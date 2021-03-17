KQED is a proud member of
Cruise ship passengers recall deaths, confusion, quarantineSouth San Francisco will bring younger students back to classrooms for two hours dailySolano County is now vaccinating people 50 and olderSan Mateo County graduates to the orange tier WednesdayTentative agreement on reopening schools in Mt. Diablo school districtOakland schools could begin reopening in March after dealEven if cases rise again, epidemiologists say, immunization strategy is working
Cruise Ship Passengers Recall Deaths, Confusion, Quarantine

The last vacation Margrit and Lucio Gonzalez took together began with an ominous delay: a medical emergency on the cruise ship they were set to board.

After a four-hour wait, the couple of 51 years got on the Grand Princess on Feb. 11, 2020 for a round-trip voyage from San Francisco to the Mexican Riviera, a decision Margrit Gonzalez came to regret.

“I wish we had come back home. He would still be alive,” the 82-year-old said.

Within weeks, the Grand Princess had captured the world’s attention and made the coronavirus real to millions in the United States when thousands of passengers on a subsequent trip were quarantined as the ship idled off the California coast.

A year later, some of those who traveled on the Grand Princess remember the pain that followed, others the frustration of shifting directives as they were confined to their rooms. They now realize they had a front-row seat to a historic moment.

Ultimately, more than 100 people who were on the ship were infected with the coronavirus. At least eight died.

Olga Rodriguez, Associated Press

 

South San Francisco Will Bring Younger Students Back to Classrooms For Two Hours Daily

South San Francisco is the latest Bay Area community to set a schedule for students to return to classrooms.

In an email to parents Monday, the district said the school board voted last week to offer younger students, from transitional kindergarten to fifth grade, the option of coming to school for two hours a day from April 19 to May 28, the last day of instruction for the semester.

Families can also choose to remain in distance learning only.

For those who opt for the hybrid model, students will be grouped into cohorts, starting the day remotely from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., then traveling to school for "academic support or enrichment" from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The district says how many in-person sessions take place will be determined by the number of elementary school students who sign up.

"Although no new academic content would be introduced during the afternoon sessions, students could see a different teacher than their current distance learning teacher," the email said. "The new afternoon schedule would necessitate the elimination of office hours for teachers."

The district will continue to look for ways to bring middle and high school students back to campus, according to the email.

Jon Brooks

Solano County Is Now Vaccinating People 50 and Older

Solano County has started vaccinating people 50 and older who do not qualify under any of the categories already used to determine vaccine eligibility, county Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas said. Solano is the first Bay Area county to broaden inoculations to the general population under 65, an expansion that was made possible because demand for the vaccine from other categories has started to level off, Matyas said.

The state has yet to officially make people younger than 65 eligible for vaccination, unless they qualify as an essential worker or have an underlying health condition that puts them at high risk should they contract COVID-19. People with qualifying health conditions were allowed to start making appointments Monday.

Matyas said the county will start vaccinating those who are eligible because of a medical reason soon.

"Our next step will be to align with the governor's request to have everybody 16 and over with an underlying health condition become eligible," he said. "We'll be able to do that, we hope, by the end of the week."

Matyas said he prioritized the 50-and-over group because "the very vast majority of our fatalities, virtually all have been in individuals over the age of 50. And so it made sense to move to that group first. And that still gives us the opportunity to open up to align with the governor's request [to vaccinate those with medical conditions] before the end of this week."

He said the county has been able to move through the eligible tiers relatively quickly because of a close working relationship with hospitals.

"We've been able to actually combine the vaccines we receive in public health with the vaccine that our hospitals receive directly to be able to provide these larger-scale mass vaccination clinics," he said. "And that's really what's allowing this to accelerate."

Jon Brooks and Peter Arcuni

San Mateo County Moves Up to the Orange Tier Wednesday

San Mateo County will advance to the orange tier Wednesday in the state’s color-coded plan for navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. The move will allow offices to reopen and many businesses to operate more freely.

The county will be the first in the Bay Area to graduate to orange, which indicates “moderate” spread of COVID-19 within the community.

The reopening expansion is very good news for Robin Aning, the office manager of Bel Mateo Bowl in the city of San Mateo. She says her regulars are ready to come back.

"I think its definitely going to help the mental health of our customers," Aning said. "It's more than just throwing the ball down the lanes. It gets them out of the house. It gets them feeling more normal again. So we're thrilled."

David Canepa, president of the county Board of Supervisors, called the transition to orange an important milestone.

“However, this is not the time to grow complacent," he said in a statement. "This is the time to remain strong as a community and to help those around us so that we can continue to open up our economy further.”

 

Two improving metrics preceded the move: San Mateo County's adjusted case rate fell to 2.8 per 100,000 residents, and its test positivity rate dropped to 1.1 per 100,000.

With the move into orange, the following is allowed:

Shopping malls: Can open indoors with modifications

·      Closed common areas

·      Reduced-capacity food courts

Places of worship: Can open indoors with modifications

·      Open at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Dine-in restaurants: Can open indoors with modifications

·      Capacity must be limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Offices (non-essential businesses): Can open indoors with modifications

·      Encourage working remotely

Bars/Breweries (where no meal provided): Can open indoors with modifications

·      Capacity must be limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Movie theaters:

  • Capacity must be limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Gyms and fitness centers, including indoor pools: Can open indoors with modifications

·      Capacity must be limited to 25%

·      Indoor pools can open

·      Indoor hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms must close

·      Climbing walls can open

Family entertainment centers:

·      Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications

·     Capacity must be limited to 25%

·     Bowling alleys and escape rooms allowed

·      Can open outdoors with modifications for activities like kart racing, mini golf, batting cages

Amusement parks and theme parks: Smaller parks can open with modifications

·      Capacity must be limited to 25% or 500 people, whichever is less

·      Outdoor attractions only can open

·      Reservations or advanced ticket sales required

·      Local attendees only (from the same county as the park’s location)

·      Additional activities will be permitted starting April 1, 2021

Hotels, lodging and short-term lodging rentals: Can open with modifications

·      Fitness centers can open to 25% capacity

·      Indoor pools can open

·      Indoor hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms must close

Museums, zoos and aquariums: Can open indoors with modifications

·      Indoor activities limited to 50% capacity

— Kevin Stark and Saul Gonzalez

Mt. Diablo School District, Union Reach Tentative Agreement on Reopening Schools

Mt. Diablo Unified School District and its teachers union have reached a tentative agreement on plans that could soon allow campuses to reopen to students, the union and the district announced Tuesday.

The MDUSD Governing Board has a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the reopening plans after putting off a decision last week while negotiations continued with the Mt. Diablo Education Association and the district's other labor unions.

A survey sent out to MDUSD families last month offered two options for the rest of the school year: Continue with 100% distance learning or participate in a hybrid model that would include distance learning in the morning and students going to school two days a week in the afternoons for in-person support.

Superintendent Adam Clark said at last week's meeting that the district received about 28,000 responses to the survey, with about 52% choosing to remain in distance learning and 48% wanting to return in the hybrid model.

The school board last week set March 22 as a target date for reopening schools pending labor negotiations.

More details about the reopening plans and the tentative agreement with MDEA will be discussed at Tuesday's meeting, which can be viewed via Zoom.

—Bay City News

Oakland Schools Could Begin Reopening in March After Deal

Oakland schools could begin reopening before the end of March, after leaders from the teachers union and the school district reached a deal Sunday.

The tentative agreement, which won't become official unless it is first approved by the Oakland Education Association and then passed by the Oakland Unified School District board, also preserves the option for students to remain in distance learning.

The first phase of the agreement has in-person classes resuming March 30 for pre-kindergarten through second grade, as well as for priority students, with the second phase starting April 19 for grades 3-5 and at least one secondary grade to be determined later. Few other details were released.

The district announced the tentative agreement late Sunday night just before midnight in a press release. The union is expected to vote on the agreement this week. If teachers approve the deal, it would then go before the district school board for a vote.

The agreement allows families to keep their students in distance learning if they prefer. Few other details of the agreement were included in the district statement.

Teachers in the first phase who choose to opt-in would return to campus March 25 to prepare for the transition. Teachers in the second phase would return to campus April 14.

The district noted that campuses will operate at a limited capacity due to public health guidance to maintain physical distancing.

"We reached a tentative agreement that is just, equitable, and most importantly, safe," said Keith Brown, president of the Oakland Education Association. "We believe that phasing in student return on April 19 allows all educators to complete their vaccinations, if they so choose, and for California's targeted vaccination program to reach our most vulnerable communities."

Despite the approval of union leaders, opposition to the agreement has already formed among some teachers and community members.
Even before the district announced the deal, a group calling itself the Equal Opportunity by Any Means Necessary Caucus said it opposes any reopening of schools while transmission rates of COVID-19 are still high.

—Bay City News

Even If Cases Again Rise, Epidemiologists Say, California's Immunization Strategy Is Working

The rapid decline in newly reported cases of COVID-19 has slowed in recent weeks. But that doesn't necessarily mean the state is again headed for the dark days of the winter, when deaths skyrocketed and patients filled up hospitals to the point where ambulances had to wait in line around the block to get coronavirus patients admitted.

For most of January and all of February, California’s coronavirus curve steadily flattened as the state came out of the surge. But for several days last week, the state's rolling seven-day average positivity rate ticked higher than the two-week average for the first time since Jan. 11, according to state statistics.

Normally, the seven-day positivity rate climbing higher than the 14-day rate would indicate an upward trend. Not this time, necessarily: A data dump from L.A. may have skewed the numbers when Los Angeles County in one day logged 3,678 cases previously reported as “probable.”

Nevertheless, health experts say California’s declining cases have likely leveled off.

“This is a plateau,” said George Rutherford, an epidemiologist with UC San Francisco.

But unlike in other lulls during the pandemic, the state now has three vaccines to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Adult Californians over the age of 65 have received nearly half of the more than 12 million shots the state has administered, so far.

That’s a big deal because seniors are much more likely to get severely ill from the virus. Nearly 3 out of every 4 Californians who have died during the pandemic have been older than 65.

The vaccination of the most vulnerable Californians means the number of newly reported cases are not nearly as important as they were even just a month ago.

“Once we are in a situation where the people who get sick are unlikely to get very sick — that is, they are the lowest risk citizens — then the number of COVID cases doesn't become as big of a concern,” Stanford epidemiologist Steven Goodman said. He says the most important numbers for people to pay attention to are hospitalizations and deaths.

“We've seen a really steep drop in the number of hospitalized patients over the past four-six weeks,” he said, calling the trend “very encouraging” and attributing it, in part, to the state’s vaccine campaign.

“It looks like the immunization strategy could be having the effect that we want it to, which is to protect those most likely to burden the health care system and get very sick and die,” he said. “And we need to keep doing exactly what we've been doing on the immunization front — hopefully move down the age, comorbidity, underlying illness-spectrum and get as much protection as we can.”

Roughly a third of adult Californians age 18-49 have received one shot. Beginning Monday, millions of Californians with health conditions and disabilities started making appointments.

“California has pretty substantial levels of immunity through either naturally acquired or vaccine-acquired immunity,” Rutherford said, adding that in Northern California, at least, he hasn’t seen an indication that the more infectious U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) has taken deep root within the population.

Will the coronavirus variant begin spreading rapidly enough in the community to fuel the fourth surge? Maybe, if it or another more infectious mutant seeds rapidly.

“But it’s not inevitable,” Rutherford said. “Spring is coming, people will be outside more, and there’s so much immunity in the population, much more than there ever was before as we came down off of previous peaks.”

Case counts in the state remain far below the pandemic apex, with an average of roughly 3,300 new cases being recorded each day this past week. Similarly, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus are both down.

Kevin Stark

