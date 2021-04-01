KQED is a proud member of
Vaccine Hesitancy Drops

More Americans are eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but some are still hesitating or even saying, "No thanks," altogether.

In the past three months, the share of Americans who have either received the vaccine or want it as soon as possible has almost doubled, to 62%, and the percentage wanting to “wait and see” has shrunk by more than half. Now, just 17% of people are hesitant, according to nationwide surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit group unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Young and Black adults were still the most likely to say they’ll wait because they’re concerned about serious side effects. However, Black adults also saw the largest increase in vaccine enthusiasm, with 55% now saying they have either gotten their shots or want to as soon as possible.

UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi says any hesitation on the part of potential vaccine recipients is unnecessary.

"Now we have hundreds of millions of doses that have been given out, including about 150 million doses out in the United States," she said, "and there have been no serious adverse side effects from the vaccine."

The share of people who said they definitely will not get inoculated has stayed at roughly 13%. Many are Republicans, white evangelicals or rural residents concerned about potential long-term effects. Dr. Gandhi says that’s not a problem either, because the vaccine does not contain any virus.

"There’s nothing about the COVID vaccines that is live at all," Gandhi said. "And there’s nothing about the technology that I can even imagine will lead to long-term side effects."

The vaccines contain a protein that prompts your immune system to make antibodies, after which the protein dissolves, leaving only the antibodies, which fight the coronavirus.

Laura Klivans

California Expands Vaccine Eligibility to Ages 50-64

Gov. Gavin Newsom received his COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning in Los Angeles as California expanded vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 to 64.

"I have been looking forward to this for many, many months," said Newsom, 53.

Newsom traveled to a shopping mall in Baldwin Hills to get his inoculation from Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. The governor received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.

"It's an opportunity to remind people that they're eligible, everybody in California 50 and over," Newsom said. "It's also an opportunity to highlight the J&J vaccines that are now coming in."

More than 18 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, and today's expansion of eligibility, plus another coming up in two weeks, will add millions more to that total.

Beginning on April 15, all residents ages 16 and older will be allowed to make appointments to be vaccinated, although some counties have already taken that step.

Key to the buildup of vaccinations in the state is a growing supply of doses from vaccine makers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

This week, Johnson & Johnson announced that it had to discard 15 million doses because of quality control errors at a facility in Baltimore.

On Thursday, Newsom said the error would not have short-term effects on the state's supply of the company's vaccines. Those allotments are guaranteed three weeks in advance, and the dose Newsom received was produced in the Netherlands.

"Our three-week window on J&J has not been impacted by this manufacturing issue in Baltimore," Newsom said. "Beyond that, it's an open-ended question."

Guy Marzorati

Watch: Newsom Gets Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

For any Republicans out there who would enjoy watching Gov. Gavin Newsom get jabbed with a sharp needle, here's your chance. The governor on Thursday received a “one and done” shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the same day that people 50 and older became eligible for inoculations in the country's most populous state.

A masked Gov. Gavin Newsom kept the mood of the on-air vaccination light, bantering as he pulled up the sleeve of his short-sleeved T-shirt. He joked that he brought his own doctor, state Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

“Nothing to be nervous about,” Ghaly said, before poking the governor in the arm.

Journalist cameras clicked as the crowd gathered broke into applause. Newsom breathed in deeply after the shot. He disappeared from cameras for his 15-minute waiting period.

The vaccination took place in the mostly vacant first floor of a Los Angeles shopping mall in a historically Black neighborhood.

The Democratic governor, who faces a recall election stemming partly from his handling of the pandemic, dressed casually in jeans and the T-shirt. He sat on a folding plastic chair.

Newsom is 53 and had said he would wait his turn for the vaccine.

California has administered more than 18 million doses as of Thursday, and 6.7 million people are fully vaccinated. The state has nearly 40 million residents.

Michael R. Blood, Associated Press, and Jon Brooks

'Congratulations! You Are Eligible': Californians 50+ Are Already Eligible to Sign Up for Vaccines

Californians who are 50 and older are now eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine through the state's My Turn appointments site — a day ahead of the official opening date of April 1.

Anyone in California using My Turn, and declaring their age to be within the 50-64 age bracket, is now informed "Congratulations! You are eligible," and is invited to search nearby locations for vaccination appointments. Previously, the state Department of Public Health said that appointments on My Turn for people ages 50+ would only be made available on April 1.

As of March 31, My Turn is showing appointments beginning April 1 in some places around the state for eligible residents. But so far, there are only a few appointments available in the Bay Area. Local officials have already expressed concern that vaccine supply from the state may not match the demand.

Solano County opened up vaccine appointments for people ages 50 and older on March 15.

The next expansion in eligibility will come on April 15, when the state will open up vaccine appointments to all people ages 16 and older.

This week, Contra Costa County got a head start on that rollout, when it announced that all county residents and workers ages 16 and older are now eligible to get a vaccine.

Carly Severn

San Francisco Budget Deficit Nearly Erased by American Rescue Plan Act

San Francisco's budget shortfall has been nearly erased by relief dollars flowing from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a report published by city analysts on Wednesday.

The federal relief bill signed by President Biden earlier this month could single-handedly prop up the city's short-term finances, which nosedived during the recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city and county's projected two-year deficit now stands at $22.9 million, down from the $653.2 million shortfall anticipated in January.

"I can't even begin to tell you just how amazing this is going to be for San Francisco," said Mayor London Breed at a Wednesday event hosted by the Biden administration to celebrate the relief bill. "Even though our recovery is going to be long, this has definitely set us on the right path."

The pandemic dealt serious blows to vital sectors of San Francisco's economy. Office workers cleared out of downtown, small businesses shuttered and hotel rooms sat empty — all resulting in less tax revenue in city coffers.

Now, Breed said, she'll be able to craft a budget with supervisors with a lower likelihood of layoffs or service cuts.

"The deficit that we thought we were going to have to close, which would have resulted in layoffs, which would have resulted in a lack of support for small businesses, for artists, for our nightlife, our venues, our restaurants, and everything that a city is responsible for, those things are not going to be as problematic," Breed added.

But despite the federal aid, San Francisco's longer-term budget outlook remains cloudy.

The budget outlook released Wednesday projects a budget shortfall building up to $499.3 million by fiscal year 2025-26.

That's a result of increasing employee and retirement costs, along with funding minimums for specific programs mandated by voter initiatives. For example, Proposition B — approved by voters in 2014 — bases the minimum funding level for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency on increases in the city's population and its "daytime population," which includes workers and visitors. The formula also includes population decreases, like the drop that occurred in 2020. That means the eventual return of office workers and tourists to the city will more than double the agency's budget baseline.

Breed will present a two-year budget proposal to supervisors by June 1, before signing a compromise budget, typically in August.

Guy Marzorati

Contra Costa County Opens New Drive-Thru Vaccination Site

A new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site opened up Wednesday at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord. The new site opens just one day after Contra Costa County expanded its vaccine eligibility to everyone ages 16 and older who lives or works in the county.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county’s COVID-19 operations chief, said the phones have been ringing off the hook since the county expanded eligibility. In the last 24 hours, 30,000 people went online and filled out forms to be vaccinated, he said.

"The thought process behind opening up our eligibility to people 16 and over was really simple. We had appointments that were at risk of not being filled, and we wanted to fill them," Tzvieli said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all Californians over the age of 16 would be eligible for the vaccine starting on April 15. Since then, counties have raised concerns about having enough supplies to provide vaccines to all newly eligible residents.

The Concord vaccination site at the water park is drive-thru-accessible, but appointments are required ahead of time.

Holly McDede

Bay Area Counties to Receive $7.6 Million From the State for Vaccine Distribution

The Bay Area will receive $7.6 million from the state for vaccine distribution, weeks after a group of lawmakers from the region expressed concerns about California’s latest equity plan.

Earlier this month, 20 lawmakers from the Bay Area sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, arguing that the region wasn't adequately prioritized in the state's equity plan, which allocated 40% of vaccine doses to 400 low-income ZIP codes across the state.

State Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, said on Wednesday that the state's original plan left out all of Santa Clara County, along with other hard-hit areas like East Palo Alto and San Francisco's Mission District.

The distribution of the new funding will be based on population, Cortese said. Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Alameda counties will receive $1.5 million each, San Francisco and San Mateo will each receive $750,000, and Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties will each receive $400,000. Cortese said the money will be used for equity outreach.

“It’s really targeted at the disproportionate representation, particularly among Latinx and the Black community, which are overrepresented in hospitalizations and COVID-19 transmissions and underrepresented in vaccination rate right now," he said.

Cortese said he anticipates even more resources to be allocated for harder-hit communities in the coming week.

Keith Mizuguchi

