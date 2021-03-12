KQED is a proud member of
A Year of COVID Cartooning in a Time of Tragedy

Looking back over a year of my COVID-19 cartoons, I'm struck by how they reflect a slow-motion realization of the horror of what was unfolding.

What started as a "science" story became an everything story about a pandemic that to date has killed over 525,000 people in the United States alone.

In a sign of my early pandemic stupidity, I drew this – my first cartoon about coronavirus – while sitting in a crowded food court (unmasked, of course) while on a trip to New York City on Jan. 31, 2020.

Keep Calm and Science On by Mark Fiore

Remember the introduction of the elbow-bump? At first it seemed almost quaint and funny, until most of us here in the Bay Area became more like the character in the last frame.

The Elbow Bump And More by Mark Fiore

Mark Fiore

California Officials Looking Ahead to Creating 'Green' Tier

California officials are contemplating what things will look like in the nation's most populous state once millions of people are vaccinated and they move to phase out restrictions on gatherings and businesses that have altered life for a year.

When officials last summer designed the four-tiered, yellow-to-purple system California now uses to decide whether people can dine indoors, go to the movies or gather with friends, they did not include a green tier — a recognition that a return to normalcy after the pandemic was far off. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration is preparing to add one.

“The likelihood of hitting that green tier is probably sooner than some of us thought when we were looking at the summer and fall," Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's health secretary, said Thursday.

State officials rely on a complicated formula, including virus spread, to determine which activities are restricted in each county.

But a green designation won't mean “go” for all things. Ghaly said such a label would still mean wearing masks and staying physically distant. He declined in an interview to offer more specifics on what restrictions would be maintained or to provide a threshold of vaccinations the state hopes to meet to allow such a go-ahead.

Earlier Thursday, state Public Health Director Dr. Tomas Aragón forecast that California could achieve herd immunity when about 75% of the population has been vaccinated, though that could change as the virus mutates.

Christopher Weber and Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

Here's How to Find a Free Ride on Transit to Bay Area Vaccine Sites

A half-dozen Bay Area transit agencies are stepping up an effort to make it easier for people to use public transportation to get to and from major COVID-19 vaccination sites across the region.

The agencies — AC Transit, BART, Golden Gate Transit and Ferry, San Francisco Muni, SamTrans and Santa Clara County's VTA — launched a one-page web guide Thursday on how to use the services to get to vaccine appointments.

All six of the agencies are offering free rides to passengers who have proof they're on their way to or from getting a COVID-19 shot — either a vaccination card or other appointment verification with the current date.

The guide is part of the Bay Area Healthy Transit Plan website, a portal that details measures that more than two dozen agencies across the region have taken to make riding safe during the pandemic.

It's an old story at this point, but it bears repeating: Transit patronage is down, about 70% for Muni and AC Transit, 88% for BART, and 95% for Caltrain and the Golden Gate and San Francisco Bay ferry systems, among other big declines.

Dan Brekke

Supermarket and Pharmacy Workers in San Francisco Will Get $5 an Hour More in Pay

San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to raise wages by $5 per hour for some grocery and pharmacy workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor London Breed plans to sign the legislation next week, according to her press director, Andy Lynch, and the ordinance will go into effect three days afterward.

The extra pay requirement will apply to retail grocery stores and pharmacies, plus janitorial and security contractors whose employees work at those locations. Stores with less than 20 employees in San Francisco and 500 employees worldwide will be exempt. Employers can also negotiate a different pay structure through a collective bargaining agreement.

Employees who make under $35 per hour or $75,000 per year will qualify for the extra pay, which will last until the health emergency in the city is declared at an end.

"Our essential grocery workers are often paid minimum wage and are expected to take high risks by constant exposure to the public. While we have protocols in place to wear a mask, stay 6-feet apart, and stay home if you're sick, we know these protocols are not always followed by the public," said Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton in a statement. "This emergency ordinance compensates grocery workers and drug store workers who have had heightened exposure throughout this pandemic by working to survive."

Other Bay Area cities have enacted a similar $5 hazard pay increase for grocery store workers, including Oakland, San Mateo, Daly City, South San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Leandro and Berkeley. The California Grocers Association, an industry group, has fought some of these mandatory raises in court, last month filing separate lawsuits against Oakland and San Leandro, alleging the mandated hazard pay raises are unlawful.

Nate Rose, senior director of communications for the association, said it evaluates whether to take legal action on a case-by-case basis, and he declined to say whether it will sue over San Francisco's ordinance. The group contends the wage hikes could result in lost jobs, fewer hours for workers and higher food prices.

Rose said the grocers association has so far obtained one injunction against the required extra pay, in Long Beach. Stores in other cities are paying the extra salary while the cases are heard.

On Wednesday, the Kroger's supermarket chain said it would close three stores in Los Angeles because of the pay requirement. Kroger's has also announced store closures in Seattle and Long Beach, attributing the shutdowns to the cities' COVID pay ordinances.

“It’s never our desire to close a store, but when you factor in the increased costs of operating during COVID-19, consistent financial losses at these locations and an extra pay mandate that will cost nearly $20 million over the next 120 days, it becomes impossible to operate these three stores,” Kroger's said in a statement.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union asserts that 139 grocery workers have died from COVID.

Jon Brooks and Bay City News

Thousands of Kaiser Patients in Santa Clara County Have Vaccine Appointments Switched

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente patients who are registered for vaccinations through Santa Clara County will now need to get them through Kaiser, county officials announced Wednesday.

The move will affect Kaiser members under age 75 who were scheduled to get their first or second vaccine dose through Santa Clara County between March 11 and 21.

County officials said the change is due to a low and unpredictable supply of vaccine that has created uncertainty about whether enough doses will be available for communities most impacted by COVID-19.

While the state has assured Kaiser it will have enough vaccine for their members, the county hasn’t gotten that same guarantee for its uninsured or vulnerable residents, officials said.

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente said it would reach out directly to members whose appointments were canceled.

“We do not anticipate this situation will affect any vaccination appointments already scheduled in our facilities,” Kaiser said.

The company told the county it will prioritize scheduling vaccine appointments for members who are subject to the switch.

Laura Klivans

California Could Get $150 Billion From Federal COVID-19 Relief Bill

The massive COVID-19 relief bill Congress approved Wednesday will pump more than $150 billion into California's economy, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration said Wednesday, including a $26 billion windfall for the state's already burgeoning budget surplus.

Nearly half of the money will go to Californians directly in the form of $1,400 checks and expanded unemployment benefits.

Another $15.9 billion will go to public and private schools while $3.6 billion will boost the state's vaccination, testing and contact tracing efforts. There's also money for public transit agencies, airports and child care.

About $16 billion will go to local governments and will be split between cities and counties. And $26 billion will go directly to state government for services impacted by the pandemic.

Like most states, California budget forecasters predicted a steep drop-off in revenue during the pandemic as businesses were forced to close and millions of people lost their jobs.

Newsom and the Legislature reacted quickly by raising taxes, cutting spending and pulling from the state's savings accounts to cover what they expected to be a $54.3 billion shortfall.

Instead, California's revenues went up, buoyed by taxes paid by a wealthy population that made a lot of money from the surging stock market.

Read the full story.

Adam Beam, Associated Press

 

'We Are Falling Short' — Call to Open Vaccination Sites in Tenderloin, Treasure Island

San Francisco community leaders and Supervisor Matt Haney are calling on the city to open COVID-19 vaccination sites with easy public access on Treasure Island and in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Low-income ZIP codes in the two areas are among those targeted by the state to receive a greater vaccine supply. But residents often lack internet access to make appointments or a way to get to mass vaccination sites like Moscone Center, said Del Seymour, who directs the job readiness nonprofit Code Tenderloin.

“Treasure Island is a long way," Seymour said. "And if you are disabled or you are not comfortable yet getting on the bus because of COVID, that’s a barrier right there."

Treasure Island has one of the lowest inoculation rates in the city, with only about 0.2% of residents who’ve received the vaccine, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, the Tenderloin has the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in San Francisco.

There is no vaccine site on Treasure Island and clinics in the Tenderloin are providing inoculations mostly to clients and staff, according to Haney’s office.

As more residents in those areas become eligible for vaccines, the city’s public health department must set up local sites, including walk-ins where eligible residents can get the vaccine on the same day, said Haney, whose district includes both the Tenderloin and Treasure Island.

“These communities are ready and what is happening now is not enough, it’s not working,” Haney said during a Zoom meeting with reporters this week. “We are falling short to ensure access for these neighborhoods.”

The city is piloting mobile vaccination units at a senior center and other locations in the Tenderloin, and it's working with local community groups to help them build capacity to inoculate eligible neighborhood residents, according to a statement by the San Francisco COVID Command Center.

The center and the public health department will also set up a vaccination site on Treasure Island, according to the statement, which will be open to residents as eligibility expands.

Officials with the department control only 30% of the vaccine supply coming to the city, while the rest is allocated by the state or federal government to health care providers such as Sutter, Kaiser Permanente and UCSF, as well as to pharmacies.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

