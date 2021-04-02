Santa Clara County: Increase of Cases From Variants Is Concerning

Health officials in Santa Clara County say they are seeing a concerning increase of coronavirus infections caused by variants, in particular the UK variant that spreads more easily than the original strain of the virus.

This could again put the county in a precarious position in terms of curbing the pandemic. With vaccine supplies still limited, officials are worried about another potential surge.

“It is spring. It is a beautiful day. We all have cabin fever. We all want to get out," said Dr. Sara Cody, the county's health officer. "We all want to get back to our lives. But we can't do that quite yet."

She urged residents to continue wearing masks and following other safety protocols, even if vaccinated, to protect the community.

She also implored people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, and to not dine or drink in indoor restaurants and bars. Indoor gatherings should also be avoided.

“Even if it's allowed under the state rules; don't do it,” Cody said. “It's not safe. Not yet.”

—April Dembosky