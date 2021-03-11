KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Leaders Applaud Passage of $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package. Here's What's in It

House lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, sending the legislation to Biden's desk for his signature. The White House says Biden plans to sign it on Friday.

That's welcome news to some Bay Area city leaders, who have advocated for more relief from the federal government.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed lauded the package, called the American Rescue Plan, for providing funding for vaccinations, direct support for families and people in need, and helping cities "maintain critical services and avoid layoffs."

"This is what happens when we have a federal government that wants to invest in the success of states and cities," Breed said on Twitter Wednesday. "The future of San Francisco and the country is brighter today as a result."

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf were also among Bay Area leaders pushing for more funding in the federal relief package.

"American cities like San Jose have been on the front lines of the #COVID19 pandemic & paid a steep price," Liccardo tweeted in February, joining more than 400 mayors across the United States calling on Congress to pass the relief plan.

The bill will direct a new round of aid to Americans — in the form of direct payments, extended unemployment benefits, an expanded child tax credit and more — almost a year after the pandemic first upended daily life in the United States.

Chloee Weiner and Barbara Sprunt, NPR, and Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

California Bill Would Require Bonus Pay for Health Care Workers Next Year

A new state bill introduced Tuesday would require health care companies to pay front-line workers an additional $5 an hour as compensation for difficult working conditions during the pandemic.

Assembly Bill 650, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance, would require medical institutions with more than 100 employees to pay all front-line health care staff a quarterly bonus equivalent to $5 an hour in 2022.

The legislation is intended to increase worker retention and address burnout that many workers are feeling one year into the pandemic.

That may benefit health care workers like Gabriel Montoya, an EMT in Downey, who recalled two colleagues whose family members were admitted to his hospital with COVID-19.

"So they’re downstairs and they’re doing the work for patients, and upstairs they had two family members in ICU, both of whom passed away," Montoya says.

Muratsuchi said he introduced his bill because "these health care workers have been absolutely heroic for the last year, this is the right thing to do."

Jan Emerson-Shea of the California Hospital Association says hospitals are always looking at ways to improve retention. In 2020, many hospitals did offer extra shift pay, temporary housing and child care to support workers through the pandemic, she says.

"It's not just to pay, it's so many other things that help an individual decide whether they want to stay with their job or not," Emerson-Shea said. "They went into a dangerous workplace on a daily basis, often with inadequate protective equipment, lack of staff support, long work hours with few breaks, in order to take care of others and save lives."

Union supporters of the bill point out that many health care companies made billions in profits in 2020, so some of that money should be set aside for workers, they say.

Alice Woelfle

Sonoma, Contra Costa Counties Still Waiting to Qualify for Fewer Restrictions

Sonoma and Contra Costa counties are the only two Bay Area counties still stuck at purple, which is the most restrictive tier of California's coronavirus risk assessment system. The categories dictate the level of limitations imposed on businesses and activities. The other seven counties have all moved up a level, to the red tier.

Health officials in Contra Costa anticipate the county will move into the red tier next week, if case numbers and test positivity rates remain steady.

The move would mean the resumption of indoor dining and the opening of movie theaters, gyms and museums, subject to attendance occupancy limitations.

Sonoma County, however, may have to wait. To loosen restrictions, counties need to meet the red tier criteria for two weeks straight. Counties must log fewer than seven coronavirus cases per 100,000 people daily, and a test positivity rate below 8% both generally and specifically in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

While Sonoma County meets two out of three of the criteria, its case rate is still too high, at 8.2.

“Hang in there, we are so close,” the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase telling county residents.

Counties lagging in the measures the state has used to graduate areas to a less restrictive level may see some relief when the state hits 2 million vaccines administered to people in designated disadvantaged communities. That could happen as soon as this week.

At that point, the case threshold for moving out of the purple tier will be 10 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, up from the current seven.

Laura Klivans and Jon Brooks

Central Valley Mass Vaccination Site Still on Hold

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Earlimart, an unincorporated community in Tulare County Monday, to talk about vaccine distribution.

Newsom said plans for a mass vaccination site that he promised was coming to the Central Valley are stalled. But he said his office is still trying to make it happen.

"Other states, I’ll be honest with you, were a little upset that California was the first to get not one, but two large-scale vaccination sites," he said. "And until the other states start to get more equitably their vaccination sites, we’re struggling to get that third site."

Central Valley Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, responded to the governor’s comments by calling for clarity on when and if a mass vaccination site will be coming to the region. In a statement, Harder said California is more than just Los Angeles and the Bay Area and that it’s time that resources be sent to the hardest-hit communities, instead of the areas that are the wealthiest and most politically connected.

Last week, California said it would double the vaccine allotment for residents in low-income ZIP codes that score poorly on a health index.

Alex Hall

Berkeley Elementary School Kids Could Be Back in Class 5 Days a Week

Berkeley school officials announced late Monday that elementary-age kids could be back in classrooms five days a week by the end of the month.

The news came as a surprise to parents who had been told the hybrid learning models under consideration would only bring students back to campuses part time.

“We’re happy to share that ... we expect to be able to offer elementary school families the option to return their students to a five-day schedule of on-campus learning,” Berkeley Unified School District Superintendent Brent Stephens wrote in an email message to families.

In a statement, Berkeley Federation of Teachers President Matt Meyer said the union and district have not reached a formal agreement on the matter, but added, “We are excited that we have agreed on a framework to bring elementary students back five days a week.”

Berkeley parent Sarah Bowles said she felt "tremendous relief" for her two children.

"They need to have access to a larger world than just our home," she said. "They need those social experiences to grow up to be happy, successful people.”

Bowles is eager to see a full return to in-person instruction for older students, too. “That’s absolutely critical for our kids,” she said.

But parent Lizet Lopez is worried that a big change like this at the end of the year could create further disruption for her kids, who are in transitional kindergarten and third grade, because of uncertainty over who their teachers would be.

The district has consistently said hybrid learning could require some reassignments to match students with teachers, depending on which students and teachers return to campus and which stay in remote learning.

“That’s starting all over to get to know the new teacher,” Lopez said.

Lopez says her youngest daughter is having an especially difficult time with distance learning, but safety concerns still have her hesitating about sending her back in person.

“You still don’t know if all the teachers are going to have the vaccine, as well as the parents,” Lopez said. “There’s a lot of people who don’t want or trust the vaccine. So that’s why I’m on the edge on going back or not.”

Parents have until Thursday to decide if they’ll send their kids back or keep them in distance learning for the rest of the year, and they won’t be able to change their minds, according to the superintendent’s message. Lopez says it's frustrating that the district is giving families so little time to think it through.

The reopening timeline agreed to by the district and teachers union calls for vaccinating teachers through a deal with the city and bringing back students up to second grade in late March, with the third grade through high schools returning from mid-to-late April.

The details of the on-campus five-day model, including schedules, campus logistics and transportation options for each school, still need to be worked out.

At the middle and high school levels, current plans call for students to continue distance learning until noon each day. Two days per week, students could come to classrooms around 1 p.m. for instruction, with an option to stay for academic and social activities later in the afternoon.

Vanessa Rancaño

Amid Reopening Turmoil, San Francisco School District Superintendent Vincent Matthews Announces Retirement

San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Vincent Matthews announced Wednesday that he is retiring at the end of June.

Matthews, who became superintendent in May 2017, has headed the school system during a tumultuous period, when SFUSD students and teachers have been restricted to online classes from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district is still in the process of planning to reopen schools that closed in March 2020, even as some other school systems around the Bay Area and the country have brought students back into classrooms, at least part time. Last Friday, SFUSD announced it had come to a tentative agreement with the teachers union to start making in-person classes available to younger students in mid-April.

Because of what has been perceived as a sluggish and even indifferent attitude toward reopening, the district, along with the teachers union and the city's school board, has come under heavy criticism from some parents and elected officials like Mayor London Breed. Last month, City Attorney Dennis Herrera took the extraordinary step of suing SFUSD and the board, alleging the district's plans to reopen were inadequate and didn't meet state guidelines. Some school board members are now being targeted for recall, and a campaign is underway to change the way the board is chosen.

Matthews said he will remain committed to "bringing students back to in-person learning, continuing to provide distance learning and planning for the summer and fall," until he leaves June 30.

He said he would not discuss his decision to retire in more detail because he wants "to support our sustained focus on this challenging task."

San Francisco Board of Education President Gabriela López said the board will work with the superintendent to create a transition plan.

"We are fortunate to have worked with an educator who is a native of San Francisco and proud alumni of our public schools," López said. "We will have more information to share about hiring Dr. Matthews' replacement shortly. In the meantime, we know we will continue to build on the work we have done together."

The San Francisco teachers union, the United Educators of San Francisco, said it would not comment on Matthews' upcoming departure.

—Bay City News, Jon Brooks and Vanessa Rancaño

'Local Control' in Reopening Debate Puts Scrutiny on Elected School Boards

When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 86 into law on Friday, he marshaled the state's mighty resources to facilitate a return to classroom learning in thousands of public schools.

His signature also ends, for now, the state government's direct involvement in California's clamorous school reopening dispute — the latest skirmish in a decades-long debate over whether school policy in California should be driven by state or local officials.

Under the legislation, the state is paying for improved school ventilation, cleaning, tutoring and counseling needed to bring the state's youngest kids back to class in the next month.

But the bill does not force districts to bring back in-person education, thus leaving the most important details for many parents and students (reopening dates, school-day length, classroom setup) in the hands of locally elected school boards.

Legislators of both parties hailed AB 86 as a victory for local control, the concept of leaving decision-making power to officials closest to the voters.

But critics of the approach believe many school boards are proving ineffectual in the face of competing local pressures. In San Francisco, parent groups want to change how school boards are constructed, arguing that a switch to mayoral appointments may produce more competent boards.

Guy Marzorati

