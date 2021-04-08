Alameda County Opens 16+ Vaccine Eligibility in Hard-Hit ZIP Codes

One week ahead of the state's date for opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone ages 16 and older, Alameda County has made vaccine access universal in some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

People ages 16 and older who live in the following ZIP codes across Oakland, San Leandro, Hayward and San Lorenzo are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

94601

94603

94605

94606

94607

94621

94541

94544

94545

94577

94578

94580

More information about Alameda County eligibility here.

The targeting of these areas for expanded eligibility will aid "communities that have borne a disproportionate burden throughout the pandemic," an Alameda County Public Health Department spokesperson Neetu Balram told the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Many of our essential, front-line workers and their families live in these priority ZIP codes — often in crowded and multigenerational households," Balram said. Read more about the Alameda expansion from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Remember: When it's your time to get vaccinated, your COVID-19 vaccine will be free. You do not need health insurance to be vaccinated. You also will not be asked for proof of citizenship. More information about how to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment near you.

On March 30, Contra Costa County also instituted universal vaccine eligibility ahead of the state's timeline, approving all people ages 16 and older who live or work in the county. (Appointments must be made through the Contra Costa Health Services site, not My Turn, and officials warn it "may take several days to get an appointment.")

—Carly Severn