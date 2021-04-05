KQED is a proud member of
Some West Contra Costa Students Will Get In-Person Support, While Most Classes Remain Online

In a 4-1 vote, the West Contra Costa Unified School District Board of Education last Friday approved a plan to offer some in-person learning for all students starting April 19.

The district includes more than 27,000 students across the cities of El Cerrito, Richmond, San Pablo, Pinole and Hercules, among others.

The memorandum of understanding approved by teachers, and hammered out with its five employee unions, says that "distance learning shall remain the primary mode of instruction" for the remainder of the school year, even for those students participating in the in-person program. However, teachers can volunteer to teach in-person to the students who participate.

The plan does not come close to offering full-time in-person instruction. Instead, it will offer what the district is calling two-hour "interventions" daily for high-need students, as well as longer in-person "hubs" on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for students from all grades.

The district has targeted 1,400 students — about 5% of its enrollment — as having the highest need and will invite them first for the two-hour "interventions."

Teachers voted overwhelmingly to ratify the plan, with 78% voting in favor, according to the United Teachers of Richmond. The other unions have yet to announce the results of their members' vote.

"I do believe that this is the best plan that we can pass, today, for this spring, and I believe that I have an obligation to do what I can to help the most children in the moment," West Contra Costa's school board President Mister Phillips said at a school board meeting last week.

Ali Tadayon, EdSource, via Bay City News

Sonoma County Jail Inmates Stage 4-Day Hunger Strike in Push to Restore Visitation Rights

Nearly 100 incarcerated people at Sonoma County Jail are in the middle of a four-day hunger strike to pressure officials to restart in-person visits. Inmates have been barred from seeing relatives and friends for over a year because of the pandemic.

The 92 participants in the all-male housing module began their hunger strike on Wednesday.

“It is extremely important for people in the jail to have contact with the outside world and connection with their loved ones,” said Karlene Navarro, director of the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach. “I think that we have to acknowledge that and do whatever we can to give them that connection, but at the same time balance it with safety to make sure there isn’t an outbreak in the jail.”

Jail officials, she said, have yet to set a concrete date for when visits can resume.

The county jail is also taking precautions to ensure the strikers’ safety, with medical staff checking their vital signs every day, Navarro said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is working with the county health department to determine what COVID-19 safety protocols need to be implemented to safely resume visitations, Navarro added. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are two of the main requirements under discussion.

“They will probably go with one visitor at a time and stagger visitation to reduce the number of people in the jail at once, but nothing concrete has been decided on,” she said.

The jail experienced a major outbreak of the virus in December, but the number of new cases have since dropped markedly.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is set to resume allowing in-person visiting — with significant restrictions — at some of its state-run facilities on April 10.

Gabriella Frenes

California to Allow Indoor Gatherings as Virus Cases Plummet

California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings starting April 15 as the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the state nears a record low.

The decision is a sharp turnaround from the slow pace California has taken on lifting restrictions, and comes as the governor urges people to continue being vigilant about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. To attend gatherings, people will have to either be tested or show proof of full vaccination.

California has administered nearly 19 million doses and nearly 6.9 million people are fully vaccinated in a state with almost 40 million residents. But only people 50 and older are eligible statewide to get the vaccine now. People 16 and older won’t be eligible until April 15.

Under the new rules, how many people can attend events will depend on the level of restrictions in place in each county. The state divides counties into four tiers based on how widespread the virus is there.

Indoor concerts and theater performances aren’t allowed for counties still in the purple, most-restrictive fourth tier. They will, however, be allowed in the red third tier, but only at 10% capacity for venues of up to 1,500 people and 20% capacity for venues with capacity greater than that. Capacity limits increase in the lower tiers.

If venues separate people into sections, people in the “fully vaccinated” section can sit shoulder to shoulder, but they still must wear masks, according to California Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón.

“This is really going to be a pathway to allowing venues to meet the capacity limits,” Aragón said.

Private events, including receptions or conferences, are only allowed outdoors and limited to 25 people in counties in the purple tier. They’re allowed indoors in the red tier, but limited to 50 people. However, that capacity increases to 200 people if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination.

“Today’s update to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy is a result of the progress we are making both in vaccinations and in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

— Adam Beam and Janie Har, Associated Press

Newsom Urges Vigilance Before Holiday Weekend as California Ramps Up Vaccinations

Gov. Gavin Newsom is cautioning California residents to remain vigilant over the holiday weekend as the state works to provide vaccinations to newly eligible residents.

"This disease is not taking Easter weekend off. This disease is not taking spring break off. This disease is as deadly as it has ever been," he said.

Appearing at a pop-up vaccination site in San Diego, the governor praised the progress that the state has made in supplying vaccines and keeping coronavirus cases low. According to the California Department of Public Health, the state currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 1.8%, which Newsom called "among the lowest in America."

Newsom said the state has provided 18.5 million vaccinations overall, and 2.5 million last week, with an increasing vaccine supply as eligibility expands. On Thursday, California opened up vaccinations to people 50 and older. And on April 15, the eligibility pool will expand again to Californians 16 and older.

The governor said this eligibility expansion is possible due to increased support from the federal government.

"We're not going to get to herd immunity, we're not going to get back that semblance of normalcy unless we get more people vaccinated," he said. "We need everybody that is eligible, that's willing, to participate."

Newsom said the state expects to get nearly 3 million vaccine doses — 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and 572,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson — next week.

Michelle Wiley

CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Travel Again

Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again, according to new U.S. guidance issued Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.

Previously, the agency had cautioned against unnecessary travel even for vaccinated people, but noted that it would update its guidance as more people got vaccinated and evidence mounted about the protection the shots provide.

”Every day you get more data, and you change your guidance based on the existing data,” said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska’s College of Public Health.

Khan said the update reinforces the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, and is another incentive for people to get vaccinated.

According to the CDC, nearly 100 million people in the U.S. — or about 30% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

Unvaccinated people are still advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

The new guidance says:

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S., without getting tested for the coronavirus or quarantining. People should still wear a mask, socially distance and avoid crowds, the agency says.
  • For international travel, the agency says vaccinated people do not need to get a COVID-19 test before leaving, though some destinations may require it.
  • Vaccinated people should still get a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the U.S., and be tested three to five days after returning. They do not need to quarantine. The agency noted the potential introduction of virus variants and differences in vaccine coverage around the world for the cautious guidance on overseas travel.

Read the full story here.

— Candice Choi, Associated Press

Santa Clara County: Increase of Cases From Variants Is Concerning

Health officials in Santa Clara County say they are seeing a concerning increase of coronavirus infections caused by variants, in particular the UK variant that spreads more easily than the original strain of the virus.

This could again put the county in a precarious position in terms of curbing the pandemic. With vaccine supplies still limited, officials are worried about another potential surge.

“It is spring. It is a beautiful day. We all have cabin fever. We all want to get out," said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's health officer. "We all want to get back to our lives. But we can't do that quite yet."

She urged residents to continue wearing masks and following other safety protocols, even if vaccinated, to protect the community.

She also implored people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, and to not dine or drink in indoor restaurants and bars. Indoor gatherings should also be avoided.

"Even if it's allowed under the state rules; don't do it,” Cody said. “It's not safe. Not yet."

April Dembosky

Bay Area Baseball Is Back! With Real Fans in the Stands and Everything ...

Call it nascent normalcy, if you will. The return of a thing that was — every year, mind you, since your great grandparents roamed the Earth — and then suddenly wasn't.

If that's too grandiose, let's put it this way: Major League Baseball is back! Not last year's joyless, almost perfunctory 60-game package with fake crowd noise, COVID cancellations and no Buster Posey, but the real deal.

The Oakland Athletics will ring in the start of a full Bay Area baseball season Thursday night, with fans in the stands and everything, the cardboard doppelgängers that haunted stadiums in 2020 relegated to wherever cardboard doppelgängers go when their service is no longer required.

Game time is 7:07 p.m., with the A's squaring off against the Houston Astros in the first of a four-game series at the Oakland Coliseum. The crowd will be considerably thinned, for purposes of social distancing, yet a crowd it will be, nonetheless, for the first time since the pandemic made just about everything except staying alive an afterthought.

With Alameda County now in the orange tier, the Coliseum is allowed to host up to 33% of its capacity. The A's, however, have opted for a smaller mix; the team is capping attendance at 26%, or about 12,000 people.

Other safety measures include cashless payments and concessions delivered straight to your seats, which may be the first pandemic protocol that people will actually enjoy.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants have announced they will welcome a limited number of fans back to Oracle Park on April 9, with special testing and vaccination protocols in effect.

Jon Brooks and Sara Hossaini

