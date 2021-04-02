KQED is a proud member of
Newsom Urges Vigilance Before Holiday Weekend as California Ramps Up Vaccinations

Gov. Gavin Newsom is cautioning California residents to remain vigilant over the holiday weekend as the state works to provide vaccinations to newly eligible residents.

"This disease is not taking Easter weekend off. This disease is not taking spring break off. This disease is as deadly as it has ever been," he said.

Appearing at a pop-up vaccination site in San Diego, the governor praised the progress that the state has made in supplying vaccines and keeping coronavirus cases low. According to the California Department of Public Health, the state currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 1.8%, which Newsom called "among the lowest in America."

Newsom said the state has provided 18.5 million vaccinations overall, and 2.5 million last week, with an increasing vaccine supply as eligibility expands. On Thursday, California opened up vaccinations to people 50 and older. And on April 15, the eligibility pool will expand again to Californians 16 and older.

The governor said this eligibility expansion is possible due to increased support from the federal government.

"We're not going to get to herd immunity, we're not going to get back that semblance of normalcy unless we get more people vaccinated," he said. "We need everybody that is eligible, that's willing, to participate."

Newsom said the state expects to get nearly 3 million vaccine doses — 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and 572,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson — next week.

Michelle Wiley

CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Travel Again

Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again, according to new U.S. guidance issued Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.

Previously, the agency had cautioned against unnecessary travel even for vaccinated people, but noted that it would update its guidance as more people got vaccinated and evidence mounted about the protection the shots provide.

”Every day you get more data, and you change your guidance based on the existing data,” said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska’s College of Public Health.

Khan said the update reinforces the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, and is another incentive for people to get vaccinated.

According to the CDC, nearly 100 million people in the U.S. — or about 30% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

Unvaccinated people are still advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

The new guidance says:

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S., without getting tested for the coronavirus or quarantining. People should still wear a mask, socially distance and avoid crowds, the agency says.
  • For international travel, the agency says vaccinated people do not need to get a COVID-19 test before leaving, though some destinations may require it.
  • Vaccinated people should still get a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the U.S., and be tested three to five days after returning. They do not need to quarantine. The agency noted the potential introduction of virus variants and differences in vaccine coverage around the world for the cautious guidance on overseas travel.

Read the full story here.

— Candice Choi, Associated Press

Santa Clara County: Increase of Cases From Variants Is Concerning

Health officials in Santa Clara County say they are seeing a concerning increase of coronavirus infections caused by variants, in particular the UK variant that spreads more easily than the original strain of the virus.

This could again put the county in a precarious position in terms of curbing the pandemic. With vaccine supplies still limited, officials are worried about another potential surge.

“It is spring. It is a beautiful day. We all have cabin fever. We all want to get out," said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's health officer. "We all want to get back to our lives. But we can't do that quite yet."

She urged residents to continue wearing masks and following other safety protocols, even if vaccinated, to protect the community.

She also implored people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, and to not dine or drink in indoor restaurants and bars. Indoor gatherings should also be avoided.

"Even if it's allowed under the state rules; don't do it,” Cody said. “It's not safe. Not yet."

April Dembosky

Bay Area Baseball Is Back! With Real Fans in the Stands and Everything ...

Call it nascent normalcy, if you will. The return of a thing that was — every year, mind you, since your great grandparents roamed the Earth — and then suddenly wasn't.

If that's too grandiose, let's put it this way: Major League Baseball is back! Not last year's joyless, almost perfunctory 60-game package with fake crowd noise, COVID cancellations and no Buster Posey, but the real deal.

The Oakland Athletics will ring in the start of a full Bay Area baseball season Thursday night, with fans in the stands and everything, the cardboard doppelgängers that haunted stadiums in 2020 relegated to wherever cardboard doppelgängers go when their service is no longer required.

Game time is 7:07 p.m., with the A's squaring off against the Houston Astros in the first of a four-game series at the Oakland Coliseum. The crowd will be considerably thinned, for purposes of social distancing, yet a crowd it will be, nonetheless, for the first time since the pandemic made just about everything except staying alive an afterthought.

With Alameda County now in the orange tier, the Coliseum is allowed to host up to 33% of its capacity. The A's, however, have opted for a smaller mix; the team is capping attendance at 26%, or about 12,000 people.

Other safety measures include cashless payments and concessions delivered straight to your seats, which may be the first pandemic protocol that people will actually enjoy.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants have announced they will welcome a limited number of fans back to Oracle Park on April 9, with special testing and vaccination protocols in effect.

Jon Brooks and Sara Hossaini

Vaccine Hesitancy Drops

More Americans are eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but some are still hesitating or even saying, "No thanks," altogether.

In the past three months, the share of Americans who have either received the vaccine or want it as soon as possible has almost doubled, to 62%, and the percentage wanting to “wait and see” has shrunk by more than half. Now, just 17% of people are hesitant, according to nationwide surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit group unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Young adults and Black adults were still the most likely to say they’ll wait because they’re concerned about serious side effects. However, Black adults also saw the largest increase in vaccine enthusiasm, with 55% now saying they have either gotten their shots or want to as soon as possible.

UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi says any hesitation on the part of potential vaccine recipients is unnecessary.

"Now we have hundreds of millions of doses that have been given out, including about 150 million doses out in the United States," she said, "and there have been no serious adverse side effects from the vaccine."

The share of people who said they definitely will not get inoculated has stayed at roughly 13%. Many are Republicans, white evangelicals or rural residents concerned about potential long-term effects. Dr. Gandhi says that’s not a problem either, because the vaccine does not contain any virus.

"There’s nothing about the COVID vaccines that is live at all," Gandhi said. "And there’s nothing about the technology that I can even imagine will lead to long-term side effects."

The vaccines contain a protein that prompts your immune system to make antibodies, after which the protein dissolves, leaving only the antibodies, which fight the coronavirus.

Laura Klivans and Jon Brooks

California Expands Vaccine Eligibility to Ages 50-64

Gov. Gavin Newsom received his COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning in Los Angeles as California expanded vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 to 64.

"I have been looking forward to this for many, many months," said Newsom, 53.

Newsom traveled to a shopping mall in Baldwin Hills to get his inoculation from Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. The governor received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.

"It's an opportunity to remind people that they're eligible, everybody in California 50 and over," Newsom said. "It's also an opportunity to highlight the J&J vaccines that are now coming in."

More than 18 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, and today's expansion of eligibility, plus another coming up in two weeks, will add millions more to that total.

Beginning on April 15, all residents ages 16 and older will be allowed to make appointments to be vaccinated, although some counties have already taken that step.

Key to the buildup of vaccinations in the state is a growing supply of doses from vaccine makers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

This week, Johnson & Johnson announced that it had to discard 15 million doses because of quality control errors at a facility in Baltimore.

On Thursday, Newsom said the error would not have short-term effects on the state's supply of the company's vaccines. Those allotments are guaranteed three weeks in advance, and the dose Newsom received was produced in the Netherlands.

"Our three-week window on J&J has not been impacted by this manufacturing issue in Baltimore," Newsom said. "Beyond that, it's an open-ended question."

Guy Marzorati

Watch: Newsom Gets Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

For any Republicans out there who would enjoy watching Gov. Gavin Newsom get jabbed with a sharp needle, here's your chance. The governor on Thursday received a “one and done” shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the same day that people 50 and older became eligible for inoculations in the country's most populous state.

A masked Gov. Gavin Newsom kept the mood of the on-air vaccination light, bantering as he pulled up the sleeve of his short-sleeved T-shirt. He joked that he brought his own doctor, state Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

“Nothing to be nervous about,” Ghaly said, before poking the governor in the arm.

Journalist cameras clicked as the crowd gathered broke into applause. Newsom breathed in deeply after the shot. He disappeared from cameras for his 15-minute waiting period.

The vaccination took place in the mostly vacant first floor of a Los Angeles shopping mall in a historically Black neighborhood.

The Democratic governor, who faces a recall election stemming partly from his handling of the pandemic, dressed casually in jeans and the T-shirt. He sat on a folding plastic chair.

Newsom is 53 and had said he would wait his turn for the vaccine.

California has administered more than 18 million doses as of Thursday, and 6.7 million people are fully vaccinated. The state has nearly 40 million residents.

Michael R. Blood, Associated Press, and Jon Brooks

