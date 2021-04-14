San Francisco Reopens for Indoor Live Events, Other Activities Thursday

Starting Thursday at 8 a.m., San Francisco will allow the return of indoor live-audience events and performances, as well as private events like conferences and receptions.

Under the new health order, the city will open indoor ticketed and seated events with up to 35% capacity for venues with an approved health and safety plan. Participants will be required to keep their masks on except when eating or drinking in designated concession areas, maintain distancing requirements and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the venue. Venues can create vaccinated-only sections with relaxed distancing requirements.

For indoor venues operating at 15% capacity or less, with no more than 200 people, proof of vaccination or a negative test may not be required. Outdoor ticketed venues may expand capacity up to 50%.

“San Francisco is continuing to reopen and this latest round of activities and events that can start to resume is an exciting step for our city,” said Mayor London Breed in a statement Wednesday. “Throughout our response to COVID-19 and our reopening efforts, we’ve focused on moving forward in a way that protects public health, and we’re going to need everyone to keep doing their part to keep our community safe."

San Francisco's expanded reopenings largely follow the state's updated guidance for activities permitted under the orange tier.