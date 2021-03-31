KQED is a proud member of
Contra Costa County Opens New Drive-Thru Vaccination Site

A new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site opened up Wednesday at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord. The new site opens just one day after Contra Costa County expanded its vaccine eligibility to everyone ages 16 and older who lives or works in the county.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county’s COVID-19 operations chief, said the phones have been ringing off the hook since the county expanded eligibility. In the last 24 hours, 30,000 people went online and filled out forms to be vaccinated, he said.

"The thought process behind opening up our eligibility to people 16 and over was really simple. We had appointments that were at risk of not being filled, and we wanted to fill them," Tzvieli said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all Californians over the age of 16 would be eligible for the vaccine starting on April 15. Since then, counties have raised concerns about having enough supplies to provide vaccines to all newly eligible residents.

The Concord vaccination site at the water park is drive-thru-accessible, but appointments are required ahead of time.

Holly McDede

San Francisco Budget Deficit Nearly Erased by American Rescue Plan

San Francisco's budget shortfall has been nearly erased by relief dollars flowing from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a report published by city analysts on Wednesday.

The federal relief bill signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month could single-handedly prop up the city's short-term finances, which nosedived during the recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city and county's projected two-year deficit now stands at $22.9 million, down from the $653.2 million shortfall anticipated in January.

"I can't even begin to tell you just how amazing this is going to be for San Francisco," said Mayor London Breed at a Wednesday event hosted by the Biden administration to celebrate the relief bill. "Even though our recovery is going to be long, this has definitely set us on the right path."

The pandemic dealt serious blows to vital sectors of San Francisco's economy. Office workers cleared out of downtown, small businesses shuttered and hotel rooms sat empty — all resulting in less tax revenue in city coffers.

Now, Breed said, she'll be able to craft a budget with supervisors with a lower likelihood of layoffs or service cuts.

"The deficit that we thought we were going to have to close, which would have resulted in layoffs, which would have resulted in a lack of support for small businesses, for artists, for our nightlife, our venues, our restaurants, and everything that a city is responsible for, those things are not going to be as problematic," Breed added.

But despite the federal aid, San Francisco's longer-term budget outlook remains cloudy.

The budget outlook released Wednesday projects a budget shortfall building up to $499.3 million by fiscal year 2025-26.

That's a result of increasing employee and retirement costs, along with funding minimums for specific programs mandated by voter initiatives. For example, Proposition B — approved by voters in 2014 — bases the minimum funding level for the Municipal Transportation Agency on increases in the city's population and its "daytime population," which includes workers and visitors.  The formula also includes population decreases, like the drop that occurred in 2020. That means the eventual return of office workers and tourists to the city will more than double the agency's budget baseline.

Breed will present a two-year budget proposal to supervisors  by June 1, before signing a compromise budget, typically in August.

Guy Marzorati

Bay Area Counties to Receive $7.6 Million From the State for Vaccine Distribution

The Bay Area will receive $7.6 million from the state for vaccine distribution, weeks after a group of lawmakers from the region expressed concerns about California’s latest equity plan.

Earlier this month, 20 lawmakers from the Bay Area sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, arguing that the region wasn't adequately prioritized in the state's equity plan, which allocated 40% of vaccine doses to 400 low-income ZIP codes across the state.

State Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, said on Wednesday that the state's original plan left out all of Santa Clara County, along with other hard-hit areas like East Palo Alto and San Francisco's Mission District.

The distribution of the new funding will be based on population, Cortese said. Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Alameda counties will receive $1.5 million each, San Francisco and San Mateo will each receive $750,000, and Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties will each receive $400,000. Cortese said the money will be used for equity outreach.

“It’s really targeted at the disproportionate representation, particularly among Latinx and the Black community, which are overrepresented in hospitalizations and COVID-19 transmissions and underrepresented in vaccination rate right now," he said.

Cortese said he anticipates even more resources to be allocated for harder-hit communities in the coming week.

Keith Mizuguchi

Senators Call for Mass Vaccination Sites in Oakland and LA to Stay Open

California's two U.S. senators said Wednesday they have requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency work with local and state governments to keep mass COVID-19 vaccination sites open in Oakland and Los Angeles past their planned April 11 end date.

In a letter to acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton, Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla asked for the sites at the Oakland Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles to stay open, saying they have both have been administering more than 7,500 doses per day, bolstering regional capacity.

Feinstein and Padilla called for FEMA "to provide the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the counties of Alameda and Los Angeles with financial and logistical support so they can take over operations, and that the federal government continues to send the sites direct shipments of vaccine doses."

The two sites in Oakland and Los Angeles opened in February for an eight-week pilot program. During their last two weeks, the sites are slated to switch from providing the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

With California planning to make all residents 16 and older eligible for the vaccine next month, "we believe this is precisely the time when mass vaccination sites, like the ones in Oakland and Los Angeles, are needed. It would be counterproductive to close them before the vast majority of the population is vaccinated," the senators wrote.

— Bay City News

Alameda and Santa Cruz Counties Move Into Orange Tier

More businesses can open Tuesday in Alameda and Santa Cruz counties, the state announced. The transmission of COVID-19 is low enough to propel both regions into the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy starting Wednesday.

That makes for 17 counties in the orange tier statewide. Other California counties moving into the orange tier include Butte, Colusa, Los Angeles, Modoc, Orange and Tuolumne.

Despite the positive improvement countywide, Alameda County officials warned people should still be cautious.

“Our metrics have improved, but this pandemic is not yet in our rearview mirror,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County health officer, in a statement. “Variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are circulating in our county, case rates are rising in other parts of the country and, while nearly a quarter of Alameda County residents aged 16 and older have been fully vaccinated, we aren’t at the levels required for broad community protection or immunity.”

The new tier means lots of places can increase capacity, like wineries, gyms and movie theaters. And businesses like bars and breweries can now reopen even if they don't serve food, which one owner in Oakland said is huge.

“It was probably the hardest year to own a bar or restaurant in the history of American hospitality," said Billy Joe Agan, owner of Eli’s Mile High Club in Oakland.

Alameda County has a full list available of increased capacity by industry.

But reopening his venue isn’t as easy as flipping a switch. Staff have to be vaccinated, Agan said, and he can only reopen at 50% capacity outside. He said that’s not enough to pay the bills.

“I'm a volume place. I'm in the business of getting lots of people in my space at once,” Agan said.

Plus, he isn’t sure people will come out in droves. The virus is still out there. The future, he said, still feels shaky.

Lesley McClurg

Napa Vaccine Pop-Up Helps Food and Agricultural Workers

A new pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site opened Tuesday in Napa County to provide shots for high-risk individuals in the community.

The site was started in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Napa County. More than half of the appointments are dedicated to food and agricultural workers in the area.

"These are the people who are working out in the vineyards. These are the people who are working in the cellars. These people are critical to keep the businesses going," said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners.

The organization is providing volunteers for the new vaccine site.

Reiff says the goal is to reach vulnerable and underserved communities. The site is expected to administer up to 1,600 initial doses. In three weeks, people will get their second shot at another pop-up.

The overall vibe is upbeat, Reiff said.

“People are excited. They might be a little nervous. There’s clapping. There’s crying. It’s really a joyous day," she said.

Lesley McClurg

All Contra Costa County Residents 16+ Now Eligible for Vaccines

Contra Costa County health officials announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to everyone who lives or works in the county, age 16 and older.

On Monday, county COVID-19 operations chief Dr. Ori Tzvieli said the county would open vaccine eligibility to all adults before the state's target date of April 15 due in part to an increased vaccine supply from both state and federal sources.

In a press release Tuesday, the county health department encouraged everyone who lives or works in Contra Costa County to request an appointment, while noting that appointments can only be made through the county's system, and not the state's My Turn portal.

County health officials said thousands of vaccination appointments are available at community clinics this week. Increased vaccine supplies from the state and federal government are in the tens of thousands of doses. Last week, the county received 84,500 doses – 30,000 more doses than just the week before, officials said.

The county is also working to eliminate equity barriers, including axing a complicated registration form and beginning to accept walk-ins at its Richmond Auditorium and Bay Point Health Center vaccination locations, as well as adding more walk-in locations soon, according to health officials.

"Since we gave the first dose in our county on Dec. 15, getting vaccine to everyone and anyone has been our top priority," county Health Director Anna Roth said in a media release. "Removing barriers of all kinds, including confusing eligibility criteria is an important step in furthering our equity goals. This is an important day."

Roughly 630,000 total vaccine doses have now been administered countywide. The county has set a goal to administer 1 million doses by May 31.

- KQED's David Marks and Bay City News

