Rent Relief in California: How to Apply and What You Could Get

The pandemic has been crushing for low-income tenants in California — and caused financial strain on property owners who haven’t been able to collect and have their own bills to pay. Local and state eviction protections have helped many people stay housed but, eventually, the rent will be due.

Now, help is on the way.

Applications for California’s rent relief program — also known as rent assistance — open Monday, March 15. The pool includes $2.6 billion in federal funds and is likely to increase significantly because of the stimulus plan signed last week.

State lawmakers established the rent relief plan in January when they passed Senate Bill 91, which also extended the statewide eviction moratorium through June 30.

Starting Monday, March 15, landlords with low-income tenants who have fallen behind on rent because of the pandemic can apply for relief. They can receive up to 80% of all back rent from the period between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Landlords must also agree to forgive the remaining 20% of the rent, and they cannot try to collect the unpaid rent in small claims court or use it to justify an eviction.

Read the full story for what you need to know about applying for rent relief.

Molly Solomon

 

The Health Conditions That Qualify You for a Vaccine in San Francisco Are Broader Than the State's

San Francisco’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility rules for residents with high-risk medical conditions, which went into effect Monday, are broader than the requirements the state has announced.

The city widened the criteria for qualifying medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, chronic pulmonary disease and chronic kidney disease to include more people. And any San Franciscan who is in the body-mass index range for obesity, defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as 30 or higher, can get a shot. The state only allows vaccinations for those with a BMI of at least 40.

Additionally, San Francisco expanded the list of qualifying conditions to people with HIV and severe mental health and substance use disorders. Anyone who identifies as deaf or disabled can also get a shot.

From the San Francisco Department of Public Health statement Friday:

Recognizing that defining eligibility based on specific qualifying health conditions may exclude individuals who are not currently receiving medical care or may create burdensome documentation requirements that would impact under-resourced clinics and communities, San Francisco is adopting eligibility criteria that expand on the California Department of Public Health’s listed conditions and ensure low-barrier access to vaccines. Whereas the State more narrowly defines qualifying conditions, San Francisco will broaden the categories for cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic pulmonary disease, obesity, and diabetes. Additionally, San Francisco will augment the conditions under the immunocompromised category, so that people living with HIV are included. Other eligible underlying health conditions include Down syndrome, pregnancy, and sickle cell disease.

Roughly 10% of San Francisco’s population identifies as Deaf or disabled, and in order to better serve this diverse population, the City will expand the State’s category for disabilities to include developmental, medical, physical, sensory, or behavioral health disabilities, including severe mental health and/or substance use disorders. To ensure low-barrier access to vaccines, San Francisco will not require vaccination sites that do not have access to patients’ medical records to require proof of diagnosis and/or disability. Instead, patients may be asked to provide a self-attestation of their qualifying condition."

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health secretary, told reporters in a press call Friday the state directed counties not to modify eligibility guidelines.

“We worked hard with a number of individuals representing counties to get the list narrowed to a point where we feel like we're focused on the most vulnerable first,” he said. “And our hope and direction is that the counties don't modify that further.”

The CDC lists smoking as one of the health conditions that increases risk of severe illness from COVID-19, but neither San Francisco nor the state made it an eligible condition to receive the vaccine.

“Many individuals who smoke also do have some underlying conditions,” Ghaly said. “Some smokers will be captured by the other conditions on the list, but [smoking] alone is not going to be one of the qualifying conditions.”

Kevin Stark

Watch: UCSF's Monica Gandhi and Bob Wachter Talk About Latest COVID Developments

A year since the first lockdown in California, Dr. Monica Gandhi and Dr. Bob Wachter of UCSF speak with KQED Newsroom's Priya David Clemens about all things COVID, including the coronavirus variants,  the issue of continuing school closures, and the success of the vaccines, including the latest one to gain U.S. approval, from Johnson & Johnson.

Mayor Breed, Parents, Children, Rally for SF In-Person School Reopening with Five-Day Week

Hundreds of parents and students, along with some elected officials, marched in downtown San Francisco Saturday demanding that the San Francisco Unified School District reopen in-person instruction five days a week for all elementary school students immediately.

The groups also want all grades open for in-person instruction by the fall. The district doesn't have concrete plans for older students, broadly, yet.

Demonstrators marched from Alamo Square Park to Civic Center Plaza chanting, "five full days for all! five full days for all!"

(From left) Minerva Pacheco, Olga Reyes and their children holds signs during a rally at City Hall on March 13, 2021, to open San Francisco schools. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

SFUSD parent Cyn Wang said she expects her daughter to resume first grade in-person starting April 12th, when some grade-school children are going to begin phasing in for in-person instruction. But Wang's daughter will only be allowed to attend for two to three days a week.

“Which to me is really unacceptable, especially since we now have the lowest transmission rates in San Francisco of any U.S. metro area and our teachers are getting vaccinated,” Wang said.

Mayor London Breed, State Senator Scott Wiener, Assemblymember David Chiu, and Supervisors Hillary Ronen,  Rafael Mandelman and Ahsha Safai joined the rally, which was organized by the group Decrease the Distance.

In a Medium post, Breed wrote "I would not be Mayor today if it weren't for San Francisco's public schools." Breed, who is a San Francisco native and alum of Galileo High School, said the "data is clear that after almost a year, distance learning simply isn't working," and that schools need to reopen safely.

San Francisco Unified School District families and educators march from Alamo Square to City Hall in San Francisco on March 13, 2021, in support of opening schools on the one year anniversary of school buildings being closed. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Last week, the school district announced their plans to offer in-person instruction to pre-K through second-grade students first,  some at five days a week others at two days a week, depending on demand. SFUSD says they’ll gradually bring back third through fifth-grade students and at-risk middle and high school students on April 26.

Julie Chang

California to Provide COVID Vaccines to ICE Detainees

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees held in facilities in California will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, according to state public health officials.

This comes months after federal authorities said the state is responsible for allocating vaccines to immigrant detainees within its borders, prompting local advocates to push California officials to clarify their plans.

Beginning March 15, people who live or work in congregate settings with a high risk of coronavirus outbreaks will be prioritized for the vaccine, including those held at jails, prisons and ICE facilities, the California Department of Public Health said Thursday.

“We feel that this is a very long overdue inclusion of immigrants in detention in the states’ plan,” said Jackie Gonzalez, policy director for the advocacy group Immigrant Defense Advocates. “And what we would like to see is clear guidance for how local public health departments should roll out the vaccine.”

ICE detention centers operating in California should work with local health jurisdictions to get allocations of doses and to plan vaccinations, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services agency.

“The exact approach is going to be provider-specific,” Ghaly said, during a call with reporters.

The coronavirus has swept through all seven detention centers in California, infecting more than 600 people held in the facilities since the pandemic began. More than a dozen detainees diagnosed with COVID-19 are currently in isolation or being monitored, according to ICE figures.

An agency spokesman said a limited number of detainees nationwide have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, depending on availability and priorities for vaccinating individuals in the state where they are held.

Vaccines at detention facilities are administered by the ICE Health Services Corps, by contracted medical staff, or “through other processes as defined by the state and/or local vaccination implementation plan,” said ICE spokesman Jonathan Moor, in a statement.

But immigrant advocates, including members of an advisory group tasked with helping California public health officials distribute the vaccine equitably, say local health departments or other trusted community medical providers should be the entities both informing detainees and providing them with shots.

“We can't expect folks that are detained to be receptive to getting the vaccine from the detention facility staff or from people associated with ICE,” said Kiran Savage-Sangwan, executive director of the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, who also sits on CDPH’s Community Vaccine Advisory Committee. “And that’s because of the really poor track record of medical care in these facilities.”

Farida Jhabvala Romero

Contra Costa and Sonoma Counties Will Advance to Less-Restrictive Red Reopening Tier

As of Sunday, the Bay Area will officially be red all over.

Contra Costa and Sonoma counties, the last two in the Bay Area to be stuck in the most restrictive, purple tier, will join their neighbors one step up in the red category of reopening, allowing for long-shuttered movie theaters and museums to resume operations at limited capacity, and for restaurants to offer indoor dining, subject to limitations.

The two counties are among 13 statewide that will advance this weekend out of the purple, the California Department of Public Health said Friday. An additional 13 counties still in the purple, including Sacramento and San Diego, are expected to advance to the red next Tuesday. That would leave just eight counties still at the lowest level of reopening, though some of are likely to graduate soon.

The changes in status are due to an update of the state's reopening criteria, which reduces the threshold to advance out of the purple tier — from seven COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people to 10 cases per 100,000.

Two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents in some of the state’s hardest-hit communities, CDPH said, triggering the relaxation of the metrics required to move up in the tier system. Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state had set aside 40% of its allotted vaccine doses for these areas.

“California is doubling down on its mission to keep equity a top priority as we continue to get COVID-19 doses into the arms of all Californians as safely and quickly as possible,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California’s Health and Human Services Agency, said in a statement. “Focusing on the individuals who have been hardest hit by this pandemic is the right thing to do and also ensures we are having the greatest impact in reducing transmission, protecting our health care delivery system and saving lives.”

These are some of the openings allowed in counties under the state's red tier, which indicates "substantial" risk of transmission:

  • Indoor dining at restaurants (max 25% building capacity, up to 100 people)
  • Indoor retail (max 50% store capacity)
  • Indoor shopping centers (max 50% capacity but closed common areas)
  • Museums, zoos and aquariums (max 25% capacity of facility)
  • Movie theaters (max 25% capacity up to 100 people)
  • Indoor gyms and fitness centers (max 10% capacity)
  • Youth sports: Outdoor low- and moderate-contact sports are permitted; outdoor high-contact sports are also permitted, subject to state guidelines

Matthew Green

San Francisco Begins Administering Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

San Francisco began administering an allotment of 1,000 Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine doses on Friday.

Seniors and others who are eligible received shots at City College of San Francisco on Ocean Avenue, located in the Ingleside neighborhood.

Officials hope the single-dose vaccine will help speed up the vaccination process.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to distribute than both the Pfizer and Moderna shots because it does not need to be frozen for transport and storage.

But the city’s supply remains tight. The health department has 4,800 doses of the vaccine currently on hand. San Francisco says it is not expecting to receive another allotment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the state next week.

Kevin Stark

