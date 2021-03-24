KQED is a proud member of
SF Pride to Return in June With New In-Person Format

Parties, events, protests and support groups are where many LGBTQ+ people connect with their chosen families, so a year with few get-togethers has been rough for the community. But the good news is that San Francisco Pride today announced a return in June with a new format that allows for in-person events with social distancing in accordance with state and city safety restrictions.

Instead of a huge parade that packs downtown San Francisco with people, SF Pride will now be split into three smaller events under the theme “All In This Together.” On June 11 and June 12, the festival collaborates with LGBTQ+ film festival Frameline and the San Francisco Giants for a movie night at Oracle Park. The film program is to be announced, and the event will have limited capacity.

Nastia Voynovskaya

Santa Clara County Opts Out of State's Blue Shield Vaccine Distribution Plan

Santa Clara County and the California Department of Public Health have reached an agreement that will allow the county to continue working directly with the state on vaccine distribution, rather than through the health insurance company Blue Shield of California.

The state brought in Blue Shield to oversee California's network of COVID-19 vaccine providers in the hopes of speeding up vaccine distribution. But the move was met with resistance from the majority of counties, including most in the Bay Area.

"We already had a strong partnership with the state," Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said about opting out of working with Blue Shield. "For us it seemed like an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy, and that is the last thing we wanted in terms of how we were going to be able to move forward as quickly and efficiently as we possibly could."

Bay Area public health officials and lawmakers have questioned whether the health provider should be coordinating California's vaccine distribution, and balked at other stipulations like having to use the state's My Turn appointment system, which has experienced glitches.

The memorandum of understanding delays Santa Clara County's transition to My Turn and allows it to share vaccines with community clinic partners, which had been another point of contention.

In an email, a Blue Shield spokesperson said: "Our priority is to help ensure more Californians have access to COVID-19 vaccines equitably and as quickly as possible and we look forward to working with Santa Clara County."

San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Napa, Contra Costa and Marin counties are also considering signing the agreement to work directly with the state.

Laura Klivans

Multiple Bay Area Counties Limit First-Dose Vaccine Appointments Amid Inadequate Supply

At least four Bay Area counties say they've had to reduce the number of first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to inadequate supply.

Santa Clara, San Mateo, Solano and Sonoma counties are all reporting a recent decrease in the number of vaccines they have received from the state.

In San Mateo County, the number of doses has changed widely — decreasing by more than 1,300 doses over the last two weeks.

"With the uncertainty around supply, San Mateo County is able to manage its second-dose clinics but has shifted away from large mass vaccination events to focus on smaller community-based first-dose clinics," said San Mateo Public Health Department spokesperson Preston Merchant.

Multiple factors determine the number of vaccine doses that counties receive, including how many federally qualified health care centers each county has, and the number of ZIP codes that qualify as at-risk, per state guidelines.

"The way to keep our case rates declining, as everyone knows, is to accelerate vaccination, particularly in communities that have had the highest rates of COVID, and that is really the central challenge before us now," said Dr. Sara Cody, health officer for Santa Clara County, where vaccine dose allocations have also recently decreased.

Meanwhile, other Bay Area counties have reported largely flat vaccine allocations, even as they say they have the capacity to inoculate thousands more residents each week.

"Demand for vaccine far exceeds supply," said Neetu Balram, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Public Health Department. "There continues to be more people who are eligible for [the] vaccine and want to be vaccinated than there is vaccine that can be allocated."

In response to the ongoing shortage, Gov. Gavin Newsom last week said counties could expect supply from the state to ramp up in the coming weeks. Local clinics may also soon qualify to receive additional supplies of the vaccine under a federal distribution program.

— Alice Woelfle

Treasure Island Vaccine Site to Open Saturday

Pleas to bring a vaccine site to Treasure Island have resulted in the opening of the first drop-in location on the island, Supervisor Matt Haney said Tuesday.

Just two weeks ago, Haney called for the city to step up vaccinations for the island's residents, citing state efforts to prioritize 40% of the vaccine supply for some of the city's most underserved ZIP codes.

Based on California Healthy Places Index criteria, including residents' income and access to health care, both Treasure Island and the Tenderloin neighborhood qualify as underserved ZIP codes.

According to Haney, the new site is desperately needed because the island has no active health clinic and is home to San Francisco's third highest percentage of both Black and Latino residents.

"It is crucial that we have drop-in, neighborhood-based vaccine sites accessible to people in our most high need, vulnerable communities," Haney said in a statement. "Residents of Treasure Island have had among the least access to vaccines in the city for months. Having this low-barrier vaccine site on Treasure Island is critical to the city's recovery and meeting our equity goals."

The new site will soft launch for eligible Treasure Island residents on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ship Shape Community Center at 850 Avenue I. The site will again open on the two following Saturdays, at least, Haney said.

Outreach workers will begin door-to-door visits on the island this week to help residents make appointments in advance. Residents can also make appointments directly at the site.

—Bay City News

For Out-of-Work Californians, More Headaches From EDD

Over the weekend, out-of-work Californians started flooding social media with complaints about not being able to get through to the Employment Development Department's website so they could certify their eligibility for unemployment benefits.

The EDD says the glitch is only impacting a certain group of applicants.

Though the agency hasn’t confirmed what’s causing the error messages, some of the processes weighing down its already fragile systems include a backlog of over 1 million people, going on two straight months, and up to 900,000 claims still in limbo out of the 1.4 million EDD froze late last year to combat fraud.

In mid-February, EDD confirmed a little over 400,000 of these frozen applicants had verified their claims. Since then, the agency hasn’t provided detailed figures, so it’s anyone’s guess as to how many people are stuck.

EDD is now trying to distribute funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Biden a couple of weeks ago. The process is complicated, because EDD has to reconfirm the status of claims to make sure applicants are still on the right program, and then channel the appropriate amount of money into their accounts.

The agency has already said it could take until mid-April, if not later, to implement the necessary changes.

On top of all this, countless Californians are also reaching the one-year mark on their regular unemployment insurance claims, which means they have to refile their applications. This normally shouldn't be a problem, but the system is already so overloaded that if any error during refiling snags an application, fixing it can become another major hassle, and yet an additional opportunity for out-of-work Californians to get tangled in the system.

Mary Franklin Harvin

San Francisco, Santa Clara, Marin Counties Moving to Orange Tier, Allowing More Openings

San Francisco, Santa Clara and Marin counties are moving up a notch to the orange tier of the state's COVID risk-assessment system.

In the orange category, the risk of transmission of the coronavirus is considered "moderate," allowing more commerce and other activities to resume. Along with San Mateo, four of nine Bay Area counties have now hit orange, leaving only the yellow category ahead as the most liberal in terms of pandemic restrictions, though the state is mulling the addition of a green tier, in which many regulations will be dropped altogether.

The changes in San Francisco take effect on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Marin and Santa Clara announced new openings would be allowed as of Wednesday without specifying a time.

San Francisco says it will allow nonessential offices to open at 25% capacity. Bars, breweries and some indoor family recreation centers can also resume operations at 25% capacity.

Outdoor arts, theater and music performances and festivals with audiences of up to 50 can take place starting April 1, though the city said it's still working on guidelines so that outdoor spectator sports and large entertainment venues can operate.

Retail stores, personal services, dining, fitness, religious ceremonies, movie theaters, museums and zoos are among the businesses and activities that can operate at increased capacity. Indoor small gatherings of up to 12 people from three households will also be officially allowed.

San Francisco health officials said cases and hospitalizations are continuing to decline, with a current average of 31 new cases a day equal to the total in mid-November, before the winter surge created a health care crisis in the entire Bay Area region as well as the state.

As always, officials included a note of caution, citing the coronavirus variants as a potential source of greater transmission to come. The city continues to impose stricter limitations than the state allows within the tier system. San Francisco will now put a 50% of capacity cap on indoor retail customers, for instance, while Marin and Santa Clara will allow 100%.

Jon Brooks

Contra Costa Residents 50 and Over Now Eligible for Vaccine

All Contra Costa County residents ages 50 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine following an increase in the county's supply of doses, Contra Costa Health Services announced Monday.

Contra Costa County is the second Bay Area county to expand its vaccine eligibility to people 50 and up, following Solano County's recent expansion.

"We look forward to the coming months when we can do away with vaccine eligibility, when anyone and everyone is eligible," Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis said in a statement.

Last week, Contra Costa County extended eligibility to residents ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions like cancer, obesity and heart disease, but that qualifier will now be lifted for those over 50.

The county also continues to vaccinate residents over age 65, as well as those in essential sectors like health care, food and agriculture and education.

More than 336,000 residents across the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date, including 96% of residents ages 75 and older.

Roughly 1.15 million people live in the county, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Some 235,000 county residents are between ages 50 and 64, according to CCHS.

"We are making good progress vaccinating those in the groups already eligible and will now continue to prioritize more of the most vulnerable groups in our community," county Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

County officials have set a goal of administering 1 million vaccine doses by July 4. To date, 515,520 doses have been given, according to county data.

Eligible Contra Costa County residents can request a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online or by calling (833) 829-2626.

—Bay City News

