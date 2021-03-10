Contra Costa County May Move to Less-Restrictive Red Tier Next Week

Health officials in Contra Costa County say they will relax restrictions next Wednesday if case numbers and test positivity rates remain steady enough for the state to move the county into the red tier of the state's coronavirus risk-assessment system.

The county is currently in the most restrictive purple tier. Moving into the red tier would mean indoor dining can resume at 25% capacity, more people can enter stores and participate in other indoor activities. The only other Bay Area County stuck in the purple tier is Sonoma.

Contra Costa's case number and positivity rates have been falling steadily over the past several weeks, county Health Services Director Anna Roth says. About 27% of residents have already received at least one vaccine dose.

"And its an important 27%, because it’s those that were at highest risk," Roth says.

She says the county continues to focus on vaccinating low-income and vulnerable communities, and that the majority of teachers and school staff have also begun vaccination.

On March 15, the county will implement state guidelines and allow high-risk residents of any age to receive the shot.

Health officials are urging all residents to continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing with people outside of their households.

County Health Officer Chris Farnitano says Contra Costa is preparing for an increase in supply of vaccines by the end of March.

"We urge everyone who is in an eligible vaccination category to sign up wherever they can," Farnitano said.

The county is prioritizing communities hardest hit by COVID-19 to make sure they have access to vaccines, he added.

— Alice Woelfle