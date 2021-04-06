East Palo Alto Opens New Vaccination Site for Underserved Community

A new COVID-19 vaccination site is now serving residents in East Palo Alto and neighboring Belle Haven two days a week.

The pop-up clinic, which opened last Friday, is hosted at the Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School at 2450 Ralmar Ave. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, a partnership between the Ravenswood City School District, the city of East Palo Alto and San Mateo County.

Information about appointments is available on a week-to-week basis; residents should call the city's COVID-19 hotline for more details at 650-665-0482. There is no appointment website available.

East Palo Alto Councilmember Antonio Lopez said the site is not yet permanent, but is "ongoing," and the city is optimistic they can use the site with "greater frequency and cadence."

"This is the essential worker of Silicon Valley," Lopez said. "These are the communities that are sacrificing themselves every single day to be the backbone of this economy, the salt of the earth. We have to give back to them."