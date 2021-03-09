Alameda and Solano Counties Move to Less Restrictive Red Tier

Alameda and Solano counties have been upgraded to the red tier of California's coronavirus risk assessment system, paving the way for indoor dining at restaurants, more customers allowed in stores and the option to expand school reopenings.

The move by the state leaves only Contra Costa and Sonoma counties stuck in the most restrictive, purple tier within the nine-county Bay Area.

“The declining number of cases is great news for our community as a whole, with local businesses now able to expand operations,” Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County's health officer, said in a statement. "However, it is still critical for everyone to continue to practice health and safety measures. Let us all continue to do our part to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 infection — wear a mask, practice physical distancing, limit gatherings with others outside of the household, and get vaccinated when the vaccine is available for you.”

Here are some of the openings allowed under the state's red tier, which indicates "substantial" risk of transmission:

Indoor dining at restaurants (max 25% building capacity, up to 100 people)

Indoor retail (max 50% store capacity)

Indoor shopping centers (max 50% capacity but closed common areas)

Museums, zoos and aquariums (max 25% capacity of facility)

Movie theaters (max 25% capacity up to 100 people)

Indoor gyms and fitness centers (max 10% capacity)

Youth sports: Outdoor low- and moderate-contact sports are permitted; outdoor high-contact sports are also permitted, subject to state guidelines

Counties graduate to the next level in the color-coded four-tier system based on thresholds tied to daily new cases per 100,000 people, overall positive coronavirus test rates, and positive test rates in the most disadvantaged communities. They must remain in a newly designated tier for at least two weeks before advancing.

—Jon Brooks