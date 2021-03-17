KQED is a proud member of
Disneyland Will Reopen April 30

Disney will reopen its theme parks in California at the end of April after remaining closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disneyland announced Wednesday that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30 with limited capacity. Under current state guidelines, only California residents can attend the parks.

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

All visitors ages 3 and up will require a reservation. Events that draw large group gatherings, such as parades, will not resume immediately.

The parks in Southern California closed on March 14, 2020. As infections have fallen, California issued new rules for amusement parks to reopen in April in counties where virus transmission has dropped from widespread to substantial levels. This has already occurred in Orange County, where Disneyland is located.

Associated Press

Family of Deceased San Quentin Inmate Sues Prison Officials Over COVID Response

The family of a San Quentin inmate who died from COVID-19 has sued California corrections officials over their response to the pandemic.

The lawsuit alleges the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation acted with deliberate indifference by transferring about 120 high-risk inmates from a prison in Chino to San Quentin last May.

Daniel Ruiz, who was 61, had expected to be released early but died in July after contracting  COVID while in prison

"We want to find out how this happened, to make sure this kind of thing can't happen again, and of course the family is seeking accountability and justice as well," said Michael Haddad, the family’s attorney.

Haddad says he expects to file more lawsuits related to the prison transfer, the Sacramento Bee reports.

A spokesperson for CDCR said the department had yet to be served with the lawsuit and will evaluate the claims once it's received.

Holly McDede

Cruise Ship Passengers Recall Deaths, Confusion, Quarantine

The last vacation Margrit and Lucio Gonzalez took together began with an ominous delay: a medical emergency on the cruise ship they were set to board.

After a four-hour wait, the couple of 51 years got on the Grand Princess on Feb. 11, 2020 for a round-trip voyage from San Francisco to the Mexican Riviera, a decision Margrit Gonzalez came to regret.

“I wish we had come back home. He would still be alive,” the 82-year-old said.

Within weeks, the Grand Princess had captured the world’s attention and made the coronavirus real to millions in the United States when thousands of passengers on a subsequent trip were quarantined as the ship idled off the California coast.

A year later, some of those who traveled on the Grand Princess remember the pain that followed, others the frustration of shifting directives as they were confined to their rooms. They now realize they had a front-row seat to a historic moment.

Ultimately, more than 100 people who were on the ship were infected with the coronavirus. At least eight died.

Read the full story.

Olga Rodriguez, Associated Press

 

South San Francisco Will Bring Younger Students Back to Classrooms For Two Hours Daily

South San Francisco is the latest Bay Area community to set a schedule for students to return to classrooms.

In an email to parents Monday, the district said the school board voted last week to offer younger students, from transitional kindergarten to fifth grade, the option of coming to school for two hours a day from April 19 to May 28, the last day of instruction for the semester.

Families can also choose to remain in distance learning only.

For those who opt for the hybrid model, students will be grouped into cohorts, starting the day remotely from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., then traveling to school for "academic support or enrichment" from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The district says how many in-person sessions take place will be determined by the number of elementary school students who sign up.

"Although no new academic content would be introduced during the afternoon sessions, students could see a different teacher than their current distance learning teacher," the email said. "The new afternoon schedule would necessitate the elimination of office hours for teachers."

The district will continue to look for ways to bring middle and high school students back to campus, according to the email.

Jon Brooks

Solano County Is Now Vaccinating People 50 and Older

Solano County has started vaccinating people 50 and older who do not qualify under any of the categories already used to determine vaccine eligibility, county Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas said. Solano is the first Bay Area county to broaden inoculations to the general population under 65, an expansion that was made possible because demand for the vaccine from other categories has started to level off, Matyas said.

The state has yet to officially make people younger than 65 eligible for vaccination, unless they qualify as an essential worker or have an underlying health condition that puts them at high risk should they contract COVID-19. People with qualifying health conditions were allowed to start making appointments Monday.

Matyas said the county will start vaccinating those who are eligible because of a medical reason soon.

"Our next step will be to align with the governor's request to have everybody 16 and over with an underlying health condition become eligible," he said. "We'll be able to do that, we hope, by the end of the week."

Matyas said he prioritized the 50-and-over group because "the very vast majority of our fatalities, virtually all have been in individuals over the age of 50. And so it made sense to move to that group first. And that still gives us the opportunity to open up to align with the governor's request [to vaccinate those with medical conditions] before the end of this week."

He said the county has been able to move through the eligible tiers relatively quickly because of a close working relationship with hospitals.

"We've been able to actually combine the vaccines we receive in public health with the vaccine that our hospitals receive directly to be able to provide these larger-scale mass vaccination clinics," he said. "And that's really what's allowing this to accelerate."

Jon Brooks and Peter Arcuni

San Mateo County Moves Up to the Orange Tier Wednesday

San Mateo County will advance to the orange tier Wednesday in the state’s color-coded plan for navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. The move will allow offices to reopen and many businesses to operate more freely.

The county will be the first in the Bay Area to graduate to orange, which indicates “moderate” spread of COVID-19 within the community.

The reopening expansion is very good news for Robin Aning, the office manager of Bel Mateo Bowl in the city of San Mateo. She says her regulars are ready to come back.

"I think its definitely going to help the mental health of our customers," Aning said. "It's more than just throwing the ball down the lanes. It gets them out of the house. It gets them feeling more normal again. So we're thrilled."

David Canepa, president of the county Board of Supervisors, called the transition to orange an important milestone.

“However, this is not the time to grow complacent," he said in a statement. "This is the time to remain strong as a community and to help those around us so that we can continue to open up our economy further.”

 

Two improving metrics preceded the move: San Mateo County's adjusted case rate fell to 2.8 per 100,000 residents, and its test positivity rate dropped to 1.1 per 100,000.

With the move into orange, the following is allowed:

Shopping malls: Can open indoors with modifications

·      Closed common areas

·      Reduced-capacity food courts

Places of worship: Can open indoors with modifications

·      Open at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Dine-in restaurants: Can open indoors with modifications

·      Capacity must be limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Offices (non-essential businesses): Can open indoors with modifications

·      Encourage working remotely

Bars/Breweries (where no meal provided): Can open indoors with modifications

·      Capacity must be limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Movie theaters:

  • Capacity must be limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Gyms and fitness centers, including indoor pools: Can open indoors with modifications

·      Capacity must be limited to 25%

·      Indoor pools can open

·      Indoor hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms must close

·      Climbing walls can open

Family entertainment centers:

·      Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications

·     Capacity must be limited to 25%

·     Bowling alleys and escape rooms allowed

·      Can open outdoors with modifications for activities like kart racing, mini golf, batting cages

Amusement parks and theme parks: Smaller parks can open with modifications

·      Capacity must be limited to 25% or 500 people, whichever is less

·      Outdoor attractions only can open

·      Reservations or advanced ticket sales required

·      Local attendees only (from the same county as the park’s location)

·      Additional activities will be permitted starting April 1, 2021

Hotels, lodging and short-term lodging rentals: Can open with modifications

·      Fitness centers can open to 25% capacity

·      Indoor pools can open

·      Indoor hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms must close

Museums, zoos and aquariums: Can open indoors with modifications

·      Indoor activities limited to 50% capacity

— Kevin Stark and Saul Gonzalez

Mt. Diablo School District, Union Reach Tentative Agreement on Reopening Schools

Mt. Diablo Unified School District and its teachers union have reached a tentative agreement on plans that could soon allow campuses to reopen to students, the union and the district announced Tuesday.

The MDUSD Governing Board has a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the reopening plans after putting off a decision last week while negotiations continued with the Mt. Diablo Education Association and the district's other labor unions.

A survey sent out to MDUSD families last month offered two options for the rest of the school year: Continue with 100% distance learning or participate in a hybrid model that would include distance learning in the morning and students going to school two days a week in the afternoons for in-person support.

Superintendent Adam Clark said at last week's meeting that the district received about 28,000 responses to the survey, with about 52% choosing to remain in distance learning and 48% wanting to return in the hybrid model.

The school board last week set March 22 as a target date for reopening schools pending labor negotiations.

More details about the reopening plans and the tentative agreement with MDEA will be discussed at Tuesday's meeting, which can be viewed via Zoom.

—Bay City News

