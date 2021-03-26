KQED is a proud member of
San Francisco to Vaccinate up to 1,000 Seniors in Chinatown

Over the next two weeks, San Francisco intends to vaccinate as many as 1,000 seniors and other eligible community members who live in Chinatown, city officials announced Friday.

As part of the city’s broader effort to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus, city health officials plan to set up a mobile vaccination station at Ping Yuen, the neighborhood's largest affordable housing facility, on April 2 and April 9.

“From the very beginning, our vaccine distribution has been focused on reaching our communities that have been hit hardest,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We know that means meeting people where they are and making vaccines not only available, but also easy to access.”

Since its launch in mid-February, the city’s mobile vaccination program has administered more than 2,000 vaccines to residents in the Bayview, Tenderloin, Excelsior, Mission, Chinatown and Western Addition neighborhoods, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Health officials are also planning some 30 additional mobile vaccination events — including the one in Chinatown — over the next three weeks, and say they are working closely with community partners to notify and make appointments for the highest-risk populations.

“We’ve been using this mobile care model for many years to serve vulnerable populations and now we are applying these practices to administering the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of public health.

Matthew Green

SF Judge Won't Order SFUSD to Reopen in Person

A San Francisco Superior Court judge on Thursday said he will not issue a preliminary injunction against the San Francisco Unified School District and Board of Education to force them to reopen public schools as soon as possible.

The lawsuit was brought on by City Attorney Dennis Herrera last month and alleged the school district was in violation of state law for keeping schools closed for in-person learning for nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Although Herrera sought a preliminary injunction to force the district and school board to come up with a plan to reopen schools for all students for the remainder of the school year, Judge Ethan Schulman denied the request.

In his ruling, Schulman said there would be "no purpose" in issuing a preliminary injunction at this point, since the district earlier this month already unveiled plans to return elementary school students to in-person learning in waves, starting on April 12.

Schulman cited a current state law recently enacted by Assembly Bill 86, noting it encourages school districts to return students to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, but doesn't require it.

Despite his ruling, Schulman acknowledged, "There can be no doubt as to the adverse effects of the past year on learning, particularly for students from our neediest and most vulnerable communities, not to mention the economic, emotional and physical burdens on students, parents, families, teachers and district staff."

"This lawsuit has served as nothing but a superficial distraction from the work to safely return San Francisco's public school students to in-person learning," SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews said in a statement. "Based on family responses to date, we expect to serve over 20,000 students in person by the end of April. We are working around the clock to return students to school sites and serve them in distance learning."

In addition to reopening elementary schools in waves on April 12, the district said Wednesday that it would reopen middle schools and high schools on April 26, but only for special day classes and the district's focal populations, which include newcomer students, foster youth, students who live in public housing, homeless students and students with limited online engagement.

"Obviously this was not the decision we hoped for, and we vehemently disagree with the court's reasoning. It's disheartening for us and for all the San Francisco families who have suffered under a year of remote learning," Herrera said in a statement. "While we're heartened that at least some students will have the opportunity to go back to school next month, it is still unacceptable to have no real plan for middle and high school students."

— Bay City News

California Vaccinating Undocumented People Under 'No Questions Asked' Policy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly reiterated during a news conference Thursday that undocumented Californians are eligible for a vaccine, encouraging them to go for their shots.

"I've been in Central Valley a dozen times in the last few weeks, providing direct efforts, meeting people where they are, pop-up sites, mobile clinics, going to farms,” Newsom said. “Regardless of immigration status, no questions asked, just get shots into people's arms, stabilize population, stabilize health."

Ghaly said the state is “taking down barriers to access of the vaccine. One of those is showing documentation.”

The statements come after reports of some Southern California pharmacies refusing to administer vaccines to undocumented people.

The big news from the news conference was that California will expand vaccine eligibility for people age 50 and older beginning April 1, with all individuals 16 and older becoming eligible on April 15.

But Newsom also announced that in some areas of the state a “no questions asked” policy is going into effect for people who arrive at a vaccination appointment along with anyone who is officially eligible for a shot.

The policy is specifically designed to accommodate undocumented individuals and only applies to those living in census tracts falling into the state’s County Health Places Index Quartiles 1 and 2.

The state expects this new avenue for vaccinations will mostly be used by, but is not limited to, families.

Kevin Stark

California Is Expanding Vaccine to Ages 50 and Up, Followed by 16 and Up

California will expand vaccine eligibility for people ages 50 and older beginning April 1, with all individuals 16 and older becoming eligible April 15.

In "just a few weeks, there will be no rules, no limitations as it relates to the ability to get a vaccine administered," Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press briefing Thursday. "April 1, everyone 50 and over, April 15, everybody 16 and over."

He added that effective immediately, clinics could offer shots to family members who take eligible relatives to be vaccinated, with "no questions asked" about their own eligibility.

"If someone comes in eligible under the existing rules, but with a family member, we will accommodate the family member," Newsom said.

Still, even with increased supply, “vaccination of willing Californians will take several months,” the state said in a press release.

The state expects to receive about 2.5 million first and second doses per week in the first half of April, increasing to over 3 million in the second half. That's up from about 1.8 million per week currently.

California hopes to have the capacity to administer 4 million vaccines each week by the end of April.

“We are even closer to putting this pandemic behind us with today’s announcement and with vaccine supplies expected to increase dramatically in the months ahead," said California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly in a statement. "However, we are not there yet. It will take time to vaccinate all eligible Californians. During this time, we must not let our guard down. It is important that we remain vigilant, continue to wear masks and follow public health guidance."

In the Bay Area, Contra Costa and Solano counties have already moved to letting people 50 and over make vaccine appointments.

You can watch the governor's news conference here. "I hope this is coming as positive news for those that have been waiting their turn," said Newsom Thursday, ending his prepared remarks. "And by the way, that includes myself. I will be eligible after next Thursday. And I look forward to getting the best shot. And the best vaccine is the next one available, whatever that vaccine is."

Also on Thursday, President Biden opened his first formal news conference by doubling his original goal on COVID-19 vaccines by pledging that the nation will administer 200 million doses by the end of his first 100 days in office. The administration had met Biden’s initial goal of 100 million doses earlier this month — before even his 60th day in office.

While seemingly ambitious, Biden’s vaccine goal amounts to a continuation of the existing pace of vaccinations through the end of next month. The U.S. is now averaging about 2.5 million doses per day and an even greater rate is possible. Over the next month, two of the bottlenecks to getting Americans vaccinated are set to ease as the U.S. supply of vaccines is on track to increase and states lift eligibility requirements to get shots.

Kevin Stark, Jon Brooks and the Associated Press

COVID in Nursing Homes Is Way Down, But Life Inside Remains Very Different

Cases of COVID-19 in California nursing homes are down 98% since the winter surge. But after a year of outbreaks, life inside these facilities has changed, perhaps permanently.

A year ago, Bethany Murray was on a call with nursing home managers on the East Coast. Their warning was stark: This virus will sneak into your building, and it will threaten your residents. Murray is now the administrator of Cedar Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sunnyvale, where a bad outbreak came early.

"I can remember one time walking down the hallway and watching four or five nurses within the span of two to three minutes get a call from the county that they were positive," she said. "They had to leave. They had to walk out."

Even before the pandemic, nursing homes experienced a lot of staff turnover. When COVID hit, suddenly it was much harder to find people to do the work. So state officials loosened work rules, and Murray offered hazard pay.

"One of our doctors was pushing beds as we did a room change. And I'm unclogging toilets, and we had a pipe break in the COVID unit and the plumbers wouldn't come," she recalled.

Eventually hospitals started discharging people more quickly, including those who need post-operative care or rehab. These short-term residents take up about half the beds in Murray’s nursing home. She says they require isolation and testing, and usually more care and attention.

"It's a drain on resources that I don't think will go away until we as a larger community have kind of moved past COVID," Murray said.

Almost half a million nursing home residents in California have received one dose of vaccine. But many pandemic protocols, such as isolating new residents and testing everyone frequently, are still followed. And state rules now permit vaccinated residents to see visitors indoors.

"Even if we're 100% vaccinated, we're still going to have to follow these protocols ... until we're told not to, but also until we're reasonably confident that people coming in do not have COVID," Murray said. "And it's hard to say how long that's going to be."

Nearly 13,000 Californians died from COVID in nursing homes, a smaller percentage of the state’s total than the national average. Murray says she’s optimistic.

"The hospitals are starting the process of vaccinating our residents before they even get to us," she said. "We've taken care of our staff. All of our long-term residents are vaccinated. We're starting to see that light."

And Murray says if care homes are seeing the light, the rest of us can, too.

Molly Peterson

SF Pride to Return in June With New In-Person Format

Parties, events, protests and support groups are where many LGBTQ+ people connect with their chosen families, so a year with few get-togethers has been rough for the community. But the good news is that San Francisco Pride today announced a return in June with a new format that allows for in-person events with social distancing in accordance with state and city safety restrictions.

Instead of a huge parade that packs downtown San Francisco with people, SF Pride will now be split into three smaller events under the theme “All In This Together.” On June 11 and June 12, the festival collaborates with LGBTQ+ film festival Frameline and the San Francisco Giants for a movie night at Oracle Park. The film program is to be announced, and the event will have limited capacity.

Read more here.

Nastia Voynovskaya

Santa Clara County Opts Out of State's Blue Shield Vaccine Distribution Plan

Santa Clara County and the California Department of Public Health have reached an agreement that will allow the county to continue working directly with the state on vaccine distribution, rather than through the health insurance company Blue Shield of California.

The state brought in Blue Shield to oversee California's network of COVID-19 vaccine providers in the hopes of speeding up vaccine distribution. But the move was met with resistance from the majority of counties, including most in the Bay Area.

"We already had a strong partnership with the state," Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said about opting out of working with Blue Shield. "For us it seemed like an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy, and that is the last thing we wanted in terms of how we were going to be able to move forward as quickly and efficiently as we possibly could."

Bay Area public health officials and lawmakers have questioned whether the health provider should be coordinating California's vaccine distribution, and balked at other stipulations like having to use the state's MyTurn appointment system, which has experienced glitches.

The memorandum of understanding delays Santa Clara County's transition to MyTurn and allows it to share vaccines with community clinic partners, which had been another point of contention.

In an email, a Blue Shield spokesperson said: "Our priority is to help ensure more Californians have access to COVID-19 vaccines equitably and as quickly as possible and we look forward to working with Santa Clara County."

San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Napa, Contra Costa and Marin counties are also considering signing the agreement to work directly with the state.

Laura Klivans

