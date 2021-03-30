KQED is a proud member of
Elder Abuse Rose in Santa Clara County as County Staffing Dropped

Incidents of elder and dependent adult abuse have been climbing in Santa Clara County since 2013, but the biggest spike occurred last year while residents were sheltering inside their homes, according to county data.

Meanwhile, the county's adult protective services struggled with understaffing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county's department in 2018 and 2019 received about 5,900 abuse complaints, while in 2020 complaints rose to more than 6,300, a nearly 7% increase.

Director of Department of Aging and Adult Services Mary Ann Warren said the rise is attributed to shelter-in-place orders over the past year combined with a rapidly-aging population.

"Even when you don't think of yourself as an elder in our community — that's when you're most vulnerable," Warren said. "It's easier to rob one of our clients than it is to rob a bank."

Warren said complaints of financial abuse and self-neglect also rose dramatically last year.

"This problem has been steadily increasing across the country for a number of years, and was only exacerbated last year due to the pandemic not allowing (adult protective services) social workers to go out and conduct in-person safety and wellness checks as frequently," said Sheri Burns, executive director of the Silicon Valley Independent Living Center.

Burns said remote assessments also make it difficult because the elder or dependent adult "doesn't feel safe to share truthful information" when an abuser is present, or because they fear being taken from their home.

Since the pandemic started, the FBI has reported a spike in elder fraud across the country driven in part by COVID-related schemes. As of May 2020, the bureau received about 320,000 complaints, nearly the same number they had for the entirety of 2019.

Santa Clara County data shows self-neglect numbers rose from about 600 cases in previous years to 900 cases in 2020.

But as cases of elder abuse rise, those who investigate and fight it have diminished.

The county's Adult Protective Services Department has taken a hit in the past year. Some employees retired early with the county's voluntary separation program, an effort to cut jobs without laying people off. Other employees are helping the county with COVID-19 vaccinations.

At the beginning of last year, the department had 32 employees working on case investigations. Now they're down to 24 workers, leading to a case backlog.

"By saying what's not working," said Supervisor Cindy Chavez, "it gives us a chance to have a conversation about what could work, particularly as it relates to staffing shortages."

To report known or suspected elder abuse, call the county's 24-hour adult protective services at (408) 975-4900 or (800) 414-2002. The District Attorney's Office has an elder fraud hotline at (855) 323-5337 dedicated to investigate and prosecute cases of elder fraud.

For abuse that occurs in a licensed long-term care facility, call the long-term-care ombudsman at (408) 944-0567.

This is a news brief. For the full story head to San Jose Spotlight.

—Madelyn Reese, San Jose Spotlight, via Bay City News

Contra Costa County Residents 50+ Encouraged to Schedule Their Shot Now

Contra Costa County says it could expand coronavirus vaccine eligibility to people 16 years and older later this week.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli, COVID-19 operations chief for Contra Costa County, says they are getting an increased vaccine supply from both state and federal sources.

The county expanded eligibility a week ago to people 50 and older. Tzvieli says they are currently trying to schedule about 20,000 unfilled appointments over the next seven days for those who are eligible. They include those eligible under state guidelines, like essential workers, people who live or work in congregate living spaces, and individuals 16 or older with high-risk health conditions.

There is no exact date when the county will expand eligibility to the 16 and older group, but Tzvieli expects that could happen as early as later this week.

“Right now, we're making a push for people who are 50 and older because they're eligible,” he said. “We want to make sure we've made a good push in that group. And then when we see that we still have vacancies, that's when we'll go to 16 and over.”

He says when appointments open up to everyone 16 and older, the county plans to focus outreach on underserved communities.

Contra Costa County is still in the state’s red coronavirus tier, but Tzvieli says it could move to the less restrictive orange tier within the next seven days.

Polly Stryker

Future of Coliseum Vaccination Site Uncertain As FEMA Pilot Winds Down

The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to stop operating two mass vaccination sites in California next month, including one at the Oakland Coliseum, just days before the state makes everyone 16 and older eligible for a shot.

The two sites in Oakland and Los Angeles opened in February for an eight-week pilot program that concludes on April 11.

The sites will switch from the Pfizer to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot, during the final two weeks of operation so that people do not have to sign up for a second dose elsewhere.

State and county officials said they would have liked the program to continue, though it provided a small fraction of California’s overall shots. The two sites combined have administered half a million doses, with about 67% going to underserved communities and people of color, according to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the agency, said the state is working with Los Angeles and Alameda counties to see if they can continue to put the sites at the Oakland Coliseum and Cal State Los Angeles campus to use. The state asked for an extension of the program but it has not been granted.

“We’ve been clear that California is ready to continue the mission if further funding and vaccines would be allocated by the federal government,” he said.

Representatives for the Alameda County Public Health Department, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Alameda County Board of Supervisors President Keith Carson did not respond to requests for comment about the closure of the Oakland site.

Frank Mansell, a spokesman for FEMA, said while the sites may keep operating in some fashion, the special allocation of doses will not continue after April 15. The closure of California’s sites does not mean sites will be opening elsewhere, he said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state will allow everyone 16 and older to be eligible for the vaccine starting on April 15. Right now people 65 and over, younger people with certain health conditions and farmworkers, teachers and several other occupations are eligible. The state is soon expecting a much greater supply of doses.

This is a news brief. For the full story head to the Associated Press.

— Kathleen Ronayne and Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press

COVID Cases Inch Up as California Rushes to Vaccinate Millions

Even as California rushes to vaccinate millions of residents, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has ticked up this week.

The state began the week with a seven-day positivity rate of 1.7%. That climbed to 2% by Thursday, where it has hovered since.

The rise is not major, but it comes after several months of steadily declining infections.

Matt Willis, Marin County’s public health officer, said he thinks there’s a combination of factors responsible — loosening restrictions, behavior changes and more infectious variants.

The so-called California variant, which could be more infectious, is now responsible for the majority of cases in the state, he said.

“The counties are all reopening across the state, and as we move from purple into orange there is more opportunity for transmission,” Willis said.

With more restaurants and other businesses open for indoor operations, the risk of exposure increases.

“To me, it all boils down to the fact that we need to continue to do all the things we've been doing up to this point to manage this pandemic: facial covering, social distancing, avoiding indoor gatherings,” he said. “As much as people are feeling pandemic fatigue, it's really just the home stretch here.”

Kevin Stark

California Employment Department Launches New Tool to Better Track Unemployment Claims

California's embattled Employment Development Department this week announced a new tool to track unemployment claims in greater detail.

One breakout on the dashboard shows weekly unemployment claims by county, with three Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara — included in the list of counties with the top 10 highest number of claims for the week ending March 20.

Alameda County had the most claims in the region for that week, with nearly 4,900. But that's still far below some of the heaviest hitters on the list. Los Angeles County — the state's most populous — topped the chart with over 40,000 claims over that same week.

The new dashboard comes after a tough year for the agency, which since the start of the pandemic has been overloaded with unemployment claims that it has frequently failed to pay out on a timely basis. Consecutive reports from the California state auditor earlier this year called for greater transparency from EDD on how it tracks its unemployment data.

In a press release Friday, EDD reported a current backlog of more than 152,000 applicants — those who have been waiting for at least 21 days for action on their claims.

However, that figure doesn’t include the more than 900,000 people who still need to certify their claims to prove they are still eligible for unemployment, and the up to 900,000 more with accounts that EDD froze last year because of fraud concerns, who are still trying to verify their identities.

Mary Franklin Harvin

Open Season for Vaccines Is Coming. Bay Area Counties Worry They Won't Have the Supply

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state is expanding vaccine eligibility to Californians age 50 and older on April 1, followed by all people 16 and older on April 15.

But that timeline worries Bay Area health officials who say demand is already far greater than supply.

Without more doses, the counties won’t be able to deal with the onslaught of newly eligible people, and health officials say the state has yet to provide a clear outlook of how much vaccine is on the way.

Santa Clara County vaccine officer Marty Fenstersheib said the county has the infrastructure to give out more shots, but not the doses.

“We have the capacity to vaccinate over 200,000 people a week,” he said. “We're doing probably a third of that, and we are concerned, beginning next week on April 1, when we add that additional 400,000 people, that we don't have the vaccine.”

The state told counties to expect supplies to increase later in April, but Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis shares Fenstersheib's concern regarding supply.

“It’s one thing to declare everyone’s eligible, it's another thing to have enough vaccine to deliver on that promise,” he wrote in an email.

San Francisco’s COVID-19 Command Center said in an email that "vaccine distribution to San Francisco’s health care providers and DPH is limited, inconsistent, and unpredictable," and that the city “only learns about its weekly allotment of doses a week before delivery."

San Francisco received just 16,000 doses of vaccine this week, and expects about the same for next week.

“Without a forecast of future allocations, planning for vaccine administration is difficult,” the health officials said.

Neetu Balram, a spokesperson for Alameda County's health department, said the county supports the continued expansion in the state framework to get more vaccines to more people more quickly.

But she noted that “vaccine supply continues to be the greatest challenge for vaccinating more Alameda County residents and workers.”

The county has administered more than 244,000 second doses. Nearly 1 in 5 residents of Alameda County age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

"Like every other county in the state, Contra Costa is waiting to see how much supply increases in the coming weeks," said Scott Alonso of the Contra Costa County's health department. "We are hopeful that with additional supply coming to us, we can continue to ensure every eligible resident that wants a shot can get one."

Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health, said in an emailed statement that the county is looking for “greater predictability of supply” from the state.

State officials have told the counties they hope to offer a three-week vaccine projection, which Rogers said will “help us reach eligible residents with better planning and to give residents more time to schedule or come to a vaccine clinic.”

“The current supply constraints and limited advance notice make it more difficult to reach those with less flexibility in their work, care-giving or personal responsibilities,” she said.

Kevin Stark

San Francisco to Vaccinate up to 1,000 Seniors in Chinatown

Over the next two weeks, San Francisco intends to vaccinate as many as 1,000 seniors and other eligible community members who live in Chinatown, city officials announced Friday.

As part of the city’s broader effort to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus, city health officials plan to set up a mobile vaccination station at Ping Yuen, the neighborhood's largest affordable housing facility, on April 2 and April 9.

“From the very beginning, our vaccine distribution has been focused on reaching our communities that have been hit hardest,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We know that means meeting people where they are and making vaccines not only available, but also easy to access.”

Since its launch in mid-February, the city’s mobile vaccination program has administered more than 2,000 vaccines to residents in the Bayview, Tenderloin, Excelsior, Mission, Chinatown and Western Addition neighborhoods, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Health officials are also planning some 30 additional mobile vaccination events — including the one in Chinatown — over the next three weeks, and say they are working closely with community partners to notify and make appointments for the highest-risk populations.

“We’ve been using this mobile care model for many years to serve vulnerable populations and now we are applying these practices to administering the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of public health.

Matthew Green

