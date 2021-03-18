San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen Working on Ballot Measure to 'Completely Change' School Board

When San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Vincent Matthews announced he would retire this summer, it took a lot of education stakeholders in the city by surprise. KQED education reporter Vanessa Rancaño recently spoke to city Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents the Mission, South of Market, and other neighborhoods, about Matthews' departure and what might come next for city schools amid a bitter conflict over when it's safe to return every student back to classrooms. Edited for length and clarity.
What was your reaction to Superintendent Matthews' announcement that was retiring?
Certainly Superintendent Matthews deserves a lot of thanks for leading us through a pandemic, which is a monumental task for anyone leading a school district anywhere in the world, really. There are times when I wish he would have stepped up more, where I wish he would have been a voice taking charge no matter what his bosses on the Board of Education said, and there are times where I think he was a steady voice that perhaps we all needed.
I know that his heart and soul was in doing the best he could by our kids. He was working in an incredibly challenging context with a board of education that often didn't agree with him and a union whose members were terrified of being in the classroom. So I don't think it's fair or easy to judge someone's leadership solely by what they achieved during the pandemic, because we are in such unchartered territory in such a difficult time.
What do you see happening with the school board?