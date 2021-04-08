KQED is a proud member of
Alameda County Opens 16+ Vaccine Eligibility in Hard-Hit ZIP Codes

One week ahead of the state's date for opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone ages 16 and older, Alameda County has made vaccine access universal in some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

People ages 16 and older who live in the following ZIP codes across Oakland, San Leandro, Hayward and San Lorenzo are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

  • 94601
  • 94603
  • 94605
  • 94606
  • 94607
  • 94621
  • 94541
  • 94544
  • 94545
  • 94577
  • 94578
  • 94580

More information about Alameda County eligibility here.

The targeting of these areas for expanded eligibility will aid "communities that have borne a disproportionate burden throughout the pandemic," an Alameda County Public Health Department spokesperson Neetu Balram told the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Many of our essential, front-line workers and their families live in these priority ZIP codes — often in crowded and multigenerational households," Balram said. Read more about the Alameda expansion from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Remember: When it's your time to get vaccinated, your COVID-19 vaccine will be free. You do not need health insurance to be vaccinated. You also will not be asked for proof of citizenship. More information about how to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment near you.

On March 30, Contra Costa County also instituted universal vaccine eligibility ahead of the state's timeline, approving all people ages 16 and older who live or work in the county. (Appointments must be made through the Contra Costa Health Services sitenot My Turn, and officials warn it "may take several days to get an appointment.")

Carly Severn

Sonoma County Receives Increase in Vaccine Allotment

Sonoma County received an increase of COVID-19 vaccine doses in its weekly allotment this week, after county officials asked the state why its allocation size had not changed since February.

Shipments increased from roughly 12,000 first and second doses to nearly 17,000, according to county officials, including 1,500 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On March 27, after the county increased its weekly vaccination capacity to 40,000 but did not see a coinciding increase in supply, County Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins sent a letter on the board's behalf to Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and Government Operations Agency Secretary Yolanda Richardson .

"We have been concerned that our allocations from the state had remained flat for weeks," Hopkins said. "This limited supply was unacceptable to us, especially since we have built a network of vaccination clinics that can administer six times that amount."

The J&J doses will nearly double the county's supply of the one-shot vaccines, which Hopkins argued in her letter were crucial to immunizing populations such as people who are homeless, who may find it cumbersome to be vaccinated in two doses, a requirement for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Prior to Hopkins' letter, the county had only received one allocation of J&J vaccine, amounting to 1,700 doses.

The county plans to reserve 1,200 of the 1,500 new J&J doses for its six federally qualified health centers and the other 300 for Fox Home Health, which is working to vaccinate unhoused residents and homebound seniors.

To date, almost 333,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with more than 133,000 residents already fully vaccinated and around 67,000 waiting on a second dose.

Roughly half of the county's residents age 16 and up have received at least one dose, according to county officials.

"We appreciate the increase in vaccine doses, and we want to thank Secretary Richardson for listening to our appeal and acknowledging our equity effort," Hopkins said. "Now, thanks to this surge in doses, we will continue to prioritize our equity efforts as we distribute the vaccine to the most vulnerable and under-served communities."

—Bay City News

Amid California’s Unemployment Crisis, a Tech Gold Rush

Stacy Lira was nearly a year into her unofficial job as an unemployment-claim detective when things went from bad to worse.

The 46-year-old mother of three, who lost her job managing an Inland Empire convenience store last spring, was rushed to the hospital in mid-February. She was struggling to breathe after testing positive for COVID-19. But Lira was adamant that she couldn’t leave home without one thing: She needed her carefully filed unemployment records so she could keep calling from the hospital about the nearly $20,000 she says the state owes her family.

“If you miss one day,” Lira explained, “that could have been the day that it all worked out.”

As the ranks of desperate California workers like Lira swell, the state’s embattled Employment Development Department insists it’s getting things under control. It has help from an ever-expanding roster of private contractors that are staffing up call centers, modernizing tech systems and rooting out fraud, agency officials have stressed on social media and at political hearings in Sacramento. That effort that, all told, has so far cost the state at least $236 million during the pandemic, the agency told CalMatters.

The contracts are part of a nationwide unemployment gold rush, as tech companies and consultants pitch overwhelmed public agencies new solutions for fraud and outdated claims systems. One Bloomberg Law report last summer tallied $173.8 million in pandemic-era unemployment contracts for the consulting giants Accenture, Deloitte and EY alone.

Read the full story.

Lauren Hepler, CalMatters

California Counties a Hodgepodge of Highs and Lows in Vaccinating Vulnerable Seniors

Even as California prepares to expand vaccine eligibility on April 15 to all residents 16 and older, the state has managed to inoculate only about half its senior population — the 65-and-older target group deemed most vulnerable to death and serious illness in the pandemic.

Overall, nearly 56% of California seniors have received the full course of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s about average compared with other states — not nearly as high as places like South Dakota, where almost 74% of seniors are fully vaccinated, but also not as far behind as Hawaii, which has reached 44%. The data, current as of Tuesday, does not include seniors who have received only the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

But California’s overall progress masks huge variations in senior vaccination rates among the state’s 58 counties, which largely are running their own vaccine rollouts with different eligibility rules and outreach protocols. The discrepancies notably break down by geographic region, with the state’s remote rural counties — generally conservative strongholds — in some cases struggling to give away available doses, while the more populous — and generally left-leaning — metropolitan areas often have far more demand than supply.

Read the full story.

Jenny Gold, Kaiser Health News

Universal 16+ Vaccine Eligibility Begins April 15. How Can You Be Ready to Grab an Appointment?

Starting April 15, everyone ages 16 and older will be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

But booking an appointment near you is easier said than done. Many people have already been struggling to find available slots, frustrated by a lack of appointments and an often confusing variety of online systems and sites.

If you're one of the many Californians eagerly awaiting April 15, here's how to make sure you're ready to jump when appointments become available. And if you've already gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, share these tips with someone who hasn't yet.

Be Proactive and Stay Vigilant

Can you pre-schedule your appointment before April 15? The answer is ... maybe. It depends on the provider through which you’re making your appointment. The California Department of Public Health said people ages 50 and older wouldn't be able to pre-schedule their appointments on the My Turn website ahead of their eligibility date of April 1 — but then My Turn opened up 50+ eligibility on March 31 anyway. So stay vigilant, and familiarize yourself with the process before "opening day."

Familiarize Yourself With the Systems

It's worth getting to know the various online systems of vaccine scheduling in advance, so that you're ready when your own eligibility comes around. Get familiar with My Turn and your own county's systems, and find out which pharmacies near you might be offering the vaccine when your time comes. If you have health insurance, make sure you have your insurance card on hand, as you might need to upload information from it when you make the appointment (although you don't need insurance to get the vaccine). Remember, starting April 15, you'll be one of many people out there trying to find an appointment, and you'll want to be as primed as you can to give yourself the best shot at getting one.

Make Sure You Aren't Already Eligible 

Your county or region may also have opened up 16+ eligibility early. For example, Contra Costa County opened up vaccine eligibility on March 30 to all people 16 and older who live or work in the county. (Appointments must be made through the Contra Costa Health Services sitenot My Turn, and officials warn it "may take several days to get an appointment.")

Your county may also be opening up specific availability targeted at certain neighborhoods. Alameda County has expanded eligibility to people ages 16 and older who live (not work) in one of the following ZIP codes: 94601, 94603, 94605, 94606, 94607, 94621, 94541, 94544, 94545, 94577, 94578, 94580. More information about Alameda County eligibility here.

More widely, UC Davis Health has also opened up vaccine appointments to "anyone aged 16+," saying that the health center has "enough vaccine supply and appointments to expand eligibility before the state’s expansion on April 15." There's no residency requirement, but appointments are already scarce because of demand. Make an appointment as a current UC Davis Health patient, or make an appointment as a non-UC Davis Health patient.

Read the full list of strategies for finding a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting April 15.

Carly Severn

SF School Board Commits to Full Fall Reopening, Suspends School Renaming Effort

The San Francisco Board of Education unanimously committed this week to fully reopening all district schools in time for the start of the fall semester.

During a lengthy meeting that ran late into the evening, on Tuesday,  the board also voted to suspend a contentious push to rename 44 of its schools that honor figures linked to historical racism or oppression, an issue it said it would revisit only after all students in the district have returned to their classrooms five days a week.

That move marks an effort by board members to double down on reopening schools and to shift focus away from the numerous controversies it has recently been entangled in.

Under the resolution committing to a full return in the fall, authored by Commissioner Jenny Lam, students can still opt to continue with distance learning if they prefer.

In arguing for reopening, the resolution underscores the mental health toll that not being in school for a year has had on many students, citing a 66% increase in the number of suicidal children coming to the emergency room at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in the past year, and a 75% increase in youth who have required hospitalization for mental-health services.

Read the full story.

Holly McDede

Millions of Californians Entitled to Stimulus Payments May Not Be Getting Them. Here's How to Make Sure You Do

Millions of low-income Californians aren’t getting much-needed stimulus money because of the way it’s being distributed, according to a California Policy Lab study published on Tuesday.

“We estimate that 2.2 million low-income Californians who are on safety net programs like CalFresh or CalWORKs are missing out on $5.7 billion in stimulus payments,” said Aparna Ramesh, a senior research manager with the lab and a co-author of the report.

The reason for the oversight is that Congress and the IRS wanted to provide financial support as quickly as possible, Ramesh said, “and the fastest way to do this was to send stimulus payments automatically to people who file taxes.”

But that decision can potentially lead to the exclusion of lots of low-income people, “arguably the families that need these dollars the most,” Ramesh said. “That's because these families have not filed their taxes in the last two years. So if you have little to no income, you don't owe money to the IRS and you do not have to file your taxes.”

Last year, the IRS created an online tool that allowed non-filers to easily submit the information needed to get their payments, but it hasn’t been accessible since last November. In the meantime, Ramesh said, hundreds of thousands of Californians have become eligible for the second and third round of stimulus payments.

Ramesh doesn’t know why the IRS hasn't reactivated the tool, but she says Californians shouldn’t depend on its availability.

The most dependable way to ensure you get the payments you are due is to file your taxes, even if you’re not required to. Ramesh says most people in this situation will qualify for free tax filing support, which they can get at places like MyFreeTaxes.com, GetYourRefund.org or by calling 211.

“There's been a lot of focus ... about how these credits are going to lift people out of poverty,” Ramesh said. "That's certainly true. But I think the bottom line is they're only going to lift people out of poverty if people actually receive the credits.”

More info on getting your stimulus benefits and other tax credits here.

Mary Franklin Harvin

