Visitacion Valley Vaccine Site Open for Drop-ins and Appointments

San Francisco officials and community partners have launched a newly expanded COVID-19 vaccine site in the city’s Visitacion Valley – an area hit hard by the pandemic.

The site is located at 1099 Sunnydale Ave. and is prioritizing residents ages 18 and older who live within the city’s District 10.

FACES SF, the J&J Community Resource Center, the Samoan Community Development Center and Visit Healthcare partnered with the city in the effort.

District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton said the site offers vaccines to a neighborhood that is home to a large population of essential workers and residents who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“If you look from the city as a whole, the ZIP codes with the highest number of individuals who have contracted the virus in San Francisco were in the Southeast Center and in District 10,” Walton said.

FACES SF Workforce Development Program Director Susan Murphy said the city hopes to open a third vaccination site, also on Sunnydale Avenue, by the end of April.

“Because this is a marginalized, disenfranchised community, the accessibility for them to be able to receive the vaccine is vitally important,” Murphy said.

To make an appointment at the Visitacion Valley site, residents can call FACES SF at (415) 239-8705 or email kwu@facessf.org. The current site is open by appointment or drop-in Monday through Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A satellite location at 1652 Sunnydale Ave. is also open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 1099 Sunnydale Ave. site is near the Muni T-Line and the 9 San Bruno bus, which are providing free rides for anyone traveling to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

