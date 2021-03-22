West Contra Costa Unified School District Deal May Allow Some In-Person Learning in April

The West Contra Costa Unified School District and labor groups have reached a tentative deal to allow some students to return to class in April.

The plan prioritizes students who require the most help including English language learners, foster youth, and students who need mental health support.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District includes the cities of El Cerrito, Richmond, San Pablo, Pinole, and Hercules and the unincorporated areas of Bayview-Montalvin Manor, East Richmond Heights, El Sobrante, Kensington, North Richmond, and Tara Hills, according to the district.

Superintendent Matthew Duffy said "I’m happy to finally see our school buildings get opened. But I’m disappointed that we’re not able to provide more to our students for this last part of the school year."

Duffy says he’s hopeful that by mid-August all students will be able to return to school in person.