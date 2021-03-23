KQED is a proud member of
SF City Attorney Asks Judge to Expand In-Person Learning to All SFUSD Students by End of April

San Francisco city attorneys on Monday asked a Superior Court judge to require the San Francisco Unified School District to offer in-person learning to all students, in all grades, by the end of April.

The request is the latest attempt by San Francisco officials to use the legal and political levers at their disposal to speed up the pace of school reopenings in the city, where public school students have been in distance learning since the outset of the pandemic.

The hearing came on the heels of a decision by a judge in San Diego last week to block state restrictions on school openings in areas of the state with the highest rates of coronavirus infections.

But it is unclear whether the courts in San Francisco will be willing to take the reins of the city's complex and contentious school reopening debate.

The hearing on Monday concerned a lawsuit filed by City Attorney Dennis Herrera against the district in early February.

At issue is language in California's 2020-2021 state budget, directing schools to "offer classroom-based instruction whenever possible."

Since Herrera filed the suit, the district and its teachers union have agreed to bring back preschool and elementary school students in April – but not for five full days a week.

Guy Marzorati

Blue Shield, Awarded State Vaccine Contract, Spent Years Cultivating Relationship with Newsom

Gavin Newsom was just making a name for himself as mayor of San Francisco in 2005 when Blue Shield of California wrote him its first major check.

The young, business-friendly Democrat had exploded onto the national scene the year before by issuing same-sex marriage licenses in San Francisco, and he was pushing his next big idea, called Project Homeless Connect. The initiative would host bazaar-style events in neighborhoods across the city, linking homeless people to services like food assistance and health care.

Newsom needed financial support from businesses, and Blue Shield answered with a $25,000 contribution.

Over the next 16 years, as Newsom’s political career flourished, the health insurance behemoth became one of his most generous and trusted supporters. It contributed nearly $23 million to Newsom’s campaigns and special causes, according to a California Healthline analysis of political and charitable contributions. Of that, nearly 90% has funded the homelessness initiatives that critics and allies say are dearest to Newsom’s heart.

Newsom, elected governor in 2018, in turn has rewarded Blue Shield and its executives with positions of power during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed nearly 56,000 Californians’ lives.

Facing mounting criticism early this year over the chaotic COVID-19 vaccination rollout and a growing recall effort to remove him from office, Newsom gave the insurer a $15 million, no-bid contract to take over California’s life-or-death effort to quickly vaccinate its 40 million residents. Last spring, Newsom also enlisted Blue Shield’s CEO, Paul Markovich, to help steer the state’s coronavirus testing strategy, another component of the state’s pandemic response that had faltered.

Samantha Young and Angela Hart, Kaiser Health News

Bay Area Appears to Opt Out of California's Vaccine Network

No Bay Area county health departments have signed on to participate in Blue Shield of California’s vaccine network, a state-funded agreement designed to speed up vaccine distribution.

Officials have pressed all the counties to join, but so far only nine counties and one city have opted in. Bay Area public health officials and lawmakers have questioned whether the health provider should be coordinating the state’s vaccine distribution.

One sticking point with the agreement between the insurer and the state is that it prevents counties from sharing vaccines with community clinic partners.

Dr. Jeff Smith, county executive for Santa Clara County, said during a Board of Supervisors meeting last week that the stipulation is a non-starter.

“Santa Clara County, and a number of other counties, made it clear that the current version of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) was not acceptable because it precluded the operations the way that we currently do them — sharing vaccine with our community clinic partners,” Smith said. “We think that's a critically important issue.”

Smith told the supervisors that negotiations with the state are ongoing and he's hopeful for an agreement with more flexibility.

Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Kern, Kings, Lake, Shasta, Siskiyou and Ventura counties have signed on to the MOU, as well as the city of Long Beach.

Kevin Stark

West Contra Costa Unified School District Deal May Allow Some In-Person Learning in April

The West Contra Costa Unified School District and labor groups have reached a tentative deal to allow some students to return to class in April.

The plan prioritizes students who require the most help, including English language learners, foster youth and students who need mental health support.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District includes the cities of El Cerrito, Richmond, San Pablo, Pinole and Hercules and the unincorporated areas of Bayview-Montalvin Manor, East Richmond Heights, El Sobrante, Kensington, North Richmond and Tara Hills, according to the district.

"I’m happy to finally see our school buildings get opened," Superintendent Matthew Duffy said. "But I’m disappointed that we’re not able to provide more to our students for this last part of the school year."

Duffy says he’s hopeful that by mid-August all students will be able to return to school in person.

Not all were happy with the deal, however.

A parent group, West Contra Costa Safe Open Schools, criticized the agreement, saying they were "frustrated" there is not more in-person instruction.

"This proposal does not give my kindergartner any actual in-person instructional time with his teacher, who he has never met face to face," said Ernesto Falcon, WCCOS parent advocate, in a statement. "We, like other working parents all over the district, also have no way to get our kid to campus for 2 hours of after-care, not school.”

The group said the deal as it stands would see WCCSD not collect $9 million in eligible state funding announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a carrot to see schools reopen more quickly.

Holly McDede

Cal/OSHA Fines Alta Bates $155,000 for COVID-Related Worker Safety Violations

California workplace safety regulators have fined Sutter Health's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center more than $155,000 for COVID-19-related worker safety violations. The hospital has appealed the citations.

The safety citations include failure to provide N95 respirators for some nurses and not ensuring COVID-19-positive patients "did not leave their rooms and walk around" the hospital, according to the Cal/OSHA citation filings from March 17, which were forwarded to KQED by the California Nurses Association.

The citations follow complaints made by nurses after the July 2020 death of a 59-year-old nurse, Janine Paiste-Ponder, who died after contracting COVID-19. She treated COVID-19 patients at the Oakland-based hospital.

Paula Lyn is a recently retired nurse who worked at Summit for decades. She wonders if Paiste-Ponder's death was preventable.

"Sometimes an organization will say they did everything that they could," Lyn said. "But did they?"

In a statement, a Sutter Health spokesperson said they disagree with Cal/OSHA’s findings and have appealed the citation. Sutter Health said none of the findings are specific to Paiste-Ponder's death.

Safety violations also include a failure to implement an aerosol transmissible disease exposure control plan, failure to notify nurses of exposure to COVID-19 in a timely manner and failure to provide proper respiratory protection for nurses carrying out high-hazard procedures on COVID-19-positive patients, among others.

Holly McDede and Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez 

SF Health Officer in 'Full Support' of Schools Reopening for In-Person Learning

San Francisco's acting health officer, Dr. Susan Philip, is "in full support of reopening all schools for TK-12 grades as safely as possible," according to a statement Friday.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance on school reopening that recommends students stay only 3 feet apart, rather than the previous guidance requiring 6 feet of distance.

In the statement, Philip said this new guidance "adds to the evidence that schools can be safe environments for in-person instruction."

"The research now clearly shows that schools can be safe environments for teachers, staff, and students as long as COVID-19 prevention and mitigation measures are followed," Philip said. "The data also shows there are significant harms to children’s health and well-being from being away from in-person instruction."

Earlier this month, officials with the San Francisco Unified School District announced a tentative deal with the teachers union that would allow some younger students to return to in-person classes with a phased reopening, beginning in mid-April.

According to the statement, Philip said her office will consult with the state Department of Public Health to determine how to incorporate the CDC's guidance into local reopening plans.

Michelle Wiley

After a Year of COVID-19 Outbreaks, California Prisons Reckon with Mistakes

One year into the coronavirus pandemic, the impact on California’s prisons has become clear. Confined in close and often crowded quarters, nearly half of the state's incarcerated population has become infected — more than 49,000 people.

Large outbreaks and alarming death tolls have ravaged most of the state’s prisons, from San Quentin State Prison in Bay Area and Avenal in the Central Valley to Donovan Correctional Facility in Southern California.

With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has said the worst of the pandemic has passed. As of March 16, more than 45% of incarcerated people have received their first dose, according to prison health care services.

But a court case that has been brewing for months is keeping the issue in the spotlight. The possibility remains that prison officials may still have to take a drastic step: to halve the number of people at San Quentin, one of the hardest hit prisons in the state.

Last summer, a busload of infected inmates from the California Institution for Men in Chino were transferred to San Quentin. The men hadn’t been tested for the virus in a timely fashion, nor were they quarantined for observation when they first arrived. Within days, COVID-19 began tearing through the prison.

“Most of my friends caught COVID, and I know a few people that also passed,” said Adamu Chan, who was incarcerated at San Quentin at the time.

While the upcoming evidentiary hearing will focus solely on what happened at San Quentin, the ruling could set a precedent for other prisons in California that have grappled with severe outbreaks, including the California Institution for Men, where 27 inmates have died from COVID-19, and Avenal State Prison where more than 3,000 people were infected.

Monica Lam

