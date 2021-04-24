KQED is a proud member of
Contra Costa County Administers 1 Million Vaccine Doses

Contra Costa County surpassed 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Saturday, meeting the county's goal more than a month ahead of the May 31 deadline.

About 421,000 people in Contra Costa County have been fully vaccinated, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard. That's 45.5% of the county's population over 16-years-old.

County officials announced in January the goal of administering 1 million vaccine doses by the Fourth of July. At that time, more than 65,000 vaccine doses had been administered countywide.

After receiving an abundance of vaccine doses, county officials moved up the 1 million vaccination deadline to Memorial Day.

As of Saturday, the county has administered 1,010,267 doses and is frequently eclipsing 15,000 doses administered daily on weekdays.
County officials were not available to comment Friday on the milestone.

Since January, the county has been inundated with vials of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines before the latter's use was temporarily paused nationwide to investigate at least six cases of women under age 50 developing severe blood clots potentially connected to its use.

On Friday, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recommended the J&J vaccine be put back into circulation, determining that its benefits outweigh the risks.
At the time of the pause, more than 6 million J&J vaccines had been administered nationwide.

Contra Costa County has received so many vaccine doses in recent weeks that it opened vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older on March 30, more than two weeks before the state's targeted date of April 15.

Last week, county officials announced the launch of walk-in vaccination clinics in several parts of the county that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, including Antioch, Concord, Pittsburg and Richmond.

Approximately two-thirds of the county's population age 16 and older has now received at least one vaccine dose.
According to county data, 44.3 percent of eligible residents are already fully vaccinated, equating to 409,916 residents.

County residents and people who work in the county can visit https://covidvaccine.cchealth.org/COVIDVaccine or call (833) 829-2626 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

—Bay City News, KQED staff

Bay Area Counties May Soon Distribute Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Again

Bay Area counties are on the cusp of distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again but are waiting for a final evaluation to do so.

On Friday, the FDA and CDC lifted the recommended pause on the use of the J&J vaccine after a panel of experts voted to put it back in distribution. But Bay Area counties have yet to restart distribution of the single-dose shot.

The San Francisco COVID Command Center says it currently has 700 doses of the J&J vaccine. And while they agree with the expert panel’s “findings that the risks of developing the rare clotting disorder is extremely low” and that they believe the county is capable of continuing to safely administer the shot, San Francisco will wait for the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to complete its evaluation of the shot’s safety.

Other counties are following suit, including San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa and Santa Clara.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup is made up of health experts from California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, brought together by the governors of those states.

The California Department of Public Health said Saturday that they anticipate the Workgroup’s approval of the J&J vaccine sometime over the weekend.

Bay Area health departments, and others across the United States, paused the use of the J&J vaccine earlier this month following reports of six people reporting blood clots amid millions of people vaccinated with J&J.

Above, San Francisco announces the pause of the J&J vaccine in mid-April.

Sonoma and Solano Counties did not respond to KQED’s questions about restarting the J&J vaccine in time for publication.

“Alameda County and City of Berkeley will align with other Bay Area counties and will plan to resume the use of our modest, existing supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as quickly as possible,” the Alameda County Public Health Department said in a statement Friday.

In the statement, the county said they agree that “the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine far outweigh the risks” and re-upped the reminder that “the best vaccine is the first one offered to them.”

San Mateo County says it has 1,220 doses on hand. County officials noted that the J&J has been “used for all populations generally” but has been beneficial for use on “targeted populations” including people who are homeless or homebound because it only requires one shot.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County public health officials went ahead with telling vaccine providers they could resume administering Johnson & Johnson doses, if they give out an updated fact sheet about the vaccine to recipients.

Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer for the county’s Department of Public Health, says the county has been working on developing additional materials to explain the rare blood clotting issue that prompted the J&J vaccine pause on April 13. Those materials will include signs and symptoms to be aware of, he says.

This article has been updated to reflect comments from Santa Clara County.

—KQED's Julie Chang, Associated Press

Over 1 Million Santa Clara County Residents Have Received at Least One Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine

More than 1 million people in Santa Clara County — nearly two-thirds of all eligible residents — have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, county health officials announced Friday.

Meanwhile, over a half-million residents have been fully vaccinated.

Officials attributed the county’s high vaccination rates to its many partnerships with health providers and other organizations, including Kaiser Permanente and the San Francisco 49ers, whose stadium in Santa Clara has for months been used as a mass vaccination site.

“Celebrating this 1 million number is about celebrating and acknowledging people,” Mike Wasserman, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, said at a press conference Friday. “It’s about our front-line heroes, who for more than a year have been giving up days off, much-needed sleep and their own well-being to care for complete strangers.”

Officials stressed that residents should continue adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. They also encouraged everyone 16 and older who has yet to be vaccinated to sign up for an appointment, and urged those who are hesitant to check in with vaccinated family members, friends or neighbors about their experiences.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, who oversees the county’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine efforts, said that at the current rate, the county should be able get all eligible residents vaccinated by the end of June.

But, he cautioned, it will be much more challenging to reach the nearly 40% of residents who have still not signed up for appointments.

“We have people who are hesitant about people getting the vaccine,” he said. “People are worried for various reasons or have issues with access to getting the vaccine because of barriers.”

Deputy County Executive Dr. Rocío Luna said the county is continuing to focus on equity issues to ensure everyone has equal access to the vaccine.

“Our mobile vaccination and outreach strategies are central components of the county’s overall efforts, and county leaders remain laser focused on closing these equity-related gaps in partnership with the community,” she said.

Residents can schedule a free vaccine appointment on the county’s public health website, or by calling 211.

— Emily Hung

San Francisco on Track to Vaccinate All Residents by June 30

At a committee hearing with San Francisco supervisors on the city’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Thursday, health officials said the city is on track to reach its goal of vaccinating all residents by June 30 and that the city will expand eligibility to children as early as next month.

So far, 65% of eligible people in San Francisco ages 16 and older have been vaccinated, health officials said. Over 56% of the city's total population has received at least one dose, higher than state and national averages. Vaccine eligibility has been open to anyone 16 and older since last week and the city plans to open up vaccine eligibility to 12- to 15-year-old children by mid-May, and to younger children by early summer. Officials said they are planning to open up vaccine eligibility to the 12- to 15-year-old age group in anticipation of FDA approval in the coming weeks.

But while more people are searching for vaccine appointments, vaccine supply has decreased. Naveena Bobba, the city's deputy health director, said supply has been the biggest barrier to reaching the goal.

“The supply has been very unstable, so these are projections that are coming out of the federal government and that’s what we’ve been relying on,” Bobba said at the hearing.

The city receives its supply from the state, but supply has decreased by 35% in the last month. That's partially due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration’s joint pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week. The state has also allocated more vaccines for pharmacies to administer, meaning the allocation to the city has gone down.

“We are uncovering every stone possible to get more vaccines into the city and county, we are making sure that every dose that we have gets utilized,” Bobba said.

The city has the staff and infrastructure to vaccinate 20,000 people per day, but has only vaccinated an average of 10,000 per day, 16,000 on the highest day. The limited supply has slowed efforts of the city’s mobile units that had planned to primarily use the J&J vaccine. The mobile units vaccinate residents who cannot access mass vaccination sites, including people who are homebound.

An advisory board for the CDC is scheduled to discuss the use of the J&J vaccine Friday. Based on that recommendation, city health officials said they would consider resuming use.

- MJ Johnson

Visitacion Valley Vaccine Site Open for Drop-ins and Appointments

San Francisco officials and community partners have launched a newly expanded COVID-19 vaccine site in the city’s Visitacion Valley – an area hit hard by the pandemic.

The site is located at 1099 Sunnydale Ave. and is prioritizing residents ages 18 and older who live within the city’s District 10.

FACES SF, the J & J Community Resource Center, the Samoan Community Development Center and Visit Healthcare partnered with the city in the effort.

District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton said the site offers vaccines to a neighborhood that is home to a large population of essential workers and residents who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“If you look from the city as a whole, the ZIP codes with the highest number of individuals who have contracted the virus in San Francisco were in the Southeast Center and in District 10,” Walton said.

FACES SF Workforce Development Program Director Susan Murphy said the city hopes to open a third vaccination site, also on Sunnydale Avenue, by the end of April.

“Because this is a marginalized, disenfranchised community, the accessibility for them to be able to receive the vaccine is vitally important,” Murphy said.

To make an appointment at the Visitacion Valley site, residents can call FACES SF at (415) 239-8705 or email kwu@facessf.org. The current site is open by appointment or drop-in Monday through Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A satellite location at 1652 Sunnydale Ave. is also open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 1099 Sunnydale Ave. site is near the Muni T-Line and the 9 San Bruno bus, which are providing free rides for anyone traveling to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Emily Hung

Marin Narrowly Misses Qualifying for Least Restrictive COVID Tier

Marin County had anticipated receiving permission to increase the number of people allowed in stores, restaurants and other places Tuesday, when it had hoped to become the first Bay Area county to reach the least restrictive, yellow tier since San Francisco made it there last October. But those bragging rights are now on hold because the state kept Marin at its present orange tier status.

The county said an uptick in COVID-19 cases narrowly prevented it from qualifying to move up and will keep it in the orange "a while longer." The earliest Marin can move to the yellow tier is now May 4.

“This is what the Blueprint was designed to do, to ensure a county moves forward only when we see a reliable trend of decreased transmission," Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said in a press release, referring to the state's color-coded system of moving counties in and out of different categories that dictate the level of COVID-related restrictions. "When a small uptick in cases is enough to keep us where we are, it’s a sign we’re not ready.”

The county attributed the increase in cases to travel over spring break.

As of Wednesday, around 77% of Marin residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Fifty-two percent have been fully vaccinated.

Despite the high number of vaccinations, Willis warned residents the crisis is not yet over.

“If people see relatively high community vaccination rates as a reason to let down their guard, they’re mistaken,” he said. “Children under 16 still remain unvaccinated and it takes about six weeks for newly vaccinated people to develop immunity. The fact is, we remain vulnerable to COVID-19 transmission and if we want to move forward, we have to be vigilant together.”

Marinites can make a vaccine appointment on the county's vaccination website. Members of the public should continue to cover their face, keep physically distant, and consider a free same-day COVID test and quarantining after travel outside the Bay Area.

Jon Brooks

Santa Clara County Vaccine Shortage Eases

Santa Clara County no longer has a shortage of coronavirus vaccine, a significant change from a month ago.

In February and March, health officials frequently sounded the alarm about a lack of vaccine supply. But Santa Clara County recently qualified for a federal program aimed at underserved communities, and last week the county received 300,000 doses on top of what it gets from the state.

Dr. Ahmad Kamal, who directs health care preparedness for the county, says that even though thousands of new appointments have become available, officials are still working to get the word out in vulnerable communities through sign-up fairs and other means.

"We have door-to-door outreach efforts going, knocking on people’s doors, offering them appointments," Kamal said.

Around 60% of county residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and about 33% have been fully vaccinated, according to official statistics, though the county says the number of vaccines administered are undercounted because of issues with the state immunization information system.

Polly Stryker

