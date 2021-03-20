KQED is a proud member of
SF Health Officer in 'Full Support' of Schools Reopening for In-Person Learning

San Francisco's Acting Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip is "in full support of reopening all schools for TK-12 grades as safely as possible," according to a statement Friday.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance on school reopening that recommends students stay only three feet apart, rather than the previous guidance requiring six feet of distance.

In the statement, Philip said this new guidance "adds to the evidence that schools can be safe environments for in-person instruction."

"The research now clearly shows that schools can be safe environments for teachers, staff, and students as long as COVID-19 prevention and mitigation measures are followed," Philip said. "The data also shows there are significant harms to children’s health and well-being from being away from in-person instruction."

Earlier this month, officials with the SF Unified School District announced a tentative deal with the teacher's union that would allow some younger students to return to in-person classes with a phased reopening, beginning in mid-April.

According to the statement, Philip said her office will consult with the state Department of Public Health to determine how to incorporate the CDC's guidance guidance into local reopening plans.

Michelle Wiley

After a Year of COVID-19 Outbreaks, California Prisons Reckon with Mistakes

One year into the coronavirus pandemic, the impact on California’s prisons has become clear. Confined in close and often crowded quarters, nearly half of the state's incarcerated population has become infected — more than 49,000 people.

Large outbreaks and alarming death tolls have ravaged most of the state’s prisons, from San Quentin State Prison in Bay Area and Avenal in the Central Valley to Donovan Correctional Facility in Southern California.

With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has said the worst of the pandemic has passed. As of March 16, more than 45% of incarcerated people have received their first dose, according to prison health care services.

But a court case that has been brewing for months is keeping the issue in the spotlight. The possibility remains that prison officials may still have to take a drastic step: to halve the number of people at San Quentin, one of the hardest hit prisons in the state.

Last summer, a busload of infected inmates from the California Institution for Men in Chino were transferred to San Quentin. The men hadn’t been tested for the virus in a timely fashion, nor were they quarantined for observation when they first arrived. Within days, COVID-19 began tearing through the prison.

“Most of my friends caught COVID, and I know a few people that also passed,” said Adamu Chan, who was incarcerated at San Quentin at the time.

While the upcoming evidentiary hearing will focus solely on what happened at San Quentin, the ruling could set a precedent for other prisons in California that have grappled with severe outbreaks, including the California Institution for Men, where 27 inmates have died from COVID-19, and Avenal State Prison where more than 3,000 people were infected.

Read the full story.

Monica Lam

Caltrain to Provide Free Rides to Vaccination Sites Starting Monday

Starting next week, Caltrain will offer free train rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites for people living or working in San Francisco, Santa Clara or San Mateo counties.

The agency said that fare payment to vaccination sites will not be required until further notice, starting Monday, March 22.

Passengers who wish to ride free must notify a conductor when they board the train and show proof of the vaccine appointment or a vaccination card.

"By offering free rides to and from vaccinations, we hope to remove cost barriers so that everyone across the three counties we serve has access to the vaccine," said Michelle Bouchard, Caltrain chief operating officer of rail.

Caltrain joins other regional transit systems like AC Transit, BART, SamTrans and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) in offering free rides to vaccination sites as part of the Bay Area Healthy Transit Plan.

For a full list of agencies offering free rides to vaccination sites, visit Healthy Transit Plan.

Passengers on Caltrain must adhere to safety precautions such as wearing a face covering and social distancing while riding the train or at stations.

Bay City News

Berkeley Distance-Learning Families Feel Some Relief After Complaints About Being Overlooked

Berkeley parents who were upset about the district’s plan for families who have chosen to remain in distance learning even as in-person classes resume saw some of their concerns alleviated this week.

After families learned last week that children who stay in distance learning would lose their teachers and might be taught by substitutes, a group of predominantly Black and Latino parents expressed outrage that distance learners were being relegated to a “second-class” educational experience.

The anger was fueled by a lack of details and a tight timeline to make a decision about whether to send kids back in person, which galvanized parents to form a new parent advocacy group.

But at town hall meetings for parents this week, Berkeley Unified School District Superintendent Brent Stephens assured families that although the majority of distance learning students will be assigned new teachers, they would be full-time Berkeley Unified teachers, not substitutes.

“They’re our teachers, they have a lot of experience,” Stephens said, adding that distance learning students will be matched with teachers of the same grade level, and those who receive special education, reading intervention or other specialized services will have the same teachers they do now. An extra virtual class per day will also be added for distance learners.

Read the full story.

Vanessa Rancaño

Planning a Spring Break? These 5 Tips Can Help Minimize Risk

If you long to see loved ones or dip your toes in the sand, you're not alone.

It's been over a year since the pandemic locked down most of the U.S., and despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid nonessential travel, more Americans are now on the go — booking flights and planning vacations.

And whether you've been vaccinated or not, there are strategies that can reduce the risks of COVID-19 if you do plan to get away.

The CDC recently changed its guidelines to greenlight small gatherings between people who've been vaccinated and those who haven't. So now, many older adults — who were first in line for vaccination — feel a newfound freedom to visit their friends, children and grandchildren.

But what if your loved ones live a plane ride or car trip away?

See here for some tips  to minimize risk.

Allison Aubrey, NPR

Second Case of South African Variant Detected in Santa Clara County

A second case of the COVID-19 strain known as the South African variant has been detected in Santa Clara County, officials said Wednesday, stressing the need for continuing safety measures even as the state eases pandemic restrictions.

The B.1.351 variant was discovered in a specimen taken in early March and randomly selected for genomic sequencing, officials said, noting that an investigation is underway.

Officials said the case, the fourth confirmed in California, is believed to be due to community transmission and not travel-related. A travel-related case was detected in the county earlier this year.

"Considering the national trends, we have been operating under the assumption that these variants were circulating at some level in our communities," said the county Director of Public Health Dr. Sara Cody, in a press release. "This latest case confirms that we do have community transmission and reminds us to not let down our guard in the middle of this pandemic."

The county has also seen the number grow to 15 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7, another strain known as the UK variant. The actual number of variant cases in the community is unknown, "since current genomic sequencing capabilities only allow a fraction of positive cases to be sequenced," according to the press release.

"There is still a lot we are learning, but we do know some very key things about COVID-19 and how to protect ourselves," said Dr. George Han, deputy health officer for the Santa Clara County. "Even with these variants circulating in our community, the best tools to protect ourselves and our loved ones remain familiar to us and are available now. Wear your masks, keep your distance from others, avoid gatherings, especially indoors, and get vaccinated when it's your turn."

Travel is strongly discouraged, officials said, and the activities allowed as areas move into less restrictive tiers in the state's risk-assessment system hould still be considered high-risk.

—Bay City News

Outside Lands Scheduled to Return to Golden Gate Park Halloween Weekend

After over a year without festivals or concerts, music lovers may have something to look forward to this fall. The iconic Outside Lands festival, which typically takes place in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park every August, has moved to Halloween weekend in the hopes that a later date will allow for greater safety and a more widely vaccinated audience.

“The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend,” said festival co-producer Allen Scott. “We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices, and we look forward to being together again soon.” Current ticket holders who are unable to attend the new dates can request refunds until Apr. 15.

Read the full post.

Samuel Getachew

