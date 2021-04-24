Contra Costa County Administers 1 Million Vaccine Doses

More than 1 million people in Santa Clara County — nearly two-thirds of all eligible residents — have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, county health officials announced Friday.

Meanwhile, over a half-million residents have been fully vaccinated.

Officials attributed the county’s high vaccination rates to its many partnerships with health providers and other organizations, including Kaiser Permanente and the San Francisco 49ers, whose stadium in Santa Clara has for months been used as a mass vaccination site.

“Celebrating this 1 million number is about celebrating and acknowledging people,” Mike Wasserman, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, said at a press conference Friday. “It’s about our front-line heroes, who for more than a year have been giving up days off, much-needed sleep and their own well-being to care for complete strangers.”

Officials stressed that residents should continue adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. They also encouraged everyone 16 and older who has yet to be vaccinated to sign up for an appointment, and urged those who are hesitant to check in with vaccinated family members, friends or neighbors about their experiences.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, who oversees the county’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine efforts, said that at the current rate, the county should be able get all eligible residents vaccinated by the end of June.

But, he cautioned, it will be much more challenging to reach the nearly 40% of residents who have still not signed up for appointments.

“We have people who are hesitant about people getting the vaccine,” he said. “People are worried for various reasons or have issues with access to getting the vaccine because of barriers.”

Deputy County Executive Dr. Rocío Luna said the county is continuing to focus on equity issues to ensure everyone has equal access to the vaccine.

“Our mobile vaccination and outreach strategies are central components of the county’s overall efforts, and county leaders remain laser focused on closing these equity-related gaps in partnership with the community,” she said.

Residents can schedule a free vaccine appointment on the county’s public health website, or by calling 211.

— Emily Hung