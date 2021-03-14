Mayor Breed, Parents, Children, Rally for SF In-Person School Reopening with Five-Day Week

Hundreds of parents and students, along with some elected officials, marched in downtown San Francisco Saturday demanding that the San Francisco Unified School District reopen in-person instruction five days a week for all elementary school students immediately.

The groups also want all grades open for in-person instruction by the fall. The district doesn't have concrete plans for older students, broadly, yet.

Demonstrators marched from Alamo Square Park to Civic Center Plaza chanting, "five full days for all! five full days for all!"

SFUSD parent Cyn Wang said expects her daughter to resume first grade in-person starting April 12th, when some grade-school children are going to begin phasing in for in-person instruction. But Wang's daughter will only be allowed to attend for two to three days a week.

“Which to me is really unacceptable, especially since we now have the lowest transmission rates in San Francisco of any U.S. metro area and our teachers are getting vaccinated,” Wang said.

Mayor London Breed, State Senator Scott Wiener, Assemblymember David Chiu, and Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Rafael Mandelman and Ahsha Safai joined the rally, which was organized by the group Decrease the Distance.

In a Medium post, Breed wrote "I would not be Mayor today if it weren't for San Francisco's public schools." Breed, who is a San Francisco native and alum of Galileo High School, said the "data is clear that after almost a year, distance learning simply isn't working" and that schools need to reopen safely.

Last week, the school district announced their plans to offer in-person instruction to pre-K through second-grade students first, some at five days a week others at two days a week, depending on demand. SFUSD says they’ll gradually bring back third through fifth-grade students and at-risk middle and high school students on April 26th.

