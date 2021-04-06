Contra Costa, Sonoma and Napa Will Move Into the Orange Tier

Three Bay Area counties — Contra Costa, Sonoma and Napa — will enter the orange tier of the state's reopening plan on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

In the orange tier, restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship can operate at a 50% indoor capacity. Outdoor sports and live performances are allowed to operate at 33% capacity. And gyms, amusement parks and wineries can allow up to 25% indoor capacity.

Activities like indoor retail and outdoor bars will have no capacity limitations but will still need to follow several guidelines, like social distancing.

This announcement comes the same day that Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state plans to do away with the color tier system by June 15, as long as hospitalization numbers stay down and vaccine supply can cover expanded eligibility for all those 16 years or older.

Still, officials saw the progress as a positive.