Contra Costa County Opens New Drive-Thru Vaccination Site

A new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site opened up Wednesday at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord. The new site opens just one day after Contra Costa County expanded its vaccine eligibility to everyone ages 16 and older who lives or works in the county.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county’s COVID-19 operations chief, said the phones have been ringing off the hook since the county expanded eligibility. In the last 24 hours, 30,000 people went online and filled out forms to be vaccinated, he said.

"The thought process behind opening up our eligibility to people 16 and over was really simple. We had appointments that were at risk of not being filled, and we wanted to fill them," Tzvieli said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all Californians over the age of 16 would be eligible for the vaccine starting on April 15. Since then, counties have raised concerns about having enough supplies to provide vaccines to all newly eligible residents.

The Concord vaccination site at the water park is drive-thru-accessible, but appointments are required ahead of time.