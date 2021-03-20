SF Health Officer in 'Full Support' of Schools Reopening for In-Person Learning

San Francisco's Acting Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip is "in full support of reopening all schools for TK-12 grades as safely as possible," according to a statement Friday.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance on school reopening that recommends students stay only three feet apart, rather than the previous guidance requiring six feet of distance.

In the statement, Philip said this new guidance "adds to the evidence that schools can be safe environments for in-person instruction."

"The research now clearly shows that schools can be safe environments for teachers, staff, and students as long as COVID-19 prevention and mitigation measures are followed," Philip said. "The data also shows there are significant harms to children’s health and well-being from being away from in-person instruction."

Earlier this month, officials with the SF Unified School District announced a tentative deal with the teacher's union that would allow some younger students to return to in-person classes with a phased reopening, beginning in mid-April.