents should continue adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. They also encouraged everyone 16 and older who has yet to be vaccinated to sign up for an appointment, and urged those who are hesitant to check in with vaccinated family members, friends or neighbors about their experiences.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, who oversees the county’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine efforts, said that at the current rate, the county should be able get all eligible residents vaccinated by the end of June.

But, he cautioned, it will be much more challenging to reach the nearly 40% of residents who have still not signed up for appointments.

“We have people who are hesitant about people getting the vaccine,” he said. “People are worried for various reasons or have issues with access to getting the vaccine because of barriers.”

Deputy County Executive Dr. Rocío Luna said the county is continuing to focus on equity issues to ensure everyone has equal access to the vaccine.

“Our mobile vaccination and outreach strategies are central components of the county’s overall efforts, and county leaders remain laser focused on closing these equity-related gaps in partnership with the community,” she said.

Residents can schedule a free vaccine appointment on the county’s public health website, or by calling 211.

— Emily Hung

