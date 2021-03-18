KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Getting the COVID vaccine can stir big emotions — and memoriesLegislature sends bill expanding sick leave to NewsomSF Supervisor Hillary Ronen working on ballot measure to 'completely change' school boardFamily of deceased San Quentin inmate sues prison officialsDisneyland will reopen April 30Cruise ship passengers recall deaths, confusion, quarantineSouth San Francisco will bring younger students back to classrooms for two hours daily
More timeline

Legislature Sends Bill Expanding Sick Leave to Newsom

The California Legislature on Thursday voted to expand paid sick leave for about 10.4 million workers, sending a bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom that mandates up to two weeks of paid time off for things like having coronavirus symptoms, scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination or caring for a child who is doing school at home.

The bill, if it is signed into law, applies to companies with at least 25 employees. The rules would expire on Sept. 30, but are retroactive to Jan. 1. Some companies would have to pay their workers for time off they have already taken.

But many companies can get that money back from the federal government. The federal government offers companies a payroll tax credit of up to $511 per day for each employee that takes the paid sick leave. The tax credit is enough to cover workers who make $60 an hour or less, according to state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, the bill's primary author.

But it only applies to companies with more than 500 employees.

While California has gotten billions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid in the past year, the state's Democratic-controlled Legislature has been adding to that in recent weeks. State lawmakers have OK'd more than $14.2 billion in aid for businesses, schools and individuals, while redirecting some federal stimulus dollars to pay off unpaid rent for struggling tenants.

Read the full story.

Adam Beam, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Getting the COVID Vaccine Can Stir Big Emotions — and Memories

After a year of fear, stress and isolation, the COVID-19 vaccine often produces something in addition to the the little pinch of sensation in your arm.

The experience is also emotional. Some feel relief. Others gratitude. Many are overcome and start crying.

Some people say the freedom constricted by the pandemic is beginning to return. And that feeling of liberty is familiar to those who have survived previous epidemics.

On a spring afternoon in 1954, 1-year-old Gloria Anderson played with a group of toddlers in Billings, Montana. Two days later her mother learned that one of the other children had contracted polio. Within days Anderson started feeling sick: first a bit of nausea, then fever. Her mom gasped when she put Anderson in a high chair.

“I was kicking one leg,” explained Anderson. “And my mom stuck the pin in my left leg, and I didn't move it.”

They rushed her to the hospital where she quarantined for three weeks. Even her mother couldn’t visit. The left side of her body was paralyzed, and the prognosis was dire — she would never walk again.

But Anderson was one of the lucky ones. Her immobility was temporary, and six months later she took her first steps.

Because a virus almost killed her and still affects her life, Anderson took the coronavirus seriously from the start. She and her husband religiously sheltered in place, and if they had to leave their home, they wore masks. They desperately missed their grandchildren.

“There's heartache,” said Anderson. “These are hard times. But we do it for one another.”

Read the full story

Lesley McClurg

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen Working on Ballot Measure to 'Completely Change' School Board

When San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Vincent Matthews announced he would retire this summer, it took a lot of education stakeholders in the city by surprise. KQED education reporter Vanessa Rancaño recently spoke to city Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents the Mission, South of Market and other neighborhoods, about Matthews' departure and what might come next for city schools amid a bitter conflict over when it's safe to return every student back to classrooms.

Edited for length and clarity.

What was your reaction to Superintendent Matthews' announcement that was retiring?

Certainly Superintendent Matthews deserves a lot of thanks for leading us through a pandemic, which is a monumental task for anyone leading a school district anywhere in the world, really. There are times when I wish he would have stepped up more, where I wish he would have been a voice taking charge no matter what his bosses on the Board of Education said, and there are times where I think he was a steady voice that perhaps we all needed.

I know that his heart and soul was in doing the best he could by our kids. He was working in an incredibly challenging context with a Board of Education that often didn't agree with him and a union whose members were terrified of being in the classroom. So I don't think it's fair or easy to judge someone's leadership solely by what they achieved during the pandemic, because we are in such unchartered territory in such a difficult time.

What do you see happening with the school board?

I'm working on a ballot measure that would completely change the way the school board functions.

First and foremost, it would professionalize the school board by giving a living wage to every school board commissioner. I think the job of running a massive urban school district with 52,000 kids as a volunteer just doesn't work. Most of our commissioners have full-time jobs and do this in the evenings in their spare time when they're already exhausted. That's not right.

I also want them to be responsible for the real work and challenges happening in our schools, so I really believe in district elections. I know they work quite well for the Board of Supervisors; if anything goes down in District 9, I am going to be seen as the responsible person and I will need to work really hard to make sure I make it right. Otherwise I will be criticized.

If we do district elections for the school board, the commissioner will have a series of schools in their district that's going to ground them to the real issues in the schools they're in charge of. I think that kind of grounding is going to be really helpful and will make things that are sort of pie-in-the-sky like renaming all our schools in the city without a process grounded within the individual schools will much more difficult.

From your perspective, how has the city’s partnership with SFUSD around COVID and reopening worked?

From day one of this pandemic, I've been frustrated with the school district's [lack of] willingness to partner with the city to address the needs of children in the public school system, whether it was, you know, refusing to help us early on, set up the community hubs for the children that were living in poverty and didn't have a safe place at home in which to engage in distance learning, the blame game that went on where perhaps both sides were guilty, somewhat, over things like who is in charge of testing, when vaccines were going to happen, who was at fault for the slow progress, etc.

From the get go, it's been a difficult relationship that everyone has had a part in, including myself. What I hope happens is that we can turn a new page, This has been a rough year. Let's do things differently. Let's work cooperatively because ultimately 52,000 children depend on us getting it together. I think new leadership coming to shake things up that doesn't have the scars we've all developed after this year of distance learning might not be such a bad thing for the city.

KQED News

Top of timeline ↑

Family of Deceased San Quentin Inmate Sues Prison Officials Over COVID Response

The family of a San Quentin State Prison inmate who died from COVID-19 has sued California corrections officials over their response to the pandemic.

The lawsuit alleges the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation acted with deliberate indifference by transferring about 120 high-risk inmates from a prison in Chino to San Quentin last May.

Daniel Ruiz, who was 61, had been expected to be released early but died in July after contracting COVID-19 while in prison.

"We want to find out how this happened, to make sure this kind of thing can't happen again, and of course the family is seeking accountability and justice as well," said Michael Haddad, the family’s attorney.

Haddad says he expects to file more lawsuits related to the prison transfer, the Sacramento Bee reports.

A spokesperson for CDCR said the department had yet to be served with the lawsuit and will evaluate the claims once it's received.

Holly McDede

Top of timeline ↑

Disneyland Will Reopen April 30

Disney will reopen its theme parks in California at the end of April after remaining closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disneyland announced Wednesday that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30 with limited capacity. Under current state guidelines, only California residents can attend the parks.

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

All visitors ages 3 and up will require a reservation. Events that draw large group gatherings, such as parades, will not resume immediately.

The parks in Southern California closed on March 14, 2020. As infections have fallen, California issued new rules for amusement parks to reopen in April in counties where virus transmission has dropped from widespread to substantial levels. This has already occurred in Orange County, where Disneyland is located.

Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Cruise Ship Passengers Recall Deaths, Confusion, Quarantine

The last vacation Margrit and Lucio Gonzalez took together began with an ominous delay: a medical emergency on the cruise ship they were set to board.

After a four-hour wait, the couple of 51 years got on the Grand Princess on Feb. 11, 2020 for a round-trip voyage from San Francisco to the Mexican Riviera, a decision Margrit Gonzalez came to regret.

“I wish we had come back home. He would still be alive,” the 82-year-old said.

Within weeks, the Grand Princess had captured the world’s attention and made the coronavirus real to millions in the United States when thousands of passengers on a subsequent trip were quarantined as the ship idled off the California coast.

A year later, some of those who traveled on the Grand Princess remember the pain that followed, others the frustration of shifting directives as they were confined to their rooms. They now realize they had a front-row seat to a historic moment.

Ultimately, more than 100 people who were on the ship were infected with the coronavirus. At least eight died.

Read the full story.

Olga Rodriguez, Associated Press

 

Top of timeline ↑

South San Francisco Will Bring Younger Students Back to Classrooms For Two Hours Daily

South San Francisco is the latest Bay Area community to set a schedule for students to return to classrooms.

In an email to parents Monday, the district said the school board voted last week to offer younger students, from transitional kindergarten to fifth grade, the option of coming to school for two hours a day from April 19 to May 28, the last day of instruction for the semester.

Families can also choose to remain in distance learning only.

For those who opt for the hybrid model, students will be grouped into cohorts, starting the day remotely from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., then traveling to school for "academic support or enrichment" from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The district says how many in-person sessions take place will be determined by the number of elementary school students who sign up.

"Although no new academic content would be introduced during the afternoon sessions, students could see a different teacher than their current distance learning teacher," the email said. "The new afternoon schedule would necessitate the elimination of office hours for teachers."

The district will continue to look for ways to bring middle and high school students back to campus, according to the email.

Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑