KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Bay Area appears to opt-out of California's vaccine networkWest Contra Costa Unified School District deal may allow some in-person learning in AprilCal/OSHA fines Sutter Alta Bates Summit Medical Center $155,000 for COVID-19-related worker safety violationsSF health officer in 'full support' of schools reopening for in-person learningAfter year of COVID-19 outbreaks, California prisons reckon with mistakesCaltrain to provide free rides to vaccination sites starting MondayBerkeley distance-learning families feel some relief after complaints about being overlooked
More timeline

Bay Area Appears to Opt Out of California's Vaccine Network

None of the Bay Area’s county health departments have signed onto participate in Blue Shield of California’s vaccine network, a state-funded agreement designed to speed up vaccine distribution.

Officials have pressed all the counties to join, but so far only nine counties and one city have opted-in. Bay Area public health officials and lawmakers have questioned whether the health provider should be coordinating the state’s vaccine distribution.

One sticking point with the agreement between the insurer and the state is that it prevents counties from sharing vaccines with community clinic partners.

Dr. Jeff Smith, the county executive for Santa Clara County, said during a Board of Supervisors meeting last week that the stipulation is a non-starter.

“Santa Clara County, and a number of other counties, made it clear that the current version of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) was not acceptable because it precluded the operations the way that we currently do them — sharing vaccine with our community clinic partners,” Smith said. “We think that's a critically important issue.”

Sponsored

Smith told the supervisors that negotiations with the state are ongoing and he's hopeful for an agreement with more flexibility.

Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Kern, Kings, Lake, Shasta, Siskiyou and Ventura counties have signed onto the MOU, as well as, the city of Long Beach.

Kevin Stark

Top of timeline ↑

West Contra Costa Unified School District Deal May Allow Some In-Person Learning in April

The West Contra Costa Unified School District and labor groups have reached a tentative deal to allow some students to return to class in April.

The plan prioritizes students who require the most help, including English language learners, foster youth and students who need mental health support.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District includes the cities of El Cerrito, Richmond, San Pablo, Pinole and Hercules and the unincorporated areas of Bayview-Montalvin Manor, East Richmond Heights, El Sobrante, Kensington, North Richmond and Tara Hills, according to the district.

"I’m happy to finally see our school buildings get opened," Superintendent Matthew Duffy said. "But I’m disappointed that we’re not able to provide more to our students for this last part of the school year."

Duffy says he’s hopeful that by mid-August all students will be able to return to school in person.

Sponsored

Not all were happy with the deal, however.

A parent group, West Contra Costa Safe Open Schools, criticized the agreement, saying they were "frustrated" there is not more in-person instruction.

"This proposal does not give my kindergartner any actual in-person instructional time with his teacher, who he has never met face to face," said Ernesto Falcon, WCCOS parent advocate, in a statement. "We, like other working parents all over the district, also have no way to get our kid to campus for 2 hours of after-care, not school.”

The group said the deal as it stands would see WCCSD not collect $9 million in eligible state funding announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a carrot to see schools reopen more quickly.

Holly McDede

Top of timeline ↑

Cal/OSHA Fines Alta Bates $155,000 for COVID-Related Worker Safety Violations

California workplace safety regulators have fined Sutter Health's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center more than $155,000 for COVID-19-related worker safety violations. The hospital has appealed the citations.

The safety citations include failure to provide N95 respirators for some nurses and not ensuring COVID-19-positive patients "did not leave their rooms and walk around" the hospital, according to the Cal/OSHA citation filings from March 17, which were forwarded to KQED by the California Nurses Association.

The citations follow complaints made by nurses after the July 2020 death of a 59-year-old nurse, Janine Paiste-Ponder, who died after contracting COVID-19. She treated COVID-19 patients at the Oakland-based hospital.

Paula Lyn is a recently retired nurse who worked at Summit for decades. She wonders if Paiste-Ponder's death was preventable.

Sponsored

"Sometimes an organization will say they did everything that they could," Lyn said. "But did they?"

In a statement, a Sutter Health spokesperson said they disagree with Cal/OSHA’s findings and have appealed the citation. Sutter Health said none of the findings are specific to Paiste-Ponder's death.

Safety violations also include a failure to implement an aerosol transmissible disease exposure control plan, failure to notify nurses of exposure to COVID-19 in a timely manner and failure to provide proper respiratory protection for nurses carrying out high-hazard procedures on COVID-19-positive patients, among others.

Holly McDede and Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez 

Top of timeline ↑

SF Health Officer in 'Full Support' of Schools Reopening for In-Person Learning

San Francisco's acting health officer, Dr. Susan Philip, is "in full support of reopening all schools for TK-12 grades as safely as possible," according to a statement Friday.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance on school reopening that recommends students stay only 3 feet apart, rather than the previous guidance requiring 6 feet of distance.

In the statement, Philip said this new guidance "adds to the evidence that schools can be safe environments for in-person instruction."

"The research now clearly shows that schools can be safe environments for teachers, staff, and students as long as COVID-19 prevention and mitigation measures are followed," Philip said. "The data also shows there are significant harms to children’s health and well-being from being away from in-person instruction."

Earlier this month, officials with the San Francisco Unified School District announced a tentative deal with the teachers union that would allow some younger students to return to in-person classes with a phased reopening, beginning in mid-April.

Sponsored

According to the statement, Philip said her office will consult with the state Department of Public Health to determine how to incorporate the CDC's guidance into local reopening plans.

Michelle Wiley

Top of timeline ↑

After a Year of COVID-19 Outbreaks, California Prisons Reckon with Mistakes

One year into the coronavirus pandemic, the impact on California’s prisons has become clear. Confined in close and often crowded quarters, nearly half of the state's incarcerated population has become infected — more than 49,000 people.

Large outbreaks and alarming death tolls have ravaged most of the state’s prisons, from San Quentin State Prison in Bay Area and Avenal in the Central Valley to Donovan Correctional Facility in Southern California.

With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has said the worst of the pandemic has passed. As of March 16, more than 45% of incarcerated people have received their first dose, according to prison health care services.

But a court case that has been brewing for months is keeping the issue in the spotlight. The possibility remains that prison officials may still have to take a drastic step: to halve the number of people at San Quentin, one of the hardest hit prisons in the state.

Last summer, a busload of infected inmates from the California Institution for Men in Chino were transferred to San Quentin. The men hadn’t been tested for the virus in a timely fashion, nor were they quarantined for observation when they first arrived. Within days, COVID-19 began tearing through the prison.

Sponsored

“Most of my friends caught COVID, and I know a few people that also passed,” said Adamu Chan, who was incarcerated at San Quentin at the time.

While the upcoming evidentiary hearing will focus solely on what happened at San Quentin, the ruling could set a precedent for other prisons in California that have grappled with severe outbreaks, including the California Institution for Men, where 27 inmates have died from COVID-19, and Avenal State Prison where more than 3,000 people were infected.

Read the full story.

Monica Lam

Top of timeline ↑

Caltrain to Provide Free Rides to Vaccination Sites Starting Monday

Starting next week, Caltrain will offer free train rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites for people living or working in San Francisco, Santa Clara or San Mateo counties.

The agency said that fare payment to vaccination sites will not be required until further notice, starting Monday, March 22.

Passengers who wish to ride free must notify a conductor when they board the train and show proof of the vaccine appointment or a vaccination card.

"By offering free rides to and from vaccinations, we hope to remove cost barriers so that everyone across the three counties we serve has access to the vaccine," said Michelle Bouchard, Caltrain chief operating officer of rail.

Caltrain joins other regional transit systems like AC Transit, BART, SamTrans and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) in offering free rides to vaccination sites as part of the Bay Area Healthy Transit Plan.

For a full list of agencies offering free rides to vaccination sites, visit Healthy Transit Plan.

Passengers on Caltrain must adhere to safety precautions such as wearing a face covering and social distancing while riding the train or at stations.

Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

Berkeley Distance-Learning Families Feel Some Relief After Complaints About Being Overlooked

Berkeley parents who were upset about the district’s plan for families who have chosen to remain in distance learning even as in-person classes resume saw some of their concerns alleviated this week.

After families learned last week that children who stay in distance learning would lose their teachers and might be taught by substitutes, a group of predominantly Black and Latino parents expressed outrage that distance learners were being relegated to a “second-class” educational experience.

The anger was fueled by a lack of details and a tight timeline to make a decision about whether to send kids back in person, which galvanized parents to form a new parent advocacy group.

But at town hall meetings for parents this week, Berkeley Unified School District Superintendent Brent Stephens assured families that although the majority of distance learning students will be assigned new teachers, they would be full-time Berkeley Unified teachers, not substitutes.

“They’re our teachers, they have a lot of experience,” Stephens said, adding that distance learning students will be matched with teachers of the same grade level, and those who receive special education, reading intervention or other specialized services will have the same teachers they do now. An extra virtual class per day will also be added for distance learners.

Read the full story.

Vanessa Rancaño

Top of timeline ↑