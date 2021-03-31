San Francisco Budget Deficit Nearly Erased by American Rescue Plan

San Francisco's budget shortfall has been nearly erased by relief dollars flowing from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a report published by city analysts on Wednesday.

The federal relief bill signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month could single-handedly prop up the city's short-term finances, which nosedived during the recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city and county's projected two-year deficit now stands at $22.9 million, down from the $653.2 million shortfall anticipated in January.

"I can't even begin to tell you just how amazing this is going to be for San Francisco," said Mayor London Breed at a Wednesday event hosted by the Biden administration to celebrate the relief bill. "Even though our recovery is going to be long, this has definitely set us on the right path."

The pandemic dealt serious blows to vital sectors of San Francisco's economy. Office workers cleared out of downtown, small businesses shuttered and hotel rooms sat empty — all resulting in less tax revenue in city coffers.

Now, Breed said, she'll be able to craft a budget with supervisors with a lower likelihood of layoffs or service cuts.