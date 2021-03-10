KQED is a proud member of
Contra Costa County May Move to Less-Restrictive Red Tier Next Week

Health officials in Contra Costa County say they will relax restrictions  next Wednesday if case numbers and test positivity rates remain steady enough for the state to move the county into the red tier of the state's coronavirus risk-assessment system.

The county is currently in the most restrictive purple tier. Moving into the red tier would mean indoor dining can resume at 25% capacity, more people can enter stores and participate in other indoor activities. The only other Bay Area County stuck in the purple tier is Sonoma.

Contra Costa's case number and positivity rates have been falling steadily over the past several weeks, county Health Services Director Anna Roth says. About 27% of residents have already received at least one vaccine dose.

"And its an important 27%, because it’s those that were at highest risk," Roth says.

She says the county continues to focus on vaccinating low-income and vulnerable communities, and that the majority of teachers and school staff have also begun vaccination.

On March 15, the county will implement state guidelines and allow high-risk residents of any age to receive the shot.

Health officials are urging all residents to continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing with people outside of their households.

County Health Officer Chris Farnitano says Contra Costa is preparing for an increase in supply of vaccines by the end of March.

"We urge everyone who is in an eligible vaccination category to sign up wherever they can," Farnitano said.

The county is prioritizing communities hardest hit by COVID-19 to make sure they have access to vaccines, he added.

Alice Woelfle

'Local Control' in Reopening Debate Puts Scrutiny on Elected School Boards

When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 86 into law on Friday, he marshaled the state's mighty resources to facilitate a return to classroom learning in thousands of public schools.

His signature also ends, for now, the state government's direct involvement in California's clamorous school reopening dispute — the latest skirmish in a decades-long debate over whether school policy in California should be driven by state or local officials.

Under the legislation, the state is paying for improved school ventilation, cleaning, tutoring and counseling needed to bring the state's youngest kids back to class in the next month.

But the bill does not force districts to bring back in-person education, thus leaving the most important details for many parents and students (reopening dates, school-day length, classroom setup) in the hands of locally elected school boards.

Legislators of both parties hailed AB 86 as a victory for local control, the concept of leaving decision-making power to officials closest to the voters.

But critics of the approach believe many school boards are proving ineffectual in the face of competing local pressures. In San Francisco, parent groups want to change how school boards are constructed, arguing that a switch to mayoral appointments may produce more competent boards.

Read the full story.

Guy Marzorati

Bay Area Appeals to State After Exclusion From Equity-Based Extra Vaccine Plan

A group of Bay Area elected officials are calling on the state to change it’s recently announced COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan aimed at focusing on California’s hardest-hit areas, complaining that the region has been largely left out.

The state’s new plan is using the Healthy Places Index, a tool to measure economic and other community conditions that affect health outcomes, to determine ZIP codes that will receive twice the allotment of vaccines compared to the rest of the state. An analysis by the San Francisco Chronicle published Friday found the Bay Area makes up just 2% of the areas included in the equitable vaccine initiative, even though the region has many communities with infection rates twice the state average.

“This is a matter of life and death for our community,” state Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, said in a statement Sunday. “This plan needs to be restructured and recalibrated immediately to ensure a fair and equitable vaccine rollout that truly protects our most vulnerable.”

Five Bay Area counties, including Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma and Napa, were excluded from the new plan altogether. Several communities in other counties with higher rates of coronavirus infections, like San Francisco’s Mission District and East Palo Alto, were also left off the list. 

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, says the state’s ZIP code-based formula for vaccine distribution doesn’t take into account the Bay Area’s unique mix of demographics. 

“When you have statewide formulas to identify communities that are disadvantaged in some way, the Bay Area doesn't get captured as well as other parts of the state,” Wiener said. “We have neighborhoods that tend to have both poor people and wealthy people in them, and so sometimes Bay Area low-income communities get screened out.”

Wiener says the formula needs to be refined to make sure it’s capturing the region’s hard-hit areas.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Public Health said in an email that the state’s new vaccine formula will “more equitably provide vaccines,” and that “the state continues to work closely with all counties and elected officials to ensure that the vaccine supply they receive targets those communities most hard-hit in counties.”

A media event organized by Cortese’s office, which included Wiener and other lawmakers representing the Bay Area, was called off Monday. Cortese and Wiener say they are in ongoing talks with the governor’s office to advocate for Bay Area communities. 

“We just want to make sure that the Bay Area’s most impacted communities are also fully included,” Wiener said. “And I'm optimistic that's going to happen.”

Peter Arcuni 

West Contra Costa School District Among First to Announce In-Person Summer School Plans

West Contra Costa Unified School District plans to offer mostly in-person summer school to make up for widespread learning loss and prepare students for the "new normal" of returning to school.

The district appears to be one of the first large school districts in the state to announce in-person summer school, which is slated to begin June 14 — the week after the traditional school year ends.

Presenting their plans at a school board meeting on Feb. 24, district officials said this year's offering will include credit-recovery opportunities at every high school, "bridge programming" to get students ready for the next grade, college preparedness and special education programs.

"We want to reignite student passion for learning, rebuild some of the excitement and engagement in school for students who have been out of their school buildings for so long," WCCUSD Superintendent Matthew Duffy said at the meeting.

This could be the first time some students have been in a classroom since the pandemic began last March. The district's current policy is to not reopen campuses until three conditions are met: all ZIP codes within the district are in the orange or "moderate" tier on the state's reopening tier system for 21 consecutive days; the case rates in surrounding counties of Alameda and Solano counties drop below 10 per 100,000 population; and the positivity rate drops below 3%.

But after a group of parents criticized that policy as being too stringent a threshold, the district's school board last Thursday unanimously directed staff to return to the bargaining table with its unions.

Initial California and national data measuring learning impacts during the first months of the pandemic showed a significant drop in test results in the early grades, with low-income students and English learners showing the least progress in learning.

Duffy said a "large portion" of West Contra Costa Unified students fell behind grade level in reading and math over the past year.

Ali Tadayon, EdSource

Alameda and Solano Counties Move to Less Restrictive Red Tier

Alameda and Solano counties have been upgraded to the red tier of California's coronavirus risk assessment system, paving the way for indoor dining at restaurants, more customers allowed in stores and the option to expand school reopenings.

The move by the state leaves only Contra Costa and Sonoma counties stuck in the most restrictive purple tier within the nine-county Bay Area.

“The declining number of cases is great news for our community as a whole, with local businesses now able to expand operations,” Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County's health officer, said in a statement. "However, it is still critical for everyone to continue to practice health and safety measures. Let us all continue to do our part to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 infection — wear a mask, practice physical distancing, limit gatherings with others outside of the household, and get vaccinated when the vaccine is available for you.”

Here are some of the openings allowed under the state's red tier, which indicates "substantial" risk of transmission:

  • Indoor dining at restaurants (max 25% building capacity, up to 100 people)
  • Indoor retail (max 50% store capacity)
  • Indoor shopping centers (max 50% capacity but closed common areas)
  • Museums, zoos and aquariums (max 25% capacity of facility)
  • Movie theaters (max 25% capacity up to 100 people)
  • Indoor gyms and fitness centers (max 10% capacity)
  • Youth sports: Outdoor low- and moderate-contact sports are permitted; outdoor high-contact sports are also permitted, subject to state guidelines

Counties graduate to the next level in the color-coded four-tier system based on thresholds tied to daily new cases per 100,000 people, overall positive coronavirus test rates and positive test rates in the most disadvantaged communities. They must remain in a newly designated tier for at least two weeks before advancing.

Jon Brooks

Campaign to Change How San Francisco School Board Is Chosen Seeks Signatures

A group of San Francisco parents fed up with the pace of school reopening is proposing to alter the way school board members are selected, from election by voters to appointment by City Hall officials.

SFUSD Board President Gabriela López speaks during a rally at Lowell High School on Feb. 5, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The Campaign for Better San Francisco Public Schools announced Monday it will seek voter signatures to put a charter amendment seeking to reform the board’s selection process on the June 2022 ballot.

Patrick Wolff, who co-chairs the campaign, says San Francisco’s ballot can be overwhelming, and that voters can have a difficult time accessing the information they need to pick school board candidates.

“We believe this will create better accountability, so the Board of Education will be made up of the right people with the right priorities,” said Wolff, the father of two public school students. “Our ultimate hope is that through this process, our schools will be governed better and education outcomes will be improved for San Francisco public school students and families.”

The parents-led campaign pointed to a 2013 study by researchers at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank in Washington, D.C., which found that cities like Chicago and New York, where mayors oversee school districts, allocated more money for education, had smaller teacher-student ratios and produced better student outcomes compared to the average school district in their states.

New York and Chicago are also among the major urban centers that have reopened in-person classrooms during the pandemic. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told The New York Times that reopening wouldn’t have happened without mayoral control of the schools.

Wolff asserted that the current seven-member school board in San Francisco prioritized renaming dozens of closed schools over addressing the student achievement gap, which has especially widened during remote learning for low-income students of color. After public outcry, the board announced last month it would pause the renaming plan to focus on restarting in-person classes.

Asked about the push by parents to make the selection of school board members subject to appointment, San Francisco Unified School District Board President Gabriela López declined to comment.

“At this time we are committed to focusing on returning to in-person learning, so I will be declining comment on this,” she said in a statement.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

San Francisco Officials Announce More Details on School Reopenings

San Francisco school officials announced more details Monday about the plan to start returning elementary and some older students back to classrooms next month. Last week, the district reached a tentative agreement with the teachers union on reopening schools.

Students in prekindergarten through second grade, plus older elementary school children with disabilities or in county programs, will be the first to come back, beginning April 12, said Vincent Matthews, superintendent for the San Francisco Unified School District.

The district, which instructs some 57,000 students, will bring back third through fifth graders, as well as some at-risk middle and high school students, including those who are homeless or in foster care, as early as April 26. The remaining middle and high school students will have to continue taking online classes for now, Matthews said. Opening dates could be delayed pending the approval by the city’s public health department of all safety requirements for each school site.

“Families are struggling with spending a year in distance learning. We truly wish we could return to in-person learning for everyone,” Matthews said during a Zoom press conference. “We are committed to doing everything we can to get as many students back into in-person learning as soon as we possibly can.”

Officials said that depending on available space, families will be able to choose five days of in-person instruction or a hybrid model. Remaining completely in distance learning will be an option for families who do not wish their children to attend in person.

Last week, SFUSD sent 4,000 access codes to teachers and staffers to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The district plans to distribute more codes in coming weeks.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

