Rent Relief in California: How to Apply and What You Could Get

The pandemic has been crushing for low-income tenants in California — and caused financial strain on property owners who haven’t been able to collect and have their own bills to pay. Local and state eviction protections have helped many people stay housed but, eventually, the rent will be due.

Now, help is on the way.

Applications for California’s rent relief program — also known as rent assistance — open Monday, March 15. The pool includes $2.6 billion in federal funds and is likely to increase significantly because of the stimulus plan signed last week.

State lawmakers established the rent relief plan in January when they passed Senate Bill 91, which also extended the statewide eviction moratorium through June 30.

Starting Monday, March 15, landlords with low-income tenants who have fallen behind on rent because of the pandemic can apply for relief. They can receive up to 80% of all back rent from the period between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Landlords must also agree to forgive the remaining 20% of the rent, and they cannot try to collect the unpaid rent in small claims court or use it to justify an eviction.

Read the full story for what you need to know about applying for rent relief.

—Molly Solomon