KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Senators call for mass vaccination sites in Oakland and LA to stay openAlameda and Santa Cruz counties move Into orange tier, wineries, gyms, movie theaters can increase capacityNapa vaccine pop-up site focuses on food and agricultural workersContra Costa County opens vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+Elder abuse rose in Santa Clara County as county's elder-focused staffing droppedContra Costa County residents 50+ encouraged to schedule their shot nowFEMA's Oakland Coliseum vaccination site to close as California ramps up shots
More timeline

Senators Call for Mass Vaccination Sites in Oakland and LA to Stay Open

California's two U.S. senators said Wednesday they have requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency work with local and state governments to keep mass COVID-19 vaccination sites open in Oakland and Los Angeles past their planned April 11 end date.

In a letter to acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton, Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla asked for the sites at the Oakland Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles to stay open, saying they have both have been administering more than 7,500 doses per day, bolstering regional capacity.

Feinstein and Padilla called for FEMA "to provide the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the counties of Alameda and Los Angeles with financial and logistical support so they can take over operations, and that the federal government continues to send the sites direct shipments of vaccine doses."

The two sites in Oakland and Los Angeles opened in February for an eight-week pilot program. During their last two weeks, the sites are slated to switch from providing the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

With California planning to make all residents 16 and older eligible for the vaccine next month, "we believe this is precisely the time when mass vaccination sites, like the ones in Oakland and Los Angeles, are needed. It would be counterproductive to close them before the vast majority of the population is vaccinated," the senators wrote.

Sponsored

— Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

Alameda and Santa Cruz Counties Move Into Orange Tier

More businesses can open Tuesday in Alameda and Santa Cruz counties, the state announced. The transmission of COVID-19 is low enough to propel both regions into the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy starting Wednesday.

That makes for 17 counties in the orange tier statewide. Other California counties moving into the orange tier include Butte, Colusa, Los Angeles, Modoc, Orange and Tuolumne.

Despite the positive improvement countywide, Alameda County officials warned people should still be cautious.

“Our metrics have improved, but this pandemic is not yet in our rearview mirror,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County health officer, in a statement. “Variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are circulating in our county, case rates are rising in other parts of the country and, while nearly a quarter of Alameda County residents aged 16 and older have been fully vaccinated, we aren’t at the levels required for broad community protection or immunity.”

The new tier means lots of places can increase capacity, like wineries, gyms and movie theaters. And businesses like bars and breweries can now reopen even if they don't serve food, which one owner in Oakland said is huge.

Sponsored

“It was probably the hardest year to own a bar or restaurant in the history of American hospitality," said Billy Joe Agan, owner of Eli’s Mile High Club in Oakland.

Alameda County has a full list available of increased capacity by industry.

But reopening his venue isn’t as easy as flipping a switch. Staff have to be vaccinated, Agan said, and he can only reopen at 50% capacity outside. He said that’s not enough to pay the bills.

“I'm a volume place. I'm in the business of getting lots of people in my space at once,” Agan said.

Plus, he isn’t sure people will come out in droves. The virus is still out there. The future, he said, still feels shaky.

Lesley McClurg

Top of timeline ↑

Napa Vaccine Pop-Up Helps Food and Agricultural Workers

A new pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site opened Tuesday in Napa County to provide shots for high-risk individuals in the community.

The site was started in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Napa County. More than half of the appointments are dedicated to food and agricultural workers in the area.

Sponsored

"These are the people who are working out in the vineyards. These are the people who are working in the cellars. These people are critical to keep the businesses going," said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners.

The organization is providing volunteers for the new vaccine site.

Reiff says the goal is to reach vulnerable and underserved communities. The site is expected to administer up to 1,600 initial doses. In three weeks, people will get their second shot at another pop-up.

The overall vibe is upbeat, Reiff said.

“People are excited. They might be a little nervous. There’s clapping. There’s crying. It’s really a joyous day," she said.

Lesley McClurg

Top of timeline ↑

All Contra Costa County Residents 16+ Now Eligible for Vaccines

Contra Costa County health officials announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to everyone who lives or works in the county, age 16 and older.

On Monday, county COVID-19 operations chief Dr. Ori Tzvieli said the county would open vaccine eligibility to all adults before the state's target date of April 15 due in part to an increased vaccine supply from both state and federal sources.

In a press release Tuesday, the county health department encouraged everyone who lives or works in Contra Costa County to request an appointment, while noting that appointments can only be made through the county's system, and not the state's My Turn portal.

County health officials said thousands of vaccination appointments are available at community clinics this week. Increased vaccine supplies from the state and federal government are in the tens of thousands of doses. Last week, the county received 84,500 doses – 30,000 more doses than just the week before, officials said.

The county is also working to eliminate equity barriers, including axing a complicated registration form and beginning to accept walk-ins at its Richmond Auditorium and Bay Point Health Center vaccination locations, as well as adding more walk-in locations soon, according to health officials.

"Since we gave the first dose in our county on Dec. 15, getting vaccine to everyone and anyone has been our top priority," county Health Director Anna Roth said in a media release. "Removing barriers of all kinds, including confusing eligibility criteria is an important step in furthering our equity goals. This is an important day."

Roughly 630,000 total vaccine doses have now been administered countywide. The county has set a goal to administer 1 million doses by May 31.

- KQED's David Marks and Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

Elder Abuse Rose in Santa Clara County as County Staffing Dropped

Incidents of elder and dependent adult abuse have been climbing in Santa Clara County since 2013, but the biggest spike occurred last year while residents were sheltering inside their homes, according to county data.

Meanwhile, the county's Adult Protective Services struggled with understaffing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county's department in 2018 and 2019 received about 5,900 abuse complaints, while in 2020 complaints rose to more than 6,300, a nearly 7% increase.

Mary Ann Warren, director of the Department of Aging and Adult Services, said the rise is attributed to shelter-in-place orders over the past year combined with a rapidly aging population.

"Even when you don't think of yourself as an elder in our community — that's when you're most vulnerable," Warren said. "It's easier to rob one of our clients than it is to rob a bank."

Sponsored

Warren said complaints of financial abuse and self-neglect also rose dramatically last year.

"This problem has been steadily increasing across the country for a number of years, and was only exacerbated last year due to the pandemic not allowing (Adult Protective Services) social workers to go out and conduct in-person safety and wellness checks as frequently," said Sheri Burns, executive director of the Silicon Valley Independent Living Center.

Burns said remote assessments also make it difficult because the elder or dependent adult "doesn't feel safe to share truthful information" when an abuser is present, or because they fear being taken from their home.

Since the pandemic started, the FBI has reported a spike in elder fraud across the country driven in part by COVID-related schemes. As of May 2020, the bureau received about 320,000 complaints, nearly the same number they had for the entirety of 2019.

Santa Clara County data shows self-neglect numbers rose from about 600 cases in previous years to 900 cases in 2020.

But as cases of elder abuse rise, those who investigate and fight it have diminished.

The county's Adult Protective Services Department has taken a hit in the past year. Some employees retired early with the county's voluntary separation program, an effort to cut jobs without laying people off. Other employees are helping the county with COVID-19 vaccinations.

At the beginning of last year, the department had 32 employees working on case investigations. Now they're down to 24 workers, leading to a case backlog.

"By saying what's not working," said Supervisor Cindy Chavez, "it gives us a chance to have a conversation about what could work, particularly as it relates to staffing shortages."

To report known or suspected elder abuse, call the county's 24-hour Adult Protective Services at (408) 975-4900 or (800) 414-2002. The District Attorney's Office has an elder fraud hotline at (855) 323-5337 dedicated to investigate and prosecute cases of elder fraud.

For abuse that occurs in a licensed long-term care facility, call the long-term-care ombudsman at (408) 944-0567.

This is a news brief. For the full story head to San Jose Spotlight.

— Madelyn Reese, San Jose Spotlight, via Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

Contra Costa County Residents 50+ Encouraged to Schedule Their Shot Now

Contra Costa County says it could expand coronavirus vaccine eligibility to people 16 years and older later this week.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli, COVID-19 operations chief for Contra Costa County, says they are getting an increased vaccine supply from both state and federal sources.

The county expanded eligibility a week ago to people 50 and older. Tzvieli says they are currently trying to schedule about 20,000 unfilled appointments over the next seven days for those who are eligible. They include those eligible under state guidelines, like essential workers, people who live or work in congregate living spaces, and individuals 16 or older with high-risk health conditions.

There is no exact date when the county will expand eligibility to the 16 and older group, but Tzvieli expects that could happen as early as later this week.

“Right now, we're making a push for people who are 50 and older because they're eligible,” he said. “We want to make sure we've made a good push in that group. And then when we see that we still have vacancies, that's when we'll go to 16 and over.”

Sponsored

He says when appointments open up to everyone 16 and older, the county plans to focus outreach on underserved communities.

Contra Costa County is still in the state’s red coronavirus tier, but Tzvieli says it could move to the less restrictive orange tier within the next seven days.

Polly Stryker

Top of timeline ↑

Future of Coliseum Vaccination Site Uncertain As FEMA Pilot Winds Down

The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to stop operating two mass vaccination sites in California next month, including one at the Oakland Coliseum, just days before the state makes everyone 16 and older eligible for a shot.

The two sites in Oakland and Los Angeles opened in February for an eight-week pilot program that concludes on April 11.

The sites will switch from the Pfizer to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot, during the final two weeks of operation so that people do not have to sign up for a second dose elsewhere.

State and county officials said they would have liked the program to continue, though it provided a small fraction of California’s overall shots. The two sites combined have administered half a million doses, with about 67% going to underserved communities and people of color, according to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the agency, said the state is working with Los Angeles and Alameda counties to see if they can continue to put the sites at the Oakland Coliseum and Cal State Los Angeles campus to use. The state asked for an extension of the program but it has not been granted.

“We’ve been clear that California is ready to continue the mission if further funding and vaccines would be allocated by the federal government,” he said.

Representatives for the Alameda County Public Health Department, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Alameda County Board of Supervisors President Keith Carson did not respond to requests for comment about the closure of the Oakland site.

Frank Mansell, a spokesman for FEMA, said while the sites may keep operating in some fashion, the special allocation of doses will not continue after April 15. The closure of California’s sites does not mean sites will be opening elsewhere, he said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state will allow everyone 16 and older to be eligible for the vaccine starting on April 15. Right now people 65 and over, younger people with certain health conditions and farmworkers, teachers and several other occupations are eligible. The state is soon expecting a much greater supply of doses.

This is a news brief. For the full story head to the Associated Press.

— Kathleen Ronayne and Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑