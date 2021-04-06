KQED is a proud member of
East Palo Alto Opens New Vaccination Site for Underserved Community

A new COVID-19 vaccination site is now serving residents in East Palo Alto and neighboring Belle Haven two days a week.

The pop-up clinic, which opened last Friday, is hosted at the Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School at 2450 Ralmar Ave. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, a partnership between the Ravenswood City School District, the city of East Palo Alto and San Mateo County.

Information about appointments is available on a week-to-week basis;  residents should call the city's COVID-19 hotline for more details at 650-665-0482. There is no appointment website available.

East Palo Alto Councilmember Antonio Lopez said the site is not yet permanent, but is "ongoing," and the city is optimistic they can use the site with "greater frequency and cadence."

"This is the essential worker of Silicon Valley," Lopez said. "These are the communities that are sacrificing themselves every single day to be the backbone of this economy, the salt of the earth. We have to give back to them."

The city and surrounding area have some of the lowest vaccination rates and highest rates of coronavirus infection in San Mateo County. Only 27.5% of East Palo Alto's population is vaccinated compared to 44.9% countywide, according to county data.

Lopez said he believes many residents living in the area's mostly lower-income, multiethnic community either don't know they are eligible for the vaccine, are unsure about its safety or have found it challenging to take time off from work or caretaking responsibilities to go to sites farther away.

The site will reportedly administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which only requires a single dose; it's the first time that vaccine will be administered in the county. The facility will serve up to 500 people each day.

"Without overstatement, this permanent vaccine site will be a life-changer for our residents, many undocumented and without access to health care," Lopez said in a statement. "Not only will we be ensuring the safety of our residents through this site; we will empower them to return to work, to school, and in a word, to some semblance of normal."

Sara Hossaini and Bay City News

Contra Costa, Sonoma and Napa Will Move Into the Orange Tier

Three Bay Area counties — Contra Costa, Sonoma and Napa — will enter the orange tier of the state's reopening plan on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

In the orange tier, restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship can operate at a 50% indoor capacity. Outdoor sports and live performances are allowed to operate at 33% capacity. And gyms, amusement parks and wineries can allow up to 25% indoor capacity.

Activities like indoor retail and outdoor bars will have no capacity limitations but will still need to follow several guidelines, like social distancing.

This announcement comes the same day that Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state plans to do away with the color tier system by June 15, as long as hospitalization numbers stay down and vaccine supply can cover expanded eligibility for all those 16 years or older.

Still, officials saw the progress as a positive.

“This is great news for our community,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors through a statement. “The last few months have been difficult for everyone and it’s nice to see us make more progress in the fight against COVID,” she added.

All three counties have registered a drop in the number of new cases per day per 100,000 residents, a requirement to transition tiers. Contra Costa averages 4.9 new cases per 100,000 people, while Sonoma stands at 3.6 new cases and Napa at 6.8.

"This is wonderful," said Yesenia Jiménez, manager of Quetzal Taqueria in Richmond, said in Spanish. "This is going to give us so much more work and we could even finally hire one more person at the restaurant."

Functioning only at a 25% indoor capacity has barely seen the restaurant through, especially during winter months when few clients wanted to eat outside during windy and rainy days.

The only county in the nine-county Bay Area that remains in the red tier is Solano County, where roughly 8 new infections are reported each day per 100,000 residents.

Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí

Newsom to Reopen California's Economy by June 15

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced California will allow all businesses to reopen at a full capacity starting June 15, as long as  two conditions are met.

"On June 15, we will be moving beyond the blueprint and will be getting rid of the color tiers, if we continue the good work," Newsom said during a press conference at the City College of San Francisco Ocean Campus vaccination site.

For that reopening plan to happen, Newsom said, the state has to have a large enough vaccine supply to accommodate all Californians 16 years or older who want one, and statewide hospitalizations must remain low and stable.

The color-tier system as it exists now dictates the capacity of restaurants, businesses and places of worship. All but one Bay Area county — Solano County — has now entered (or is about to enter) the orange, moderate tier, which allows nearly all businesses to reopen, but with certain restrictions.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy. We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement released prior to the press conference.

However, the governor noted that California does not expect to receive a substantial increase in vaccine supply from the federal government leading up to the April 15 date when the state will expand eligibility to all those everyone 16 and older.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, explained that once businesses are allowed to operate at a full capacity, there will still be some  “common-sense risk reduction measures,” including mandated masking and encouraging vaccinations.

The state will also continue to do contact tracing and testing. Most capacity limits will be lifted, although large-scale indoor events, such as conventions, will be allowed only with testing or vaccination verification requirements, Ghaly said.

As for the timeline to reopen schools across California, Newsom said by June 15 there will be "no barriers" to getting all students from kindergarten to 12th grade into schools safely for in-person learning as long as the supply and hospitalization conditions are met.

Newsom, however, said he does not have any intention of getting rid of the mask mandate in the foreseeable future.

Read the full story here.

Carlos Cabrera-Lomeli and The Associated Press.

Biden Moving Up Vaccine Eligibility for All Adults to April 19

President Biden will announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to expand coronavirus eligibility to all adults.

With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as older people and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, a White House official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before the formal announcement. Biden was scheduled to make the announcement during his visit to COVID-19 vaccination site in Virginia.

April 19 is about two weeks earlier than Biden’s original May 1 deadline.

California has already announced it will open eligibility to anyone over the age of 16 on April 15 all Californians above 50 qualify for a vaccination since April 1. Some counties in the Bay Area, like Contra Costa, are ahead of both state and federal deadlines and already permit all adults to be vaccinated.

Biden is also expected to announce that 150 million doses have been put into people’s arms since his inauguration on Jan. 20. That puts the president well on track to meet his new goal of 200 million shots administered by April 30 — his 100th day in office.

Biden’s original goal had been 100 million shots in arms by the end of his first 100 days.

The announcement about vaccine eligibility is somewhat symbolic and comes as states already were moving up their deadlines from the original May 1 goal. It also comes as a flood of vaccine supply is being sent to states this week.

The president had announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved COVID-19 vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home.

Read the full story here.

Associated Press

Oakland Coliseum Mass Vaccination Site Expected to Stay Open, Officials Say

Federal officials are confident that the East Bay's mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum will stay open, but details of just how that will happen are still up in the air.

Vice President Kamala Harris told the San Francisco Chronicle that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will keep the site open.

At a separate press conference at the Oakland Coliseum, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla said officials on the federal, state and local level would “continue to work together to extend the life of this facility.”

The news comes as California is set to expand vaccine eligibility to any resident 16 and older, starting April 15, which officials have publicly said may spur high demand.

“We don’t have a final plan or commitment but, I think, the willingness of all parties to figure out how to go forward,” Padilla said. “We still have several days before Sunday arrives to figure it out”

The mass vaccination site is one of two set up in California by the federal government intended to help hard-hit communities. The eight-week program was set to end this Sunday.

Last week, state and local officials requested an extension of the program. After some back and forth, FEMA said it will provide resources to keep the site open. However, just where the vaccines will come from and who will oversee their distribution are still being negotiated.

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan says while the site is necessary, the county is not ready to take responsibility for the project.

“Basically we’d like to keep it pretty much the way it’s been — at least for the next couple months while we’re ramping up the numbers,” she said.

Currently, the federal government provides the 42,000 shots the Coliseum site distributes each week. Alameda County itself only administers 30,000 vaccines each week.

Kate Wolffe

Stanford Researchers Confirm Case of 'Double Mutant' Variant in Santa Clara County

The Bay Area now has at least one case of the emerging “double mutant” coronavirus variant, which was first observed in India, according to Stanford’s Clinical Virology Laboratory.

Dr. Benjamin Pinsky, the lab's medical director, says the variant has two mutations in the spike protein, the part of the virus used to infect healthy cells. The sample with this mutation comes from Santa Clara County.

"This is a variant that is important to monitor," he said, "but at this point, not to get too concerned about."

For its part, Santa Clara County health officials indicated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not list this variant as one of great interest or concern.

Last month, Indian health authorities published a report that tracked an increased number of cases of this variant in the state of Maharashtra. As soon as the report was released, Pinsky's lab started to test for the mutation and reported the case to health authorities last week.

Although Pinsky said these mutations can affect the ability of antibodies to neutralize the virus, he was quick to point out that vaccines "are extraordinarily effective at preventing hospitalization and death no matter what the variant."

While some other variants have been associated with a more rapid spread, researchers in India have not confirmed a similar impact for this variant.

On Thursday, Santa Clara County health officials confirmed that the variants first detected in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Brazil have all been detected in the county. Additionally, over 1,000 cases have been confirmed of the so-called "California variant."

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said through a statement that "while particular mutations are concerning, we don't have evidence that this virus variant (the “double mutant”) has demonstrated increased transmission or decreased susceptibility to vaccines."

The Stanford lab has only confirmed one case of the variant and are still waiting for results on seven other potential cases. Pinsky signaled that further research is needed to understand the full impact this mutation has on how antibodies respond to the virus.

Peter Arcuni

Some West Contra Costa Students Will Get In-Person Support, While Most Classes Remain Online

In a 4-1 vote, the West Contra Costa Unified School District Board of Education last Friday approved a plan to offer some in-person learning for all students starting April 19.

The district includes more than 27,000 students across the cities of El Cerrito, Richmond, San Pablo, Pinole and Hercules, among others.

The memorandum of understanding approved by teachers, and hammered out with its five employee unions, says that "distance learning shall remain the primary mode of instruction" for the remainder of the school year, even for those students participating in the in-person program. However, teachers can volunteer to teach in-person to the students who participate.

The plan does not come close to offering full-time in-person instruction. Instead, it will offer what the district is calling two-hour "interventions" daily for high-need students, as well as longer in-person "hubs" on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for students from all grades.

The district has targeted 1,400 students — about 5% of its enrollment — as having the highest need and will invite them first for the two-hour "interventions."

Teachers voted overwhelmingly to ratify the plan, with 78% voting in favor, according to the United Teachers of Richmond. The other unions have yet to announce the results of their members' vote.

"I do believe that this is the best plan that we can pass, today, for this spring, and I believe that I have an obligation to do what I can to help the most children in the moment," West Contra Costa's school board President Mister Phillips said at a school board meeting last week.

Ali Tadayon, EdSource, via Bay City News

