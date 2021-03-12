KQED is a proud member of
Here's Who Will Be Newly Eligible for Vaccine Appointments on Monday

Starting Monday, March 15, California will expand vaccine eligibility to millions of 16-to 64-year-olds who are at higher risk from COVID-19 because of health conditions or disabilities.

The state has also notified vaccine providers and public health departments that individuals who reside in a new group of congregate settings, as well as people who work at airports and commercial airlines, will be eligible to get their shots as well. 

People ages 16-64 who have certain disabilities or health conditions that put them at "the very highest risk" from the coronavirus are the main group who will newly qualify.

Here’s the list of health categories the California Department of Public Health deemed to be at very high-risk from COVID-19:

  • Cancer, current with debilitated or immunocompromised state
  • Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
  • Chronic pulmonary disease,
  • Down syndrome
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (excludes hypertension)
  • Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)
  • Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

The state will also allow people with certain “developmental or other significant, high-risk" disabilities” to receive vaccines.

Other Californians who will newly qualify for a vaccine on Monday:

  • People who reside or work in a high-risk congregate residential setting, such as an incarceration/detention facility, homeless shelter or behavioral health facility
  • People experiencing homelessness, who are at risk of transitioning into congregate settings at short notice
  • Public transit workers, including airport and commercial airline workers (but not private airplanes)

If you are eligible for vaccination because of your disability or health condition, the state says you won't be asked to provide documentation of the diagnosis or type of disability you have, in order to protect patient confidentiality. Instead, you'll  be asked to sign a self-attestation that you meet the state's criteria.

Note that certain counties may choose to expand these criteria. For example, San Francisco has announced it will broaden its definitions beyond the state's to include more conditions and disabilities; the city/county will offer vaccines to people living with HIV, for instance. Check your county's own rules and plans around eligible disabilities and health conditions.

If you're unsure whether your job is included in one of these eligible industries above, take a look at the state's Updated Vaccine Allocation guide, which goes into more detail about which types of roles are included. (If you believe your job makes you eligible for vaccination under these guidelines, you should also talk to your employer to see if they have a plan for vaccinating workers.)

The quickest way to see if you're currently eligible for the vaccine and able to make an appointment is to input your details into the state's My Turn site.

As for who's next on the eligible list, in late January California announced that after vaccinating people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B — and now those newly qualified groups starting March 15 — the state will shift away from its previous plan of job-based eligibility exposure risk, health conditions and age — in favor of a system that will be primarily age-based.

Carly Severn and Kevin Stark

 

San Francisco Begins Administering Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

San Francisco began administering an allotment of 1,000 Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine doses on Friday.

Seniors and others who are eligible received shots at City College of San Francisco on Ocean Avenue, located in the Ingleside neighborhood.

Officials hope the single-dose vaccine will help speed up the vaccine process.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to distribute than both the Pfizer and Moderna shots because it does not need to be frozen for transport and storage.

But the city’s supply remains tight. The health department has 4,800 doses of the vaccine currently on hand. San Francisco says it is not expecting to receive another allotment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the state next week.

Kevin Stark

More CVS Stores to Offer Vaccine Appointments Starting Saturday

CVS is expanding its in-store COVID-19 vaccination sites to 119 new locations in California.

The new locations include stores in Alameda, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties, CVS said. The stores will make appointments available as they receive shipments of vaccine.

Starting Saturday, eligible residents can make appointments at the new CVS sites with slots available as soon as the next day.

If you're currently eligible for a shot, you can make your appointment with CVS here. You can also use the CVS app or call 800-746-728. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Here's where you can check the availability of vaccine appointments in all of the California cities in which CVS operates.

Gabriella Frenes and Jon Brooks

California Officials Looking Ahead to Creating 'Green' Tier

California officials are contemplating what things will look like in the nation's most populous state once millions of people are vaccinated and they move to phase out restrictions on gatherings and businesses that have altered life for a year.

When officials last summer designed the four-tiered, yellow-to-purple system California now uses to decide whether people can dine indoors, go to the movies or gather with friends, they did not include a green tier — a recognition that a return to normalcy after the pandemic was far off. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration is preparing to add one.

“The likelihood of hitting that green tier is probably sooner than some of us thought when we were looking at the summer and fall," Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's health secretary, said Thursday.

State officials rely on a complicated formula, including virus spread, to determine which activities are restricted in each county.

But a green designation won't mean “go” for all things. Ghaly said such a label would still mean wearing masks and staying physically distant. He declined in an interview to offer more specifics on what restrictions would be maintained or to provide a threshold of vaccinations the state hopes to meet to allow such a go-ahead.

Earlier Thursday, state Public Health Director Dr. Tomás Aragón forecast that California could achieve herd immunity when about 75% of the population has been vaccinated, though that could change as the virus mutates.

Read the full story.

Christopher Weber and Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

A Year of COVID Cartooning in a Time of Tragedy

Looking back over a year of my COVID-19 cartoons, I'm struck by how they reflect a slow-motion realization of the horror of what was unfolding.

What started as a "science" story became an everything story about a pandemic that to date has killed over 525,000 people in the United States alone.

In a sign of my early pandemic stupidity, I drew this – my first cartoon about coronavirus – while sitting in a crowded food court (unmasked, of course) while on a trip to New York City on Jan. 31, 2020.

Keep Calm and Science On by Mark Fiore

Remember the introduction of the elbow-bump? At first it seemed almost quaint and funny, until most of us here in the Bay Area became more like the character in the last frame.

The Elbow Bump And More by Mark Fiore

See the full post for more COVID-related cartoons.

Mark Fiore

Here's How to Find a Free Ride on Transit to Bay Area Vaccine Sites

A half-dozen Bay Area transit agencies are stepping up an effort to make it easier for people to use public transportation to get to and from major COVID-19 vaccination sites across the region.

The agencies — AC Transit, BART, Golden Gate Transit and Ferry, San Francisco Muni, SamTrans and Santa Clara County's VTA — launched a one-page web guide Thursday on how to use the services to get to vaccine appointments.

All six of the agencies are offering free rides to passengers who have proof they're on their way to or from getting a COVID-19 shot — either a vaccination card or other appointment verification with the current date.

The guide is part of the Bay Area Healthy Transit Plan website, a portal that details measures that more than two dozen agencies across the region have taken to make riding safe during the pandemic.

It's an old story at this point, but it bears repeating: Transit patronage is down, about 70% for Muni and AC Transit, 88% for BART, and 95% for Caltrain and the Golden Gate and San Francisco Bay ferry systems, among other big declines.

Dan Brekke

Supermarket and Pharmacy Workers in San Francisco Will Get $5 an Hour More in Pay

San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to raise wages by $5 per hour for some grocery and pharmacy workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor London Breed plans to sign the legislation next week, according to her press director, Andy Lynch, and the ordinance will go into effect three days afterward.

The extra pay requirement will apply to retail grocery stores and pharmacies, plus janitorial and security contractors whose employees work at those locations. Stores with less than 20 employees in San Francisco and 500 employees worldwide will be exempt. Employers can also negotiate a different pay structure through a collective bargaining agreement.

Employees who make under $35 per hour or $75,000 per year will qualify for the extra pay, which will last until the health emergency in the city is declared at an end.

"Our essential grocery workers are often paid minimum wage and are expected to take high risks by constant exposure to the public. While we have protocols in place to wear a mask, stay 6-feet apart, and stay home if you're sick, we know these protocols are not always followed by the public," said Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton in a statement. "This emergency ordinance compensates grocery workers and drug store workers who have had heightened exposure throughout this pandemic by working to survive."

Other Bay Area cities have enacted a similar $5 hazard pay increase for grocery store workers, including Oakland, San Mateo, Daly City, South San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Leandro and Berkeley. The California Grocers Association, an industry group, has fought some of these mandatory raises in court, last month filing separate lawsuits against Oakland and San Leandro, alleging the mandated hazard pay raises are unlawful.

Nate Rose, senior director of communications for the association, said it evaluates whether to take legal action on a case-by-case basis, and he declined to say whether it will sue over San Francisco's ordinance. The group contends the wage hikes could result in lost jobs, fewer hours for workers and higher food prices.

Rose said the grocers association has so far obtained one injunction against the required extra pay, in Long Beach. Stores in other cities are paying the extra salary while the cases are heard.

On Wednesday, the Kroger's supermarket chain said it would close three stores in Los Angeles because of the pay requirement. Kroger's has also announced store closures in Seattle and Long Beach, attributing the shutdowns to the cities' COVID pay ordinances.

“It’s never our desire to close a store, but when you factor in the increased costs of operating during COVID-19, consistent financial losses at these locations and an extra pay mandate that will cost nearly $20 million over the next 120 days, it becomes impossible to operate these three stores,” Kroger's said in a statement.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union asserts that 139 grocery workers have died from COVID.

Jon Brooks and Bay City News

